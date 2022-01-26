2022 Android Yo-yo effect: OnePlus 10 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro worse than 2021 flagship equivalents?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro: All hardware downgrades













hardware isn't everything . For example, you could argue that the new software optimizations on the Xiaomi 12 series will help mask the hardware downgrades compared to the Xiaomi Mi 11 phones - need to see it to believe it, but it is indeed possible. For example, the difference in primary camera sensor size isn't small , but it isn't huge either. Same for the display size.



However, other things will be virtually impossible to mask, like the lack of IP rating, for instance. I can see why Xiaomi axed this feature - getting a phone IP- certified isn't cheap. But for someone who already owns a Mi 11 Pro or another dust/water-resistant phone, this might actually be a dealbreaker. Even if you don't take your Xiaomi 12 Pro to the beach every day, knowing your new phone gives you less is a hard pill to swallow. Just me?



Then we have the new and significantly less capable 2x zoom camera that finds home in the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Sure, it's a 50MP sensor, but this isn't exactly compensating for the lack of reach. I can see how some people might prefer it, especially if you shoot lots of portrait mode photos, but 2x digital zoom already looks pretty good on most phones nowadays. Frankly, I just don't see why Xiaomi would include such a camera, but here we are.



A higher resolution 5x periscope camera would have made the Xiaomi 12 Pro much more compelling, compared to phones like the



The 8% smaller battery and slightly slower wireless charging on the Xiaomi 12 Pro might not be a dealbreaker for most, but they are certainly there. So, don't be exactly shocked if the Xiaomi 12 Pro lasts less than the Mi 11 Pro or even Mi 11.



Where is the Xiaomi 12 Ultra?

Unlike the OnePlus 10, we haven't heard any rumors of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra being canceled. In fact, its absence isn't surprising at all. The



Rumor has it that the mixed , so we wouldn't bet on anything just yet. There are



Xiaomi 12 series global availability

Remember, Xiaomi phones aren't officially sold in the US. However, even if you were to import a Xiaomi 12 series device to the US (or the EU/UK, in case you're impatient), the current price difference between the Xiaomi 12 and Mi 11 series makes the 12 looks like an even worse value, given all the hardware downgrades we just discussed. Prices from



Xiaomi 12 (8GB RAM, 128GB) - $757 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 (8GB RAM, 128GB) - $547

vs Xiaomi Mi 11 (8GB RAM, 128GB) - Xiaomi 12 Pro (8GB RAM, 128GB) - $933 vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (8GB RAM, 128GB) - $640

In fact, the current Xiaomi 12 import prices are even more ridiculous when you take into account the lackluster Xiaomi 12X, which costs $652 - almost $100 more than the much better Mi 11, which even comes with a newer processor than the "new" 12X.



And finally, the entry-level Xiaomi 12 Pro with 128GB of storage costs $11 more than the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (8GB RAM /256GB), which just makes it a terrible deal - or it makes the Mi 11 Ultra an amazing deal, depending how you’d like to look at it.



Either way, don't hurry to import the Xiaomi 12 series if you're in the US or really anywhere else.



Are Chinese Android flagships hitting a spec/innovation ceiling?



OnePlus

Sure,



While Huawei's impetus was largely halted due to the US-China political relationships, the same isn't true for OnePlus (or Xiaomi). Here's where I'm going with this - Chinese Android phone-makers are hitting a bit of a spec ceiling . Yes, that's right. It's only that much “innovation” you can offer until you need to start reconsidering your business model.



Xiaomi

Then we have Xiaomi, which has recently been making some utterly bizarre market moves. Sure, the Mi 11 Ultra is a masterpiece of a phone, but it was and is held back by a very limited global availability. It's still out of stock in places like Germany and the UK to this day, and the only way of getting it is to import it from China.



Then we have a little bit of a realization! Xiaomi seems to recognize that although it can make killer flagships, this still isn't enough to sell as many as Maybe is because of Carl Pei's absence? Or the pending Oppo makeover, facilitated by BBK (the parent company)? Perhaps it's both?Then we have Xiaomi, which has recently been making some utterly bizarre market moves. Sure, the Mi 11 Ultra is a masterpiece of a phone, but itandheld back by a very limited global availability. It's still out of stock in places like Germany and the UK to this day, and the only way of getting it is to import it from China.Xiaomi seems to recognize that although itmake killer flagships, this still isn't enough toas many as Samsung , let alone Apple . That might be the explanation behind the noticeable spec drop, seen with the Xiaomi 12 series, compared to the Mi 11 series. For instance, why sell a phone with IP68 water/dust resistance when your customers just want a cheaper device?



Like it or not, Xiaomi is still known as a budget brand in places like Europe and the UK, and unsurprisingly it's the company's cheapest phones that sell most, helping Xiaomi to climb to the top of the global smartphone market when it comes to sales, but not revenue or influence.



And finally, we have the abundance issue . Xiaomi has been trying to carry too many different sub-brands and models in one basket, such as Redmi and POCO, and it shows. These phones often share specs with the more premium Xiaomi (formerly Mi series) flagships. So, it's not a surprise that the company is finding it increasingly difficult to differentiate the models and balance out the price-value ratio.



So, yes! Innovation and specs on some Chinese phones are going backward, while Samsung and Apple flagships bring incremental but steady upgrades to those who are willing to wait. Apple and Samsung act like the bigger business entities that they actually are. For the most part. they seem to have things figured out. There's a plan . At the same time, the underdogs are constantly switching things around in an attempt to find a suitable business strategy. However, it seems like the way seems to be much longer than expected...



Maybe doing what Huawei did isn't that easy after all, huh?

On the other hand, the newer Xiaomi 12 features a much smaller 6.28-inch screen (which some might actually prefer). However, this 120Hz OLED display peaks at just 1100 nits of brightness and supports a noticeably lower Full HD+ resolution at 1080x2400 (419 ppi). Now, if we were to look at this display in isolation, it would have been a great one. However, considering the Mi 11's screen... it actually isn't all that imressive.The Xiaomi 12 also has a slightly smaller battery compared to the older Mi 11 - 4500 mAh vs 4600 mAh. However, given the aforementioned disparities in display brightness and resolution, it's safe to assume battery life on the Xiaomi 12 won't take a big hit due to the slightly smaller cell.Yes, that's right. It's not just the Xiaomi 12 that sparks some controversies. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is also in the mix.