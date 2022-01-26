OnePlus Nord 2T leak reveals key specs and 80W fast charging

*The image is of the OnePlus Nord 2







The OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be a mid-range phone by OnePlus that should be the successor of the OnePlus Nord 2, and now, leaker Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks) has something to say about the phone in partnership with Digit News . Check out what the newest OnePlus Nord 2T leak says!

OnePlus Nord 2T specs revealed in a new leak

The information comes from reputable leaker Steve H.McFly (Happy Birthday, Steve!), who has shared some key information about the upcoming midranger by OnePlus. First off, the phone will reportedly be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1300 chip and will have a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main sensor.For reference, the OnePlus Nord 2 has the Dimensity 1200 chip under the hood, while the 2T will have the yet-unannounced Dymensity 1300. And as any upgrade goes, we can safely expect a bump in performance with the new chip.The phone should come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) AMOLED display, and it may be the same one as on its predecessor, at least judging by the dimensions. The display will reportedly support a 90Hz refresh rate.One of the more interesting aspects of the new phone will be the reported support for 80W fast charging. Currently, the OnePlus Nord 2 supports 65W fast charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro, which got recently released in China, however, sports a crazy-fast 80W fast charging, and now it seems the OnePlus Nord 2T will also get the same charging speeds. Additionally, it is expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery cell.In the camera department, the camera system won't be much different than the one on the Nord 2; however, some sensor upgrades could be expected. So far, the leak states there will be a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera. On the front, the phone is expected to rock a 32MP selfie camera.For RAM and storage, the phone is reported to carry 6GB/8GB/128GB RAM along with 128GB/256GB storage options to choose from, and will likely run Oxygen OS 12 (based on Android 12) operating system.As for the release date, the publication doesn't share any details apart from an expected release of a Nord phone in India in February. We don't know yet when the OnePlus Nord 2T will be released globally. When we know more, we'll make sure to inform you, so stay tuned!