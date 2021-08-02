Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Android OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets cooked well done after its battery explodes

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets cooked well done after its battery explodes
A gentleman named Ankur Sharma recently received a brand spanking new OnePlus Nord 2 5G from his wife who was the one who actually made the purchase. Less than a week after buying the handset, she put it in a sling and took it with her while she went on a bike ride. According to Wccftech, while pedaling the bike, Mrs. Sharma was shocked by a loud noise; the OnePlus Nord 2 5G battery had exploded.

Not only was Mrs. Sharma injured physically as the explosion knocked her off the bike, but mentally the event had traumatized her. Images of the handset taken after the incident show that the device was severely charred. The Sharmas decided to post about the event on Twitter which naturally elicited a response from OnePlus.

The manufacturer wrote, "Hi Ankur. We are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you." Both sides must have reached some sort of settlement since the images of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G burnt to a crisp were removed from the Sharma's tweets made in the aftermath of the explosion.

However, LetsGo Digital was able to save images from those tweets which is why we can show them to you. In the meantime, OnePlus has started investigating the incident. As far as we know, this explosion has been the only one involving the OnePlus Nord 2 5G which means that this could be considered an isolated event and not an issue that should make you concerned about the Nord 2 5G unit that you just bought.

