The Xiaomi 12 Ultra ditches the rear screen for a brave back panel design

Xiaomi 12 series leaked cases

The leaked case of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra mentioned above was courtesy to Twitter user Teme @RODENT950 ), who found the photo in the Chinese social media platform Weibo. However, there were





Judging by the cases, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro seem to have more tamed camera island and back designs. The cases match perfectly earlier leaked renders of the two models, further cementing what we should expect them to look like.

Unlike the Ultra model, it seems like the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro will have quite fewer camera modules, with a rumored 50MP main one. The leaked case of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra mentioned above was courtesy to Twitter user(or), who found the photo in the Chinese social media platform Weibo. However, there were more leaks during the last few days, potentially revealing the back of the rest of the Xiaomi 12 lineup as well.Judging by the cases, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro seem to have more tamed camera island and back designs. The cases match perfectly earlier leaked renders of the two models, further cementing what we should expect them to look like.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Xiaomi, famous for being bold in its smartphone designs, might be at it once again with the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The folks athave created 3D concept renders based on a recently leaked case of the anticipated flagship.As can be seen from the case and renders, Xiaomi seems to have dropped the second display on the back of the phone, which was previously found on the predecessor—the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra . Instead, we see a large and bold new camera island in the form of a circle, branded with the Leica logo.Keep in mind that neither Leica nor Xiaomi has officially announced their partnership on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, but there have been leaks suggesting the two companies working together.Judging by the images, the arrangement of all camera modules within the big circle will have the main snapper dead in the center. The ultrawide and telephoto periscope cameras are placed on the left and below the main one. There seems to be one more situated above, which could be a regular telephoto ranging between 2x-3x zoom. The other cutouts left are for the LED flash, light sensor, and the phase-detection autofocus system.