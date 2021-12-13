The Xiaomi 12 Ultra ditches the rear screen for a brave back panel design

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra ditches the rear screen for a brave back panel design1
As can be seen from the case and renders, Xiaomi seems to have dropped the second display on the back of the phone, which was previously found on the predecessor—the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Instead, we see a large and bold new camera island in the form of a circle, branded with the Leica logo.
Judging by the images, the arrangement of all camera modules within the big circle will have the main snapper dead in the center. The ultrawide and telephoto periscope cameras are placed on the left and below the main one. There seems to be one more situated above, which could be a regular telephoto ranging between 2x-3x zoom. The other cutouts left are for the LED flash, light sensor, and the phase-detection autofocus system.
Xiaomi 12 series leaked cases
The leaked case of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra mentioned above was courtesy to Twitter user Teme (or @RODENT950), who found the photo in the Chinese social media platform Weibo. However, there were more leaks during the last few days, potentially revealing the back of the rest of the Xiaomi 12 lineup as well.
Judging by the cases, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro seem to have more tamed camera island and back designs. The cases match perfectly earlier leaked renders of the two models, further cementing what we should expect them to look like.
Unlike the Ultra model, it seems like the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro will have quite fewer camera modules, with a rumored 50MP main one.