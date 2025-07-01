Apple just asked Vision Pro users something it never dared to before

Apple’s survey touches on headsets and smart glasses









Vision Pro users about the usual fare: comfort, display clarity, Guest Mode usefulness, and whether they use accessories like the external battery clip or optional travel case. But buried in the list are questions aimed squarely at Apple’s competition — something the company doesn’t always acknowledge so openly.



Apple asks users whether they own a Meta Quest 3, Quest Pro, PlayStation VR, Valve Index, or other VR headsets — all of which are direct or indirect competitors in the XR (extended reality) space.





Probably the more interesting part to take notice of here is that Apple is also asking about smart glasses in its questionnaire, listing Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, Amazon’s Echo Frames, and Snapchat Spectacles. Apple doesn’t currently offer any smart glasses of its own, but based on this line of questioning — and previous rumors — it seems increasingly clear that it wants to enter that space soon.





Apple’s rumored smart glasses: What we know





According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s first-generation smart glasses are already deep in development, with a launch currently expected in 2027.

The Apple Glasses — as we are currently calling them — will reportedly feature audio playback, integrated cameras, voice and gesture controls, and even some AI-powered environmental awareness. In other words, they’ll be positioned to compete with Meta’s Ray-Bans (not full-on AR headsets) as Apple builds its wearable ecosystem.

Kuo also believes Apple is preparing a separate pair of "XR Glasses" with a built-in display, scheduled for 2028, and a lightweight Vision Air headset set for 2027. The Vision Air will reportedly weigh 40% less than today's Vision Pro and cost significantly less thanks to iPhone-grade internals and simplified optics.





Building a broader XR strategy



The fact that Apple is now surveying users about Ray-Ban-style wearables might suggest the company is taking those devices and the market segment they represent very seriously.





With Meta gaining traction in the smart glasses space through partnerships with Ray-Ban, and Amazon iterating on its Echo Frames, Apple seems keen to understand user awareness and expectations before entering the race.





That's a smart move, especially with Apple's Vision Pro still positioned as a premium niche product. The company likely sees future success in lower-cost, lightweight, AI-enabled wearables — and surveys like this one help shape the roadmap





Funny thing is that Apple is still lagging behind on the AI front, with its "smart" assistant severely outpaced by the competition. That said, the company's continued interest in XR wearables implies that it feels confident in catching up.





When will Apple strike?





For now, it’s unclear whether Apple is leaning toward a 2026 or 2027 release for its first smart glasses. My guess would be late 2027, as we expect the more advanced AI features and the long-awaited Siri 2.0 in 2026, so I doubt that Apple would be ready with its first pair of XR glasses too.





But with internal research, roadmap leaks, and public signals like this survey all pointing in the same direction, Apple’s next big wearable push might already be taking shape.





Vision Pro is reportedly set to launch later this year, likely alongside the We might not have to wait until next year to see new XR hardware from Apple. An updated version of theis reportedly set to launch later this year, likely alongside the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro — which are expected to debut in September.

