RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet is as swoll as it gets with a coprocessor, fancy cooling and a great price
Gaming is not just for phones, computers and consoles.
Christmas has arrived early for all mobile gamers: the RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet is now officially unveiled!
What's more, users will take advantage of RedMagic's own RedCore R3 Pro coprocessor, which handles battery tuning, thermal management, and system rendering – leaving the main chip focused purely on performance.
Gaming tablets occupy a unique space in the tech world. They cater to users who find smartphones too limited for serious gaming, yet aren't willing to lug around a bulky laptop just to get top-tier performance on the go.
Straddling the line between portable and powerful, this slate brings serious performance to a 9-inch frame – way bigger than what non-foldable phones can offer, but still far from the laptop territory. And its DNA is made out of the G, A, M, E letters.
Unveiled globally on July 1, 2025, the RedMagic Astra enters the scene with the latest Snapdragon chipset, a standout OLED display, and a thermal design that borrows tricks from gaming PCs. Wrapped in a transparent metal body with no rear camera bump and RGB accents, this tablet will draw attention easily.
- 9.06-inch OLED screen with 2.4K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage
- 8,200mAh battery with 64-minute fast charging and charge separation
- Industry-first dual-layer vapor chamber cooling with a 20,000 RPM turbofan
- USB 3.2 Gen 2 with video output and OTG support for seamless connectivity
This tablet isn't for checking email and playing solitaire. It's a spec-heavy beast crafted for gamers, creatives, and multitaskers who want top-tier performance and portability without compromise.
Strong on the outside, even stronger inside
Image by RedMagic
At the heart of the Astra is its 9.06-inch OLED screen, a feature that alone might sell the device for some. With a resolution of 2400 x 1504 px and a 165Hz refresh rate (this should mean a buttery-smooth experience), its brightness peaks at 1,600 nits, the company says. This is plenty for outdoor visibility, and the color contrast is said to be up to 1,000,000:1, which should be appreciated.
The screen is framed by super thin 4.9mm bezels and delivers a screen-to-body ratio above 90 percent. It also comes with a custom touch chip for greater responsiveness and accuracy ("even when using sweaty hands", RedMagic underscores). This touch chip delivers 2,000Hz touch sampling for lag-free input. Finally, the display is certified for Low Blue Light and flicker-free viewing. I consider this an important part of any electronics gadget.
Image by RedMagic
Beneath that impressive screen is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the most powerful silicon yet to land in an Android tablet. The chipset utilizes up to 24 GB of fast LPDDR5T RAM and UFS 4.1 Pro storage. What this means is that instant app launches and seamless multitasking is expected right out of the box. I could easily keep 20 tabs open on this thing, should I choose to.
Cooler than cool: gamers should rejoice
Image by RedMagic
The tablet's advanced cooling system is another major plus: for things to run fast and smooth, even during long gaming sessions, the tablet must not get crazy hot. At the heart of the cooling system is a 13-layer setup called ICE-X, which includes a special material known as Liquid Metal 2.0. This stuff is super effective at pulling heat away from key parts like the CPU and battery once temperatures hit around 50 °C – similar to what you'd find in powerful gaming computers.
What makes this setup even more impressive are the dual vapor chambers – one above and one below the main chip – which help spread the heat out quickly and evenly. This could result not only in a stable performance and a smooth gaming experience, but "up to a 13% increase in charging efficiency", RedMagic claims.
To top it off, the Astra comes with a high-speed turbofan that spins at a wild 20,000 RPM. Its shark-fin blades and spiral-shaped air channels push out strong airflow quietly, while layers of graphene and copper insulation stop the tablet from getting too hot. The fan even lights up with customizable RGB effects, giving the whole system a gamer-friendly look, if you're into such aesthetics.
Software, AI and features
Image by RedMagic
The Astra ships with RedMagic OS 10.5 based on Android 15 and includes Google's AI Gemini, which supports everything from real-time translations to content creation assistance. The tablet is just as comfortable in a work setting as it is in a gaming den.
Running on RedMagic OS 10.5 (based on Android 15), the Astra supports superfast data transfers through USB 3.2 Gen 2, with speeds up to 10 Gbps. You can also hook it up to a bigger screen using DisplayPort output, making it great for both work and entertainment. It includes fingerprint and face unlock for added security, and there's a handy Magic Key you can customize for quick access to your favorite tools. The tablet also offers USB On-The-Go (OTG) – this lets the tablet act like a computer by connecting directly to things like flash drives, game controllers, or keyboards—no extra adapter or computer needed.
There's the X-Gravity Gaming Center that enhances mobile gameplay with features like ultra-low latency screen casting, peripheral support, and frame rate interpolation. Output can scale up to 8K at 60Hz or 2K at 240Hz, depending on your setup. Game compatibility is wide, supporting titles like COD Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Delta Force.
Battery: now we're talkin'!
Image by RedMagic
The Astra comes with a huge 8,200mAh battery, giving you plenty of juice for long gaming sessions or movie marathons without constantly searching for a charger – ain't nobody got time for that. In real-world terms, you can get around 6.67 hours of Call of Duty Mobile, 5.56 hours of Genshin Impact, or 4.55 hours of PUBG before needing to recharge, RedMagic claims. And if you're just watching videos, it can keep going for up to 33 hours straight. This is plenty, but I certainly won't be using this gaming beast to watch 30 hours of YouTube!
When it’s time to power up, the Astra supports fast charging and can go from empty to full in just 64 minutes. It also includes a smart feature called charge separation, which helps reduce heat while plugged in and keeps the battery healthier over time.
Accessories matter, and audio does too
Image by RedMagic
Sound is handled by dual symmetrical speakers, enhanced with DTS:X Ultra support for depth and clarity. Whether you're in a battle royal or a video call, the audio should be crisp and immersive. Complementing the sound is haptic feedback from dual x-axis motors, giving each interaction a tactile punch. Another major point for the slate in the eyes of serious gamers.
Available add-ons include a stylus, screen protector, and folio case. A new RedMagic Gamepad is also on the way, offering Hall effect joysticks, RGB lighting, microswitch buttons, and programmable keys for a near-console-grade experience. It also supports RedMagic's external cooling units.
Price and availability
The RedMagic Astra Gaming Tablet will be sold globally through official online stores, with early bird vouchers and discounts offered between July 10 and July 15, 2025. Early access opens July 15, and general sales begin July 16.
Models and pricing include:
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage (Eclipse or Starfrost): $549
- 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage (Eclipse or Starfrost): $699
- 24 GB RAM + 1 TB storage (Eclipse only): $899
The Early Bird Voucher is just $1 (or €1). Buyers who grab it can also snag a free 80W charger and RedMagic finger sleeves with their order. Availability spans North America, most of Europe, parts of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, with store listings specific to each region.
