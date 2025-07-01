Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Boy, when I turned 25, it was a whole different story. Then again, I'm a human, and not a behemoth corporation… but didn't corporations try to look and act more human in recent years?

– Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon , 2025

Recommended Stories

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Verizon

Anyway, then we have a quote from the CEO:There's a "25 years of firsts" section that feels like it's quietly checking off bullet points instead of relishing the moment. Flip phones to 5G is a cultural shift, not a footnote. And while referencing the iconic "Can you hear me now?" campaign is a nice touch, it deserves more than a passive reminder – it was a catchphrase for so many Americans.Finally, we get to know thatis "redefining the customer experience" with "a suite of AI-powered enhancements" that include the "Customer Champion" team, the "new 24/7 live chat support" and a "redesigned Myapp" that uses AI.Whatever you think of, nobody can't deny that it is a company that helped shape the modern mobile era. Yet the announcement lands with low energy. A quarter-century of pioneering wireless tech, rolling out 4G and 5G before most of us even knew what those meant, and the most exciting part is... a gentle nod to AI support chat? Where's the pulse?A company likeshould be really loud, not whispering with eyes on the floor. It's been 25 years of shaping how America connects – surely, that deserves a little more spark.