New Galaxy Tab S10 series report reveals September 26 launch date and not-so-high European prices





That's because previous rumors calling for Tab S10 series price hikes over the Tab S9 family may have been greatly exaggerated, at least according to WinFuture's Roland Quandt, who is so very rarely wrong about these types of things. Additionally, a different and equally reliable social media leaker lends further credence to the latest price tags floating around the interwebs while helping complete the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra picture.

€1119 - Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S10 + with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM;

+ with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM; €1239 - 512GB Galaxy Tab S10 + with Wi-Fi and 12GB RAM;

+ with Wi-Fi and 12GB RAM; €1269 - 256GB Galaxy Tab S10 + with 5G and 12GB RAM;

+ with 5G and 12GB RAM; €1339 - Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM;

Ultra with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM; €1389 - 512GB Galaxy Tab S10 + with 5G and 12GB RAM;

+ with 5G and 12GB RAM; €1459 - 512GB Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with Wi-Fi and 12GB RAM;

Ultra with Wi-Fi and 12GB RAM; €1489 - 5G Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM;

Ultra with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM; €1609 - 5G Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM;

Ultra with 512GB storage and 12GB RAM; €1709 - Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB storage and 16GB RAM;

Ultra with 1TB storage and 16GB RAM; €1909 - 1TB Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 5G and 16GB RAM.



If you live in Europe and go on Samsung's official website for your country right now, you might be surprised to see these exact numbers listed for these exact variants of last year's Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra. Granted, many of them have been discounted in the time since the two jumbo-sized Android powerhouses were commercially released, but the important thing to note here is that the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are likely to retain the recommended prices of their predecessors.









That's bound to be true for markets like the US in addition to the old continent, so you can probably expect to pay $999.99 for an entry-level Galaxy Tab S10+ configuration with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM stateside soon and $1,199.99 for the most affordable Tab S10 Ultra model.





While you're clearly not dealing with budget tablets here, it's certainly good to hear that Samsung is unlikely to charge more for the very familiar-looking Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra than the Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra after all.

Save the September 26 date









Either way, you probably don't have long to wait now until Samsung will confirm... what we already kind of know about the Tab S10 duo. That's unlikely to be a trio, mind you, with a sequel to the "vanilla" Tab S9 missing from the equation for some reason.









Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are all but guaranteed to look virtually the same as the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra, down to the larger model's notch and the smaller unit's lack of a screen cutout. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, the





The screens are expected to measure a familiar 12.4 and 14.6 inches respectively, the battery sizes should go completely unchanged, and even the overall product dimensions and weight numbers are unlikely to be revised by more than a few grams and 0.1mm here and there.




