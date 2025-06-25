Uber-premium Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra becomes an absolute gem with Samsung's latest deal
The tablet can be yours for up to $710 off. Plus, you can save 50% on a book cover keyboard. Don't miss out!
As we recently shared, Samsung currently has some great Galaxy Book offers that let you get a powerful laptop for much less than usual. But if you're not looking for a laptop and prefer a high-end tablet instead, the tech giant has a generous deal on its top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra that we think will tickle your fancy.
On top of a sweet trade-in discount, you can score a book cover keyboard for 50% off if you bundle it with your fancy Galaxy tablet. This way, you can even replace your laptop, as you won't actually need one since the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is so powerful it can handle anything you throw its way.
Plus, you'll love its gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display that offers stunning visuals thanks to its crisp 2960 x 1848 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR support. And with a 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling will feel blazing fast.
So, is the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra worth your cash and attention? Absolutely! With its fast performance, stunning display, and long software support, this tablet could easily become your new daily companion. Therefore, don't wait around! Save with this deal now!
Right now, you can save up to $710 on this beast of a tablet by trading in an eligible device at the official store. The best part? Samsung offers at least $400 off with any qualified tablet trade-in. But the goodies don't stop here!
Its high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM delivers fast performance, making the tablet a great pick if you need one for work. Of course, this also makes it a great long-term investment, as the powerful chipset should be able to offer speedy performance for years. Not to mention that Samsung promises seven years of software updates for this bad boy, so you definitely won't be thinking about replacing it anytime soon.
