Samsung's awe-inspiring Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is on sale at up to $300 discounts sans trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
If you want an Android tablet that can tower above all the competition (both literally and figuratively speaking), the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra might just be your single best option right now, especially at its latest and greatest discounts with no strings attached.

No, you don't have to trade anything in... this time around to save the big bucks on Samsung's fall 2024-released 14.6-inch giant in your storage variant of choice. While the entry-level 256GB configuration is marked down by $200 from a list price of $1,199.99 and the 512 gig model can be had for $1,119.99 instead of $1,399.99, bargain hunters are currently looking at spending a whopping 300 bucks less than usual for a top-of-the-line Tab S10 Ultra unit with one terabyte of local digital hoarding room.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

$999 99
$1199 99
$200 off (17%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

$1119 99
$1319 99
$200 off (15%)
Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

$1319 99
$1619 99
$300 off (19%)
Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed
Buy at Samsung

Of course, "bargain" may not the best word to describe a device that still costs $1,319.99 after that unbeatable discount, but "irresistible value proposition" does feel like a fitting label, especially when you consider the hefty 16GB RAM count paired with that aforementioned 1TB of storage.

The other two variants "only" come packing 12 gigs of memory, mind you, while all three are available in both Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colorways. Said hues perfectly complement the uber-premium build quality of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which is also incredibly thin (yes, even thinner than the new Galaxy S25 Edge handset) and pretty lightweight... for that humongous screen.

Obviously, the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is just as sharp and smooth as it is large, with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities. The 11,200mAh battery size is pretty remarkable too (especially for that 5.4mm profile), and the same goes for the 45W charging speeds and super-powerful quad speaker sound system.

All of these key selling points (and more) are highlighted and described in greater detail in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review from last year, which is pretty much as true today as it was back then, at least until the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra inevitably comes out later this year or the next.
Loading Comments...

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless