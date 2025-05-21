Samsung's awe-inspiring Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is on sale at up to $300 discounts sans trade-in
Probably the best Android tablet around is available at an unbeatable discount with 1TB storage and 16GB RAM.
If you want an Android tablet that can tower above all the competition (both literally and figuratively speaking), the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra might just be your single best option right now, especially at its latest and greatest discounts with no strings attached.
No, you don't have to trade anything in... this time around to save the big bucks on Samsung's fall 2024-released 14.6-inch giant in your storage variant of choice. While the entry-level 256GB configuration is marked down by $200 from a list price of $1,199.99 and the 512 gig model can be had for $1,119.99 instead of $1,399.99, bargain hunters are currently looking at spending a whopping 300 bucks less than usual for a top-of-the-line Tab S10 Ultra unit with one terabyte of local digital hoarding room.
Of course, "bargain" may not the best word to describe a device that still costs $1,319.99 after that unbeatable discount, but "irresistible value proposition" does feel like a fitting label, especially when you consider the hefty 16GB RAM count paired with that aforementioned 1TB of storage.
The other two variants "only" come packing 12 gigs of memory, mind you, while all three are available in both Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colorways. Said hues perfectly complement the uber-premium build quality of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which is also incredibly thin (yes, even thinner than the new Galaxy S25 Edge handset) and pretty lightweight... for that humongous screen.
Obviously, the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is just as sharp and smooth as it is large, with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities. The 11,200mAh battery size is pretty remarkable too (especially for that 5.4mm profile), and the same goes for the 45W charging speeds and super-powerful quad speaker sound system.
All of these key selling points (and more) are highlighted and described in greater detail in our in-depth Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review from last year, which is pretty much as true today as it was back then, at least until the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra inevitably comes out later this year or the next.
