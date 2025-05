This Galaxy Tab S10+ deal at Amazon keeps getting better

Galaxy Tab S10+ 256GB: Save $203 at Amazon $203 off (20%) The Galaxy Tab S10+ has just become even cheaper with Amazon's improved deal. The 256GB model in Moonstone Gray is now available for 20% off its original price, making it an unmissable bargain for many. Get yours and save before it's too late. Buy at Amazon

Less than two weeks ago, Amazon launched a juicy $194 price cut on the top-tier Galaxy Tab S10+ . Instead of ending it, the e-commerce giant actually made the bargain even better and now offers the ~$1,000 tablet for less than $800.For context, the upgraded discount lets you save $203 on one of the best Samsung tablets . Earlier, the same 256GB model was offered for $194 off, so the difference isn't mind-blowing. But it's still there! Plus, the Android device hasn't dropped below the $800 mark at Amazon this year. The merchant's last deeper cut was a $209 discount back in December — and this is the closest we've seen since.The+ is a proper flagship tablet. It boasts a gorgeous 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. With brilliant colors and rich blacks, the touchscreen is a joy to look at and interact with. But it's also equipped to handle reflections — Samsung has added a special anti-reflective coating, making your visual experience even better.Under the hood, the+ packs a MediaTek 9300+ chip, offering plenty of raw horsepower at your fingertips. It also features 12GB RAM, plus all the extras of Galaxy AI . You've got Sketch to Image, Circle to Search, and other AI-powered perks to improve your daily experience.What about software support? The tablet runs on Android 14 out of the box and will receive timely OS upgrades for seven years. That means you won't have to upgrade soon, as the device will remain reliable and safe for long.Completing this awesome package is a solid IP68 rating, a large 10,090mAh battery with 45W wired charging speeds, and an S Pen in the box. As you can see, the+ is a pretty well-rounded option for Android lovers. If you've been waiting for a solid discount, now might be a great time to save on one at Amazon.