Save up to $710 on the phenomenal Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with this generous Samsung deal

You can save $200 without a trade-in or up to $710 with one.

Amazon may be selling the versatile Galaxy Tab S10+ at a hot $150 discount right now, but this sleek device isn't the only Galaxy Tab S10 model available at a steep price cut.

Yep, you guessed it—the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is also selling for much less than usual, making it the go-to device for buyers who want to own one of the best tablets money can buy.

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: Save up to $710 with trade-in at Samsung!

$489 99
$1199 99
$710 off (59%)
Trade in your old tablet and snag up to $710 in savings on the powerful Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra—Samsung is even guaranteeing at least $300 off for any eligible trade-in. No device to trade? No worries—you can still shave $200 off the price. This top-tier slate is one of the best on the market, so act fast and grab yours at a discount while you can!
Buy at Samsung


The offer is available on Samsung.com, where you can save $200 on the tech giant's flagship tablet. To take advantage of this promo, you must select that you don't have a device to trade. That being said, trading in your old slate could save you up to $710. Samsung even goes as far as promising at least $300 off for any tablet trade-in. So, it's worth checking how much you can get with a trade-in—assuming, of course, you have a tablet to spare.

As for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, you really can't go wrong with it. Thanks to its high-end Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers blazing-fast performance, making it perfect for work.

On top of that, it boasts a stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support, ensuring an immersive experience for watching videos, movies, and your favorite TV series. All while its 120Hz refresh rate makes browsing your Insta feed feel buttery-smooth.

All in all, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is a device you can use for just about everything. Whether you're writing documents, conducting research, or unwinding with a funny movie once the day's work is done, this tablet has you covered. Plus, with savings of up to $710, it's a must-have. So, don't wait around—grab one now for much less than usual!
