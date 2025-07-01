Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Samsung's tablet lineup just leaked and there are a few surprises

Samsung is gearing up for a big tablet year — from high-end to entry-level.

Samsung looks set to refresh both ends of its tablet lineup before the end of the year. On one end, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are expected to pack MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9400 chip. On the other, the more affordable Galaxy Tab S10 Lite just showed up in Samsung’s firmware servers — and it might land sooner than expected.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra to feature the Dimensity 9400 chip



According to a new report, Samsung’s high-end tablets for late 2025 will continue the company’s recent MediaTek partnership. Internal codenames “GTS11” and “GTS11U” were found referencing the MT6991 chip — MediaTek’s internal name for the Dimensity 9400, a step up from the Dimensity 9300+ used in the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

If accurate, this means the Tab S11 series could bring even faster performance and improved power efficiency, paired with Android 16 and One UI 8.0 out of the box.

While we haven’t yet seen concrete specs, we’d expect Samsung to stick with its signature formula: large OLED displays, S Pen support, and premium features like IP68 water resistance. You can read more about what’s new in One UI 8.

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite steps up with Exynos 1380


Meanwhile, Samsung hasn’t forgotten about the entry-level segment. A device suspected to be the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite (model number SM-X406B) just appeared on Samsung’s servers, and it lines up with earlier Geekbench sightings that pointed to the Exynos 1380 chip and 6 GB of RAM.

That’s the same chipset powering devices like the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, so we’re expecting decent mid-range performance. The Tab S10 Lite is tipped to launch with One UI 7 based on Android 15, though it could get bumped to One UI 8 depending on timing.

Internal code hints at both Wi-Fi-only and cellular models — likely “GTS10Lite” and “GTS10WiFi.” As far as pricing goes, this tablet is rumored to sit below the Tab S10 FE series, giving users another budget-friendly option in Samsung’s already crowded tablet catalog.

A tablet for every price point


The arrival of a cheaper Tab S10 Lite and more powerful Tab S11 models suggests Samsung is preparing for a big tablet push in late 2025. The company appears to be leaning into a tiered tablet strategy, with MediaTek powering the flagships and Exynos holding down the budget side.

There’s no official launch date for either device just yet, but with firmware in testing and chips confirmed, both the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Tab S10 Lite could debut in the last quarter of this year. Or the beginning of next year.

