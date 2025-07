Samsung’s tablet lineup just leaked and there are a few surprises

One UI 8

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Which kind of tablet are you more interested in? A premium tablet with top specs and S Pen support A mid-range model that balances price and performance A budget tablet for basic tasks like streaming and browsing I’m not in the market for a tablet right now A premium tablet with top specs and S Pen support 80% A mid-range model that balances price and performance 20% A budget tablet for basic tasks like streaming and browsing 0% I’m not in the market for a tablet right now 0%

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite steps up with Exynos 1380





Galaxy Tab S10

One UI 8

A tablet for every price point





Recommended Stories

While we haven’t yet seen concrete specs, we’d expect Samsung to stick with its signature formula: large OLED displays, S Pen support, and premium features like IP68 water resistance. You can read more about what’s new in One UI 8 Meanwhile, Samsung hasn’t forgotten about the entry-level segment. A device suspected to be theLite (model number SM-X406B) just appeared on Samsung’s servers, and it lines up with earlier Geekbench sightings that pointed to the Exynos 1380 chip and 6 GB of RAM.That’s the same chipset powering devices like the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE, so we’re expecting decent mid-range performance. The Tab S10 Lite is tipped to launch with One UI 7 based on Android 15 , though it could get bumped todepending on timing.Internal code hints at both Wi-Fi-only and cellular models — likely “GTS10Lite” and “GTS10WiFi.” As far as pricing goes, this tablet is rumored to sit below the Tab S10 FE series, giving users another budget-friendly option in Samsung’s already crowded tablet catalog.The arrival of a cheaper Tab S10 Lite and more powerful Tab S11 models suggests Samsung is preparing for a big tablet push in late 2025. The company appears to be leaning into a tiered tablet strategy, with MediaTek powering the flagships and Exynos holding down the budget side.There’s no official launch date for either device just yet, but with firmware in testing and chips confirmed, both the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Tab S10 Lite could debut in the last quarter of this year. Or the beginning of next year.