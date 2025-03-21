GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Would you buy a phone without any ports?

Phonearena team
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 1w agoedited

Rumors of a portrless iPhone have been floating around for years, but it appears that Apple has scrapped the idea because it fears how the EU would react to such a device. Considering the continuing clashes between Apple and European regulators, that move is understandable. However, from a user perspective, things might be a little different. After all, that would’ve been a truly unique smartphone, and tech enthusiasts appear to need one of those desperatly.



Do you think a portless phone is a good idea? Would you pay for such a device? What do you think the pros and cons would be? Do you think other brands could complete Apple’s idea and just skip the EU market? Share your thoughts!

RoryBreaker
RoryBreaker
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Not until there is a battery that powers a device for at least a week by Power User standards...& then I still say it's a bad idea!

Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 1w ago

no




(Can only leave comments 5 characters or more)

dwin89
dwin89
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

No, I will not buy. I need a port to transfer files.

nghtwng68
nghtwng68
Arena Apprentice
• 1w agoedited

I would say yes. The mobile phone market is pretty much there already.

The head phone jack has been removed, wireless charging and transferring of files via bluetooth and NFC payment use, ports are being used less and less than before on Android and iOS.

Just a matter of time before it happens.

tbreezy
tbreezy
Arena Master
• 1w ago

If it is seamless then yes. At some point we will all probably be using port-less devices, same way we are now all using devices that do not have 3.5mm jack and memory cards anymore. Lol.

corvette72778
corvette72778
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

No! I have a 1TB phone and the storage capacity is almost all used up. Transferring the data via a wire takes 6 hours while transferring wirelessly would takes about 12 hours. It used to take less than 1 minute with removable micro SD card. How ironic that micro SD was a more advanced way to transfer large amounts of data. Bring back the removable micro SD.

Carlitos666
Carlitos666
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

no. never.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
↵tbreezy said:

If it is seamless then yes. At some point we will all probably be using port-less devices, same way we are now all using devices that do not have 3.5mm jack and memory cards anymore. Lol.

"All"? Are you sure about that? There are still quite a few people using Note 20 Ultras, Xperias & other devices that still have an SD card slot.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
↵corvette72778 said:

No! I have a 1TB phone and the storage capacity is almost all used up. Transferring the data via a wire takes 6 hours while transferring wirelessly would takes about 12 hours. It used to take less than 1 minute with removable micro SD card. How ironic that micro SD was a more advanced way to transfer large amounts of data. Bring back the removable micro SD.

"Transferring the data via a wire takes 6 hours"


What are you transferring the data to? When I get my drag & drop on from my phone to my SD card via my Type-C adapter I move move a few folders at a time instead of a massive drag & drop that way it doesn't take nearly as long as you mentioned.


