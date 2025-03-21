Home Discussions You are here Would you buy a phone without any ports? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Mar 21, 2025, 12:40 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 1w agoedited ... Rumors of a portrless iPhone have been floating around for years, but it appears that Apple has scrapped the idea because it fears how the EU would react to such a device. Considering the continuing clashes between Apple and European regulators, that move is understandable. However, from a user perspective, things might be a little different. After all, that would’ve been a truly unique smartphone, and tech enthusiasts appear to need one of those desperatly. Do you think a portless phone is a good idea? Would you pay for such a device? What do you think the pros and cons would be? Do you think other brands could complete Apple’s idea and just skip the EU market? Share your thoughts! Like Reactions All Quote RoryBreaker Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Not until there is a battery that powers a device for at least a week by Power User standards...& then I still say it's a bad idea! Like 6 Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 1w ago ... no(Can only leave comments 5 characters or more) Like 2 Reactions All Quote dwin89 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... No, I will not buy. I need a port to transfer files. Like 6 Reactions All Quote nghtwng68 Arena Apprentice • 1w agoedited ... I would say yes. The mobile phone market is pretty much there already.The head phone jack has been removed, wireless charging and transferring of files via bluetooth and NFC payment use, ports are being used less and less than before on Android and iOS.Just a matter of time before it happens. Like 3 Reactions All Quote tbreezy Arena Master • 1w ago ... If it is seamless then yes. At some point we will all probably be using port-less devices, same way we are now all using devices that do not have 3.5mm jack and memory cards anymore. Lol. Like Reactions All Quote corvette72778 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... No! I have a 1TB phone and the storage capacity is almost all used up. Transferring the data via a wire takes 6 hours while transferring wirelessly would takes about 12 hours. It used to take less than 1 minute with removable micro SD card. How ironic that micro SD was a more advanced way to transfer large amounts of data. Bring back the removable micro SD. Like 6 Reactions All Quote Carlitos666 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... no. never. Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵tbreezy said: If it is seamless then yes. At some point we will all probably be using port-less devices, same way we are now all using devices that do not have 3.5mm jack and memory cards anymore. Lol. ... "All"? Are you sure about that? There are still quite a few people using Note 20 Ultras, Xperias & other devices that still have an SD card slot. Like 2 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵corvette72778 said: No! I have a 1TB phone and the storage capacity is almost all used up. Transferring the data via a wire takes 6 hours while transferring wirelessly would takes about 12 hours. It used to take less than 1 minute with removable micro SD card. How ironic that micro SD was a more advanced way to transfer large amounts of data. Bring back the removable micro SD. ... "Transferring the data via a wire takes 6 hours"What are you transferring the data to? When I get my drag & drop on from my phone to my SD card via my Type-C adapter I move move a few folders at a time instead of a massive drag & drop that way it doesn't take nearly as long as you mentioned. Like 1 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 3 4 4 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Would you buy a phone without any ports? Do you think the iPhone needs a big redesign? Which is the best upcoming smartphone? Did the Galaxy S25 meet your expectations? See all discussions
