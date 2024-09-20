Home Discussions You are here Why would you switch to an iPhone or an Android? General Apple Android Google Ilia Temelkov • Published: Sep 20, 2024, 9:22 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. It's that time of the year when many people get a new phone, and most companies have their best devices out. Most importantly, the iPhone 16 and the Google Pixel 9 are out. Interestingly enough, Apple disappointed its fans with the delay of key features, and Google surprised many people with price hikes. That means many people would start wondering if they should switch sides. Honestly, even I am eyeing the new Pixels despite being entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem of exclusive apps and services. The nice hardware and the multilingual AI that already works sound much better than Apple’s promises of a lengthy and limited release of Apple Intelligence.Are you with me on this? Do you consider ditching the ecosystem for a shiny new Android made by Google, Samsung, or someone else? Or are you down for a new iPhone since it now costs the same as every other flagship phone? Why are you taking such a leap of faith right now? And, maybe, help me make a decision. Please. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 4d ago ... I switched from android to IOS because i was just tired of apps crashing and after a major update apps wont open and to me its the worst thing that can happen when you want to use a app and cant after a update and have to wait 3 days for another update to fix that issue. BID NO NO switched to the 13 pro max at the time and not one issue ever since and lets not forget the system ui garbage crashing or pop up saying system is not responding thats s**t irritated the s**t out of me. Switched to IOS never looked back.Lets make something clear here i was using top of the line devices from nsamsung notes to ASUS rog phones ultra and pro series top of the line devices always. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 4d ago ... Luckily my manufacturer of choice listened to their fans, has made improvements on the previous successful model, and only added things to make the experience better. Flat(ter) screen, bigger battery, Qi2 charging, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, display that can be used while wet, and the best part is not focusing on any of that AI BS. No complaints from the OnePlus camp. I won't be switching OS now, or in the foreseeable future. Like 2 Reactions All Quote olaf36 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... I switched from the Apple Eco System to Google last year. My last iPhone was the 13 Pro and I swapped that for a Pixel 8 Pro. I am loving it so far. I am thankful Google introduced the smaller 9 Pro and I think that may be my next device, although I think I will hold off for the Pixel 10 series. I love that Google innovates and that I am not trapped in their Eco system like I was with Apple. I will not switch back to Apple, they keep beating a dead horse with the iPhone and its such a tired design. I would have switched to Android earlier but Googles device eco system was not quite there yet and I have no desire to own anything Samsung makes. Like 2 Reactions All Quote RoryBreaker Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... While IOS has come very far in regards to customization & options, it still lags far behind to Android in that regard. Also no dedicated "Back" button is a hard NO for me. As always, I'm glad that both platforms exist & that both continue to push each experience. Like 3 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 4d ago ↵RoryBreaker said: While IOS has come very far in regards to customization & options, it still lags far behind to Android in that regard. Also no dedicated "Back" button is a hard NO for me. As always, I'm glad that both platforms exist & that both continue to push each experience. ... Beautifully said! I could never switch solely to Apple, but I'm glad it has features that Android implements or tries to implement into the platform & vice versa. Like 2 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... I am all tied in with Samsung's ecosystem not only with the S24U but also with the Fold 6, Tablet S8+, Watch Ultra, and the Health Ring, but also with a Smart Hub Refrigerator, Heat Pump, Washers, Dryers, and would NOT be able to leave it. All work flawlessly and all products are well-integrated, Samsung also does a great job with One UI and Android updates, but if I were to move away from Samsung, I would move to the new Pixel, it looks great and has clean Android. I would NEVER move to Apple, too many drawbacks, and BUGS, even the settings on it make NO sense to me, are very disorganized, and definitely NOT intuitive. On Android everything makes sense and it's easy to navigate. But this is just me, I really don't understand when people say they use an iPhone because it is simple and easy. Like 2 Reactions All Quote AlikR Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... I am a hard core Android user. never had a fruit phone as my personal device. I am forced to use it for work and every time I get an update to iOS I have to re-learn those "new" tricks. It is frustrating to say the least. The work fruit phone is only used for messaging emails and phone calls. Rarely, i need to take a picture or use facetime. Out of all fruit flies at work practically no one uses the features fruit stand keeps bragging about, so in my opinion any smart phone would have been sufficient.But this is a matter of preference only, and most of the time once you are locked into an ecosystem, it is prohibitively expensive to switch.So i think after so many years, it is time to stop with this debate. NO ONE CARES 🤣 Like Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 4d ago ... Unlike some, I'm not going to use this as an opportunity to be a "hatter" or bash the operating system that I don't prefer. I use both, and have settled on Android for my main devices, as I find it, personally, more intuitive and easier to use. Unlike some, I'm not going to use this as an opportunity to be a "hatter" or bash the operating system that I don't prefer. I use both, and have settled on Android for my main devices, as I find it, personally, more intuitive and easier to use. I also like the larger variety of devices from which to choose. I don't really use or care about an "ecosystem", so that iOS advantage doesn't mean a lot to me. I don't have issues with apps crashing and all of that after updates on Android or iOS. Like 4 Reactions All Quote Loumachenko Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... Have been with Android since my first smartphone. Had a dapeng phablet and followed that up with a jiayu g3 and an oppo find 5. The rest is history. Have always been put off by apples screen sizes for babies so I avoided them. Just never looked back
