Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

What’s the impact of smartphones on our social skills?

General
PHONEARENA TEAM
Join the discussion
MariyanSlavov
MariyanSlavov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 1d ago

A decade or so ago, if you wanted to talk to someone, you needed to go and really talk to them. Like, pat them on the shoulder and use your vocal chords. Nowadays, it's all chats, reels, likes, emojis, and other virtual ways of communication. I don't want to sound like a boomer, but have we lost some of our social skills because we rely on online communication and, indirectly, because of our smartphones? That might be a bit grim of a view, I agree, but I feel like people have a harder time with real-life social interactions. On the other hand, this might just be a logical evolution, and there might be nothing wrong with this type of communication. Chatting, using emojis, and matching on Tinder, if you like, might all be parts of the new social skill set. What do you think?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Crispin_Gatieza
Crispin_Gatieza
• 20h ago

I'm not a boomer, I'm an early version of Gen-X, which means I don't GAF about what boomers or millennials say. I see and hear millennial women complain about men the way I had never heard before. Fellas, y'all ain't got no game! Plain and simple. Put down the phone or the controller and TALK to a woman. Y'all might find yourselves not being incels anymore.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
SogenX
SogenX
• 18h ago

Yes, there's a difference. It seems that people don't know how to respond when there is face to face conversation. Especially if there is a negative response. It's taken so personally now that it's really weird.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Ubloc
Ubloc
• 17h ago

I like to keep a mix between online and irl interactions. Mostly using digital forms of communication to construct meet ups or for gaming. Not necessarily replacing physical interaction but serving as a tool when apart.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
MariyanSlavov
MariyanSlavov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 6h ago
↵Crispin_Gatieza said:

I'm not a boomer, I'm an early version of Gen-X, which means I don't GAF about what boomers or millennials say. I see and hear millennial women complain about men the way I had never heard before. Fellas, y'all ain't got no game! Plain and simple. Put down the phone or the controller and TALK to a woman. Y'all might find yourselves not being incels anymore.

Actually, I'm an early millennial, just two years after Gen X, and I've lived through some amazing transitions, not only in technology. Our first TV was a black-and-white set, and we only had a landline; then the internet came along, CDs came and went, mobile phones turned into smartphones, and so on. Now we're about to witness another transition to AI-based information gathering and processing. It's super interesting. But when I do a 2-3 day technology detox with a book and my wife, wine, food, and just talking about stuff, I feel the happiest.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

What’s the impact of smartphones on our social skills? Smartphone security: Is my fingerprint safe in there? Smartphone Camera Evolution: Beyond Megapixels, What Really Counts? AI in Smartphone Photography: Does It Enhance or Overshadow Real Skill?
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless