What upgrades could propel the Apple Vision pro from an expensive toy to a mainstream utility? General AR/VR Ilia Temelkov • Published: Feb 08, 2024, 3:16 PM

Apple finally released Vision Pro which they really want us to call a spatial computer and to believe it ushers us into a new era of computing. However, we all know this is a fancy virtual reality headset which may be one of the most advanced on the market but it doesn't seem to redefine what we already know about this type of devices. The reason, of course, is that it doesn't seem like Apple has figured out what can make Vision Pro a must-have device, like smartphones or laptops. Unfortunately, this is not a problem only for Apple and for most users the expensive VR headsets are mostly expensive toys. Some of the best apps are either video games or immersive movie-like experiences. Which raises the question of what can make VR super important for a lot of people. What do you think will be the killer app for Vision Pro and VR in general? Is it more immersion for meetings, better entertainment and connecting with people? Or will it be about new forms of education and healthcare? What would make you buy a headset if you already haven't done it?

Sack1 • 10h ago

I wouldn't even consider buying a goggle headset until I see "them" become a necessary tool in the evolution of gathering information and computing. And I meant "them" as I wouldn't buy into any overhyped, overpriced Apple product, especially right out of the starting gate.The trouble with such devices is they pull wearers inward, further insulating them from others around them. I can just see some dummies getting run over because they thought it cool to wear one when they shouldn't have.

AlikR • 7h ago

I own quest 3... it does have certain value, in my opinion. I absolutely love fitness apps, especially Supernatural. Gaming... not so much... Meetings in virtual space? Meh... Avatars that look ridiculous? Another downer. However, I do see a potential for some business use. Apple created possibly a marvel of engineering here... The drawback is that extremely expensive unit that no one needs, businesses included. As much as innovation they put in, it has been pulled back by its weight and power consumptions. The design decisions are over the top in some ways and completely lacking in others, such as external battery, I absolutely agree that this is an overhyped, extremely overpriced and under-engineered product. The future is not here yet. "ready player one" anyone? We are already losing interactions in person. People don't know how to behave in real life situations, always hiding behind their screens. What is the actual purpose of this product?

Latest Discussions
What upgrades could propel the Apple Vision pro from an expensive toy to a mainstream utility?
Do you think leaks happen only for the hype or it is just sloppiness?
What technology/device will replace the smartphone?
Galaxy АI - A game-changer or a gimmick?
