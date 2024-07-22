Home Discussions You are here What makes a foldable better than a classic phone? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Jul 22, 2024, 2:00 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. However, when you go out on the street, people still use their classic slabs and don't seem eager to pay the extra money for a foldable.There could be many reasons for this discrepancy. Foldables are still seen as more fragile, their specs are worse than those of similarly priced slab phones, and the form factor is not fully utilized for a significantly improved user experience.Amidst the foldable craze we're now experiencing, I can't help but wonder why anyone would choose a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or a Pixel 9 Pro Fold over a Galaxy S24 Ultra or a Pixel 9 Pro. That's why I am asking you.What makes a foldable phone better than a classic slab? What features or user experiences make it worthy of your extra dollars? Would you prefer a flip or a 'book' design for your new foldable, and why? If you're not yet using a foldable, what would make you switch? Please help me justify these devices! Like Reactions All Quote MartyLK • 8h ago ... It's a phone and tablet Like 1 Reactions All Quote nghtwng68 • 8h ago ... Switching to a foldable device would be a hard sell. Foldable devices do seem fragile and I'm still curious on the folding, screen crease over the course of time. The price is high and the bulk size would be bothersome as I keep my device in my front pocket.I do agree, I don't see a lot of individuals with foldables, only slab devices. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a far superior device than the foldable devices and that is what I would buy before a foldable indeed.Foldables just seem like a niche market now with a high price tag that manufacturers are trying to get more money out of consumers now.Nice write up! Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z • 7h ago ↵nghtwng68 said: Switching to a foldable device would be a hard sell. Foldable devices do seem fragile and I'm still curious on the folding, screen crease over the course of time. The price is high and the bulk size would be bothersome as I keep my device in my front pocket.I do agree, I don't see a lot of individuals with foldables, only slab devices. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a far superior device than the foldable devices and that is what I would buy before a foldable indeed.Foldables just seem like a niche market now with a high price tag that manufacturers are trying to get more money out of consumers now.Nice write up! ... "The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a far superior device than the foldable devices and that is what I would buy before a foldable indeed."Chuuuch! Like 1 Reactions All Quote BornintheUSA • 6h ago ... Don't have one. Don't want one. Insanely expensive. Screen too delicate. Fold is visible regardless of what you are being told by manufacturers. Much cheaper options in slab phones that will do just fine and save well over $1000.00. I see no justification to switch even at the same price. Like Reactions All Quote Nokfan1603 • 6h ago ... That is well over 500 bucks more than the average iPhone selling price. If you follow sports, where people with too much disposable income tends to take photos and selfies everywhere you do see plenty of Z Flips.What makes them better? My Z Flip is just so much smaller than a regular slab phone, without compromising on the screen size. It isn't more complicated than that. The insistence on them being more fragile is a myth mostly spread by that brand without access. I drop mine all the time and it just doesn't crack. Like 1 Reactions All Quote propov • 4h ago ↵Nokfan1603 said: Owner of the Galaxy Fold 5. To my surprise, I like the small form factor of the front display. The grip of the phone in my hand, the balance of its weight, and it even feels better in the front pocket of my jeans. All of this is in comparison with my former S23 Ultra. And then the obvious, the big screen when you open it. ... Absolutely the same! I just cant care in my pocket and in my hand 6.7" inch monster. I need a "pocketable one hand phone" all the time. But when I can have a "pocketable one hand" tablet with no compromise phone functionality - Im definitely IN. And Im IN since Fold 2. Like Reactions All Quote Mreveryphone • 1h ago ... I've been flipping and folding since the 2... I use both the S series and Folds. I definitely get the Ultra since I'm a Note transplant. I use the pen take advantage of the cameras and very good battery life! That is my trips/vacation/jack of all trades phone because it has it all with no compromises! The other times I'm Folding cause you can't beat that tablet in your pocket feeling when you gotta burn some time. The screens aren't as delicate as people think and I don't even see the crease when consuming content. The cameras are good enough for quick shots out and about and some detailed shots if needed. I'm currently on the Fold 6 and so far so good! The outer screen is wider just not as wide my 1+ Open but I'm liking it so far. The square edges bring me right back to the Note vibes and I'm here for that! All in all it comes down to how you use your phone. I have uses for both S series and Foldable's. But I still say if you want the phone that does it all go for the Ultra but if you have a need to have a tablet in your pocket at all times go with the Fold. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions What makes a foldable better than a classic phone? Ask us anything about Samsung’s new devices Is AI going to make you upgrade your phone? Do you think RCS support will be the end of the iPhone? See all discussions
