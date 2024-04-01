Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

What features would make you buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring?

General
PHONEARENA TEAM
Join the discussion
ivan.k
ivan.k
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 3d ago

Smartphone innovation has slowed down significantly, making it more difficult for smartphone companies to release exciting new models. Maybe that’s why they explore new avenues with various accessories. The latest craze - smart rings, designed mainly to improve wellness and track health metrics.


The concept is not anything new as we already have a few devices, most notably the Oura ring. However, Samsung is joining the competition later this year with its Galaxy Ring. First announced at the Galaxy Unpacked in January and then revealed at the MWC in February, the Galaxy Ring could be the one to push this concept to the mainstream.


However, the path to success is built on killer features that are compelling enough for consumers to spend their hard-earned money on a new device. Samsung will focus on heart rate, blood oxygen levels and physical activity tracking, covering the very basics. However, the ring should also have the capacity to wirelessly control other devices and it should also support wireless payments. All this should connect to Samsung Health and provide a better picture about the users’ physical health.


In a world of rather bulky smart watches, a small and elegant ring sounds like an amazing health tracking device. What would make it perfect, though? Is it an advanced sleep tracking feature? Maybe better workout tracking or some fancy way to control your phone through gestures or touch? Or for you having a payment feature on your finger is just enough. Share your dream features below.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
KernelKlink
KernelKlink
• 3d ago

What would make it perfect for me? A ring that will vibrate when I get a notification (Text, email, Teams message). The main reason I wear a smartwatch today is because in my work environment, I don't always feel my phone vibrating in my pants pocket when a notification is received on my iphone.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
MartyLK
MartyLK
• 3d ago

Bone conduction hearing for calls and texts 😁

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
• 3d ago

Unless it has a blood glucose monitor for my diabetes, I don't see myself having a need for this.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Phonearena team
• 3d ago
↵KernelKlink said:

What would make it perfect for me? A ring that will vibrate when I get a notification (Text, email, Teams message). The main reason I wear a smartwatch today is because in my work environment, I don't always feel my phone vibrating in my pants pocket when a notification is received on my iphone.

When you have your watch on, isn’t it important to be able to quickly check what the notification is all about? I have a similar use for my watch but if I can’t see what the vibration is all about, it wouldn’t be very useful for me. Do you have other uses for your watch at all?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Phonearena team
• 3d ago
↵MartyLK said:

Bone conduction hearing for calls and texts 😁

Would you need to touch your ear for this to work, or you want it to make your whole skeleton vibrate, so you can hear the calls? I wonder how would this affect lower-back pain 😄

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
MartyLK
MartyLK
• 3d ago
↵ilia.t said:

Would you need to touch your ear for this to work, or you want it to make your whole skeleton vibrate, so you can hear the calls? I wonder how would this affect lower-back pain 😄

LOL...might put massage shops outta business. 🤣

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
trakk8
trakk8
• 2d ago

Accurate sleep tracking and being able to swipe on your phone from the air when wearing the ring :-P

But since it is a first gen product I doubt we will see either of the above, sadly.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
markaznar
markaznar
• 2d ago

moving along….

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
jmp2024
jmp2024
• 2d ago

Wake up alarm via vibration in light sleep stage.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

What features would make you buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring? Smartphones are getting more expensive but are they really overpriced? Removable batteries should never come back, despite what everyone says What parts would you use to build your dream smartphone?
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless