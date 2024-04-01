Home Discussions You are here What features would make you buy the Samsung Galaxy Ring? General ivan.k • Published: Apr 01, 2024, 12:07 PM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Smartphone innovation has slowed down significantly, making it more difficult for smartphone companies to release exciting new models. Maybe that's why they explore new avenues with various accessories. The latest craze - smart rings, designed mainly to improve wellness and track health metrics. The concept is not anything new as we already have a few devices, most notably the Oura ring. However, Samsung is joining the competition later this year with its Galaxy Ring. First announced at the Galaxy Unpacked in January and then revealed at the MWC in February, the Galaxy Ring could be the one to push this concept to the mainstream. However, the path to success is built on killer features that are compelling enough for consumers to spend their hard-earned money on a new device. Samsung will focus on heart rate, blood oxygen levels and physical activity tracking, covering the very basics. However, the ring should also have the capacity to wirelessly control other devices and it should also support wireless payments. All this should connect to Samsung Health and provide a better picture about the users’ physical health. In a world of rather bulky smart watches, a small and elegant ring sounds like an amazing health tracking device. What would make it perfect, though? Is it an advanced sleep tracking feature? Maybe better workout tracking or some fancy way to control your phone through gestures or touch? Or for you having a payment feature on your finger is just enough. Share your dream features below. Like Reactions All Quote KernelKlink • 3d ago ... What would make it perfect for me? A ring that will vibrate when I get a notification (Text, email, Teams message). The main reason I wear a smartwatch today is because in my work environment, I don't always feel my phone vibrating in my pants pocket when a notification is received on my iphone. Like 1 Reactions All Quote MartyLK • 3d ago ... Bone conduction hearing for calls and texts 😁 Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z • 3d ago ... Unless it has a blood glucose monitor for my diabetes, I don't see myself having a need for this. Like Reactions All Quote Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team • 3d ago ↵KernelKlink said: What would make it perfect for me? A ring that will vibrate when I get a notification (Text, email, Teams message). The main reason I wear a smartwatch today is because in my work environment, I don't always feel my phone vibrating in my pants pocket when a notification is received on my iphone. ... When you have your watch on, isn’t it important to be able to quickly check what the notification is all about? I have a similar use for my watch but if I can’t see what the vibration is all about, it wouldn’t be very useful for me. Do you have other uses for your watch at all? Like Reactions All Quote Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team • 3d ago ↵MartyLK said: Bone conduction hearing for calls and texts 😁 ... Would you need to touch your ear for this to work, or you want it to make your whole skeleton vibrate, so you can hear the calls? trakk8 • 2d ago ... Accurate sleep tracking and being able to swipe on your phone from the air when wearing the ring :-P But since it is a first gen product I doubt we will see either of the above, sadly. Like 1 Reactions All Quote markaznar • 2d ago ... moving along…. Like Reactions All Quote jmp2024 • 2d ago ... Wake up alarm via vibration in light sleep stage. What parts would you use to build your dream smartphone?
