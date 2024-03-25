Home Discussions You are here Smartphones are getting more expensive but are they really overpriced? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Mar 25, 2024, 5:03 PM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. With the rising price, smartphones also seem to get more capabilities. More powerful hardware, coupled with improved software, turn even affordable smartphones into capable productivity machines. Because of this, owning a smartphone is not so much of a choice but a vital necessity. This dynamic makes me wonder what is the fair price of a smartphone. Looking at some of the high-end models, I can’t help but think they are overpriced. After all, most people use their phones for things like social media, messaging, emails, banking and consuming different types of content. None of these activities require a $1000 device, making the premium smartphones an excessive purchase for most people. However, the same $1000 device holds a different value. You can use the most expensive Galaxies and iPhones for a striking variety of actual, cash-earning work. You could shoot and edit professional photos, start a YouTube channel, record a podcast, research and write texts, and do much more. You can use the device to learn how to use it in ways that could help you earn hard cash. I already know people who use their flagship smartphones to take photos for their online stores and videos for the YouTube channels of their businesses. For these people, using the $1000 phones they already own feels like a bargain compared to buying a $3,000 professional camera. Because of this, I think the price of smartphones is not the problem. The problem is the mindset of many users. They feel like they need a $1000 smartphone, but in reality, all their needs can be covered by much cheaper devices. Of course, the latest Galaxy or iPhone feels nicer than almost any budget smartphone, but if you can’t extract the value of an expensive tool, that’s not a problem with the tool. Like 2 Reactions All Quote TheRealDuckofDeath • 4d agoedited ... You don't think it's a problem they make a pure profit of 3-400 bucks per device. On the midrange models? The revenue for the three (3) major brands i mobile Google, Apple and Samsung is around a trillion dollars per year. That's an illion starting with a "too effing much". The pure profits for these three alone is around 150-200 billions per year. This is a business they pretend is cut-throat competition driven by brutal innovation. They pay somewhere between a pinch and nothing in taxes and hoard unfathomable wealth in obscure offshore accounts. They collect and control pretty much all data you're exposed to, in the name of "free speech", and use that to maximise their own revenue and make even more money. It is high time to take them down or all of your freedom will eventually be dictated by an handful CEOs with zero accountability. Like 7 Reactions All Quote J2017 • 4d agoedited ... I just ordered a Vivo x100 pro for $700. I think Apple, Samsung are overpriced other brands not so much. Like Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 • 4d ago ↵J2017 said: I just ordered a Vivo x100 pro for $700. I think Apple, Samsung are overpriced other brands not so much. ... That Vivo can't do what a flagship feom Samsung can do. Yes flagship are overpriced. But you can't compare a $1000 phone to a $700 one. So I guess if you buy a Camry for $28K, then I guess a $60K Benz is overpriced??? Like 4 Reactions All Quote BullaBoss • 4d ago ... I agree somewhat. Recently bought a 12R. I don't NEED my 15 pro max. It's really just starting to feel like poor life choices. The reality is I'm not using 99% of the phone's capability. The only way to extract the full value is to keep it a few years. But then the next hot thing comes along and we upgrade. As tech enthusiasts, we are sometimes slaves to the cycle. I envy the normies who just don't care and use a phone for 5-6 years unbothered. Same game the car companies are playing, take Mercedes Benz, most of their vehicles are plastic inside now and all 2.0 engines and 1.5 engines are made by Renault, yet they are charging more and more. It's all the consumers fault, and the governments for not regulating these companies and their prices. Their should be a cap which they are not allowed to cross, like you are not allowed to charge more than 200% the cost of production! Like 1 Reactions All Quote cactuarknight • 4d ago ... No phone is worth the asking price of 999 or above. That's just corporate greed and nothing in the design justifies the pricing. Especially none of the foldables. Like 3 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z • 3d ago ↵J2017 said: I just ordered a Vivo x100 pro for $700. I think Apple, Samsung are overpriced other brands not so much. ... Is the the regular price or did you get a deal with trade-in or promotions? Everywhere online is showing that phone for at least $1,000. So if it's the latter you made a moot point. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z • 3d ago ↵BullaBoss said: I agree somewhat. Recently bought a 12R. I don't NEED my 15 pro max. It's really just starting to feel like poor life choices. The reality is I'm not using 99% of the phone's capability. The only way to extract the full value is to keep it a few years. But then the next hot thing comes along and we upgrade. As tech enthusiasts, we are sometimes slaves to the cycle. I envy the normies who just don't care and use a phone for 5-6 years unbothered. ... "The reality is I'm not using 99% of the phone's capability." "As tech enthusiasts, we are sometimes slaves to the cycle." I feel like you contradicted yourself, Boss. The only things I don't use on my Galaxies are Dex whatever "features" they throw in there that aren't useful to me, but that's not adding up to 99%. 