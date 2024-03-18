Home Discussions You are here Removable batteries should never come back, despite what everyone says General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Mar 18, 2024, 11:22 AM PHONEARENA TEAM Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. However compelling this may sound, it is nonsense.According to Counterpoint Research data, most people say they change their phones due to battery issues, followed by broken displays. However, this data is from back in 2017 when phones and their batteries were quite different.Today’s top flagships have longer-lasting batteries that can provide about three years of use without losing a significant portion of their capacity. This aligns with the consumer habit of changing smartphones every three years.But even if someone doesn’t want to change their whole phone, they can easily visit a service provider and get their battery replaced. Of course, doing this at home would be easier and probably cheaper, but it is a viable solution. This option could solve the potential battery issues of older devices, but it won’t change the fact that 3-year-old smartphones are usually not great devices anyway.You could argue that the latest Galaxies and Pixels have seven years of software support, including OS updates. However, none of these updates will include all new features after three or four years, and the reason will be the hardware, not the battery. The hardware is also the main reason budget smartphones don’t perform well after a few software updates. By the time their phone’s battery becomes unusable, most people will be drawn to the newer features and better performance of a new smartphone.Adding removable batteries to most modern smartphones would require drastic design changes that won’t make users happy. I hope we never see the metal and glass combo being changed back to creaky plastic covers because the removable battery dream is simply pointless. Like Reactions All Quote TheRealDuckofDeath • 13h agoedited ... If you're that shallow about what your tech does for you and your future, maybe your opinion is useless to the rest of us? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ It is not rocket science to make a glass cover removable. There have already existed Samsung flagship phones with metal frames and removable batteries. The only reason these options are no longer available on the mainstream brands is because, not offering easily replicable parts prolongs the revenue stream for them long beyond the point when you buy the device. Like 7 Reactions All Quote pacattack81 • 13h ago ↵TheRealDuckofDeath said: If you're that shallow about what your tech does for you and your future, maybe your opinion is useless to the rest of us? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ It is not rocket science to make a glass cover removable. There have already existed Samsung flagship phones with metal frames and removable batteries. The only reason these options are no longer available on the mainstream brands is because, not offering easily replicable parts prolongs the revenue stream for them long beyond the point when you buy the device. ... No, we still want removable batteries. In a pinch if your battery dies we could just swap it out. Companies don't do it any more because they either want you to pay them to put a new battery in or buy a new phone. This article is way out of touch. It's like forcing electric vehicles on everyone by changing the emissions standards. Like 5 Reactions All Quote BullaBoss • 11h ago ... While I don't care for removable batteries, it's a nice to have. User replaceable batteries are a bigger deal. If the battery starts aging I should be able to buy and install one with a screwdriver and pry tool. It's not hard to supply replacement kits like ifixit does. Like 3 Reactions All Quote p51d007 • 11h ago ... Several reasons for dropping the removeable batter.Without that plastic back/cover, they could make the back GLASS and give it "vibrant colors" to make them more sleek, sexy, stylish & colorful (ie: MORE expensive). Not to mention how users use their phones charging them up weakens the battery (super fast charging). The other thing is if they had a removeable battery, consumers would also want removable memory cards & sim trays. Having an extra battery is like having a spare tire. You probably won't need it, but when you do, it's nice to have.Just give consumers the OPTION. A Like 1 Reactions All Quote zellotac • 11h ago ... 3 years may be average time period when your a average phone arena reading consumer may upgrade their device. But your real average consumer that live paycheck to paycheck holds on to their phone way longer than that, Specially in developing nations where money is even harder to come by. With that said. They only vanished from mainstream mobile hardware when manufacturers figured they could screw consumers and sell more phones if they filled them with glue and made them impossible to service. When all is said and done, the very health of this planet depends on electronic waste dropping significantly, and a huge part of that means we hang onto our electronic devices for a lot longer. Like, a lot, lot longer. The EU know this to be be true. That's why they're making it law for all phones to have removable and consumer replaceable batteries by 2027. I get that the move to easily repairable phones might mean we buy fewer, so fewer get made, and maybe annual iterations become a thing of the past, and that is definitely not good news for a mobile phone news website, but this change is happening, and thank goodness it is. Like 1 Reactions All Quote monkeyb • 6h ago ... "but it won't change the fact that 3-year-old smartphones are usually not great devices anyway." - I am assuming you are joking! "Adding removable batteries to most modern smartphones would require drastic design changes that won't make users happy." - Which users are you talking about. Apple spewed the same nonsense about USB C and EU finally put them in place and every Apple user I spoke with were very happy with USB C. I love drastic redesigns. "the removable battery dream is simply pointless." - Dreams are all we have my friend.
