It's your time to tell us what topic should get more attention

We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 23h ago ... Big part of our job as tech journalists is to choose what to cover and by extension what to give you, our readers, the option to talk about with us. As we are passionate about the topics we cover, we believe that most of the time our gut feeling about the most curious and important topics is right. However, we’re only human, so we also know we miss some topics that may be of great interest to many of you. If you think that’s the case, now’s the time to speak up because the floor is yours. What are the topics you’d like to talk about much more? What are the niche segments of the smartphone world that you believe should get much more attention? What tech trends do you believe are overlooked? Which discussions would you like to gather more opinions? Now’s your time to share it all. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Machiavelli • 21h ago ... You have a great and knowledgeable staff, but your website is a bit hard to navigate. Let me explain what I mean. When you first log in, you're greeted with overly large pictures and header texts. Beneath that are slightly smaller but still too large images and text, all of which take up the entire first screen against a dark blue wallpaper. The whole thing feels empty and "uncozy," if you know what I mean. Are you familiar with the term "liminal space"? It gives exactly that feeling.When you scroll down, you get the latest news, which is great. In my opinion, the latest news should come first and be in a blog format where you scroll down. The windows don't need to be too large, but the text and images should preview the articles. Additionally, you should update the comment icon to always show the number of comments, even if it's zero. This consistency helps avoid the subconscious impression that a missing number indicates a bug. To me, the entire website feels scattered and lacks structure. I believe the first page should feature news prominently. A small window on the right side could display the latest reviews or tests.I always support you and don't use adblock because you have a good proportion of ads placed around the site. In terms of content, you could create small articles with tips and tricks, trivia, and quizzes that engage readers of all ages. For example, you could have a poll asking what was the most interesting or useful feature in Android OS over the past five years. List the options and allow users to vote, then display the results to show how many people chose each option. This could be displayed in a small square box on the left or right.I believe you should ditch the "Popular Stories" category or merge it with "Latest News." Instead, add a toggle above where users can choose if they want to see the latest, most popular, or oldest stories, similar to how some prominent sites do. Also, why not add a dislike button? It's not like this is a controversial website where sensitive topics are discussed. Even Reddit has a dislike button, and I think you should too. It would bring more people and engage them more in discussions. I don't know if it will cost a lot to implement these changes, but I really like your website and the useful things you do. That's why I want your website to grow. Thank you for letting us share our opinions and for trying to listen to them! Wishing al the best luck to your good team! Like 2 Reactions All Quote edstshirts • 11h agoedited ... I think you guys have a great site with a very good team, but at least in my case, I'm more interested in leaks of new phones/tech. I usually see that kind of stuff on GSMArena and then check PA. Hope it helps, Thanks Like Reactions All Quote R1ftt • 19h ago ... Be great if you focused more of.....everything but Apple. You're to Apple centric, there are so many exciting phones out there, especially in the foldable space, and you completely ignore them. Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo have all released class crushing cameras this year and you've covered nothing. Like 4 Reactions All Quote grathod • 16h ago ... This website is dedicated to Apple's Only !!Even learn from gsmarena.com , giving phone reviews.Although both need website redesign. Like Reactions All Quote ShoryaZ • 14h ago ... Don't limit yourself to just US audience as a target, there are people from all over the world here. Especially focus on smartphones dominant in major market i.e. China, India, like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo etc. Most of the reviewers are extremely biased towards Apple here, most of your articles and reviews centres around Apple products even if you're reviewing something else. You can't compare say $300-400 smartphones to Apple's $1000+ iphone. Also try reviewing mobile and tablet accessories from audio products to other hardware products like smart keyboard, smart pencil, not just the branded products but some cheap Amazon products that are genuinely good. Like 3 Reactions All Quote WirelessPro4U2Envy • 8h ago ... Gonna go ahead and flat out disagree with the previous opinion that your writers are highly knowledgeable, from my perspective as someone who's spent nearly 4 years in front line phone and service sales for all major carriers and another 4 years purchasing wireless infrastructure cash flows for a private equity firm. Most of the content is rhetorical fluff without much technical substance to back up the opinion. I get much more value out of publications like RCR Wireless, Wireless Estimator, and the Fierce Network brand of technology content because they all focus on the deep technical facts behind the trillions of dollars worth of fixed infrastructure that powers everything everyone here cries about. I often wonder if y'all are paid shills creating stealth marketing pieces because you're clearly not in the business of focusing on education, truth, or knowledge. If you want to change the above facts, focus more on technical details like network management practices, network hardware capabilities, and the fine print details every carriers marketing department hides from the public. You wanna get real spicy? Instead of relying on anonymous redditors crying about their phone bill, why don't you do some investigative reporting in one party consent States and go secretly record those sales reps you claim are constantly ripping people off. Wanna report on price hikes? That's cool, but include your well rounded research into FTC inflation reports that prove the fact that phone service is one of the few things dramatically dropping in price compared to other goods and services, put those numbers next to spending habits published by the BLS so you can accurately point out the fact readers are broke not because of carriers, but because they increased spending on Taylor Swift by 326% last year. Learn math. Do the research. Read the fine print. Only reason I come here is to fact check your lazy, uneducated content and readers. Bottom line: be professional instead of acting professional. Like Reactions All Quote RoryBreaker • 2h ago ... Its my opinion that this is a very good site & that the writers & staff work very hard to provide content for it's readers. I think it's important to say that as it's easy to only offer complaints & not say anything about the good aspects. Its my opinion that this is a very good site & that the writers & staff work very hard to provide content for it's readers. I think it's important to say that as it's easy to only offer complaints & not say anything about the good aspects. I would like to offer that it seems that there is a predisposition that Apple products are all perfect or nearly perfect. I also think that to it's unfair to judge the mid range devices by flagship standards. All in All, I'm thankful for Phone Arena & the information that you guys continue to provide. Like Reactions All Quote
