Is AI going to make you upgrade your phone?

If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 3d ago ... The talk of stagnation in smartphone innovation is partially muted by the proliferation of artificial intelligence. Everyone is combining AI-powered features and branding them with flashy names like Galaxy AI or Apple Intelligence. Combined with chatbot integration and improvements in the work of the already available voice assistants, this should be a good reason to update your device. Or at least that’s what Apple, Samsung, and every other phone maker hope for. However, we’re still at a stage where these big companies are promising things but haven’t delivered much. That doesn’t stop them from providing access to their latest features only for the owners of their newest and most expensive smartphones. So, if you want to use the AI, you should pay for a new flagship phone. Of course, this approach raises the simple question - would you upgrade your phone to get access to new AI-powered features? Do you feel Apple Intelligence, Galaxy AI, and Google Gemini are worth the hundreds of dollars for the upgrade? Are you buying a new phone anytime soon, and why? Like Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 • 3d ago ... No!!!!!!!! Like 3 Reactions All Quote trakk8 • 3d ago ... I am think of buying the fold 6. But if it isn't a big upgrade hardware wise (even if it will have a.i equal to apple intelligence) to previous folds I won't buy it though. I will tough it out one more year and go for the fold 7 or S25 plus if I can't wait. Like 1 Reactions All Quote DudemanBrochief • 2d ago ... "A.I." in todays tech-world, is just another euphemism for "serving myself up on a silver platter"... WHY make it easier for "them" to process YOU?!! ...Ill never understand that. As an android user (lies or not), i feel comfortable with my settings. I DO believe, when android settings say "off", they mean OFF. Add in a couple of ad-blockers, a vpn, optional connections OFF (until i need them), plus a bevy of other blocking-options, and i never get ANY spammy-type junk, or creepy real-time suggestions (airplane mode is also frequent)... SURE it may take an extra second or 3 to load my stuff, but trust me, its still plenty fast. I don't mind the "please re-log in" process. A.I. is for the young methinks... Its for the folks who just dont care, and want things like, NOW! Like 2 Reactions All Quote notfair • 2d ago ... No it will not, but unfortunately, this AI thingy is being fed forced upon us by force. AI in phones, AI at work, AI in windows, AI everywhere, let's see if AI ends us all in the end.Probably the rich want to get rid of human workforce as much as possible and then create stuff by the AI and consumed by the AI. Do you feel Apple Intelligence, Galaxy AI, and Google Gemini are worth the hundreds of dollars for the upgrade? Are you buying a new phone anytime soon, and why? ... I have a Samsung and I live in Europe. So, I get the software feature for free and more importantly, it is illegal here for a company to use feature for planned obsolescence. I do not have to make the absurd choice. Is AI gong to be the reason you stop defending Apple 24/7, PhoneArena? I mean your site is enjoying free and unlimited access to AI to create a flood of "writeups", so you clearly understand its critical importance. Like Reactions All Quote lesryaisg • 1d ago ... No AI is just trouble Too many conflicts, seems to be wrong a lot.Results may be from a copyrighted source, without credits Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Is AI going to make you upgrade your phone? Do you think RCS support will be the end of the iPhone? 