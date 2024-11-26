Face, finger, or code. How do you prefer to unlock your phone?

Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 1w ago

The average person checks their phone up to 150 times a day, and in most cases, that means they should also unlock the phone. That makes unlocking our smartphone one of the conscious actions we do most often in our lives. That’s also why the way we unlock our phones is quite important.


Obviously, every phone supports passwords or code, but very few people use them all the time. Most of us opt for one of the biometric options supported by basically all modern devices. However, choosing the best option is not as easy as it may sound.


While Apple’s Face ID is fast, it requires you to pick up your phone, and it can stop working with some sunglasses or when you put on a mask or a scarf. Fingerprints work even if you don’t look at your device, but wet hands and gloves make the process impossible. Both technologies are relatively secure but are not perfect, so maybe you’d like something more trustworthy.


So, considering your daily life and security preferences, how do you like to unlock your phone? Is security a priority for you, or do you choose comfort over everything? Are you even using biometrics, or do you keep punching a code every time? What unlocking technology do you want to see available, so you’ll start using in the future?

Samichales89
Samichales89
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

I mostly use fingerprint because that is what my device (Pixel 8 Pro) has. I use it for a lot of things including Google Pay and as an alternative to logging in on supported apps (banking app and insurance app). Sometimes I do have to use my code because of either dirty hands or the case I am using doesn't allow fingerprints through.

p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 1w ago

I use finger, but wish they would go back to putting the sensor on the BACK of the phone.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1w ago

Swipe. I don't lock my S24 Ultra, which is my daily driver, nor have I locked any of my Android phones since going away from the pattern lock on my OG Droid back in 2009. And the only reason I lock my 14 Pro Max is because I know if it's ever lost or stolen, somebody will try to use it. Can't say the same for my Ultra.

adecvat
adecvat
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Face. Much faster method than others.

IrisAOZORAWireless
IrisAOZORAWireless
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Good question. Usually I prefer face, it is quickly.. But sometimes it doesn't work, I have to use the code.😁

For my next phone or tab, I hope one more sensitive and long-lasting time

ivan.k
ivan.k
Phonearena team
• 1w ago

Face...it's fast and works like a charm! Easy payments, unlocking, etc. Fingerprints were great, but when they were on the back of the phones 😒

TheRealDuckofDeath
TheRealDuckofDeath
Arena Master
• 1w ago

Finger.

TWSS.


It's the most sensible way to unlock a phone. Using the thing you operate a phone with.

tHeTim
tHeTim
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

With a finger, but my phone stays unlocked if my watch is near.

tedkord
tedkord
Arena Legend
• 1w ago

Fingerprint

