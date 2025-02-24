Home Discussions You are here Do you think the iPhone needs a big redesign? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Feb 24, 2025, 5:18 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 2d ago ... Since the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple has barely touched the design of its phones. Safe for the Dynamic Island and the two new buttons on the sides, iPhones look more or less the same. Apple’s critics see that as a sign of creative impotence and a proof that the company’s doomed to an imminent collapse. On the other hand, many people love that design and consider it the best in the iPhone’s history, so why fix something that’s not broken? Apparently, Apple is planning some visual changes that seem drastic at first, but are actually a continuation of its current design ideas. Do you think that’s enough, or you’d prefer Apple to make a bigger redesign of the iPhone? What do you want to see changed the most on iPhones? What design changes could make you consider switching to an iPhone? Share your toughts with us! Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... No i do not. Like Reactions All Quote barondebxl Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵ilia.t said: Since the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple has barely touched the design of its phones. Safe for the Dynamic Island and the two new buttons on the sides, iPhones look more or less the same. Apple’s critics see that as a sign of creative impotence and a proof that the company’s doomed to an imminent collapse. On the other hand, many people love that design and consider it the best in the iPhone’s history, so why fix something that’s not broken? Apparently, Apple is planning some visual changes that seem drastic at first, but are actually a continuation of its current design ideas. Do you think that’s enough, or you’d prefer Apple to make a bigger redesign of the iPhone? What do you want to see changed the most on iPhones? What design changes could make you consider switching to an iPhone? Share your toughts with us! ... They need to be creative and change the design. It's been the same design for the last 8 years with the exception of the cameras when they added a 3rd one a few years ago. You're apple, figure it out Like Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 2d ago ↵ilia.t said: Since the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple has barely touched the design of its phones. Safe for the Dynamic Island and the two new buttons on the sides, iPhones look more or less the same. Apple’s critics see that as a sign of creative impotence and a proof that the company’s doomed to an imminent collapse. On the other hand, many people love that design and consider it the best in the iPhone’s history, so why fix something that’s not broken? Apparently, Apple is planning some visual changes that seem drastic at first, but are actually a continuation of its current design ideas. Do you think that’s enough, or you’d prefer Apple to make a bigger redesign of the iPhone? What do you want to see changed the most on iPhones? What design changes could make you consider switching to an iPhone? Share your toughts with us! ... Switching to a long rectangular camera island to house the 3 camera lenses is hardly a redesign. Like Reactions All Quote maverick786us Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Yes iPhone 17 Pro Max need Penta Lens like Galaxy S25 Ultra. So that the user can get the luxury of more zoom option. Ever since iPhone 11, Apple has been using triple lens in its premium smartphones. Its time for a change. Adding solid state buttons instead of physical touch will be an additional benefit. Like Reactions All Quote db1020000 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... yes but each new gen is uglier Like 1 Reactions All Quote edhill86 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I don’t feel it needed a redesign, but to copy another company isn’t a good look, I would go as far as to say it’s worse than keeping the sameapple is all about image and the iPhone design is that imagebut I’m glad they have moved away from trying to get rid of all buttons, having a dedicated camera button is a good improvement Like Reactions All Quote jinroh47 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I think iPhones need new power hardware such as the 1-inch camera or 200 MP telescope sensor Like Reactions All Quote 12sag02 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... There is only so much you can do with a phone's design. Like Reactions All Quote jsdechavez Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Big change is not Apple's thing. Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Do you think the iPhone needs a big redesign? Which is the best upcoming smartphone? Did the Galaxy S25 meet your expectations? Do you think the Galaxy S25 is destined to disappoint? See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
Since the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple has barely touched the design of its phones. Safe for the Dynamic Island and the two new buttons on the sides, iPhones look more or less the same. Apple’s critics see that as a sign of creative impotence and a proof that the company’s doomed to an imminent collapse. On the other hand, many people love that design and consider it the best in the iPhone’s history, so why fix something that’s not broken?
Apparently, Apple is planning some visual changes that seem drastic at first, but are actually a continuation of its current design ideas. Do you think that’s enough, or you’d prefer Apple to make a bigger redesign of the iPhone? What do you want to see changed the most on iPhones? What design changes could make you consider switching to an iPhone? Share your toughts with us!
Since the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple has barely touched the design of its phones. Safe for the Dynamic Island and the two new buttons on the sides, iPhones look more or less the same. Apple’s critics see that as a sign of creative impotence and a proof that the company’s doomed to an imminent collapse. On the other hand, many people love that design and consider it the best in the iPhone’s history, so why fix something that’s not broken?
Apparently, Apple is planning some visual changes that seem drastic at first, but are actually a continuation of its current design ideas. Do you think that’s enough, or you’d prefer Apple to make a bigger redesign of the iPhone? What do you want to see changed the most on iPhones? What design changes could make you consider switching to an iPhone? Share your toughts with us!