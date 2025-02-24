GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Do you think the iPhone needs a big redesign?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 2d ago

Since the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple has barely touched the design of its phones. Safe for the Dynamic Island and the two new buttons on the sides, iPhones look more or less the same. Apple’s critics see that as a sign of creative impotence and a proof that the company’s doomed to an imminent collapse. On the other hand, many people love that design and consider it the best in the iPhone’s history, so why fix something that’s not broken?


Apparently, Apple is planning some visual changes that seem drastic at first, but are actually a continuation of its current design ideas. Do you think that’s enough, or you’d prefer Apple to make a bigger redesign of the iPhone? What do you want to see changed the most on iPhones? What design changes could make you consider switching to an iPhone? Share your toughts with us!

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

No i do not.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
barondebxl
barondebxl
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵ilia.t said:

Since the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple has barely touched the design of its phones. Safe for the Dynamic Island and the two new buttons on the sides, iPhones look more or less the same. Apple’s critics see that as a sign of creative impotence and a proof that the company’s doomed to an imminent collapse. On the other hand, many people love that design and consider it the best in the iPhone’s history, so why fix something that’s not broken?


Apparently, Apple is planning some visual changes that seem drastic at first, but are actually a continuation of its current design ideas. Do you think that’s enough, or you’d prefer Apple to make a bigger redesign of the iPhone? What do you want to see changed the most on iPhones? What design changes could make you consider switching to an iPhone? Share your toughts with us!

They need to be creative and change the design. It's been the same design for the last 8 years with the exception of the cameras when they added a 3rd one a few years ago. You're apple, figure it out

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
J2017
J2017
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵ilia.t said:

Since the iPhone 12 in 2020, Apple has barely touched the design of its phones. Safe for the Dynamic Island and the two new buttons on the sides, iPhones look more or less the same. Apple’s critics see that as a sign of creative impotence and a proof that the company’s doomed to an imminent collapse. On the other hand, many people love that design and consider it the best in the iPhone’s history, so why fix something that’s not broken?


Apparently, Apple is planning some visual changes that seem drastic at first, but are actually a continuation of its current design ideas. Do you think that’s enough, or you’d prefer Apple to make a bigger redesign of the iPhone? What do you want to see changed the most on iPhones? What design changes could make you consider switching to an iPhone? Share your toughts with us!

Switching to a long rectangular camera island to house the 3 camera lenses is hardly a redesign.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
maverick786us
maverick786us
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Yes iPhone 17 Pro Max need Penta Lens like Galaxy S25 Ultra. So that the user can get the luxury of more zoom option. Ever since iPhone 11, Apple has been using triple lens in its premium smartphones. Its time for a change. Adding solid state buttons instead of physical touch will be an additional benefit.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
db1020000
db1020000
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

yes but each new gen is uglier

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
edhill86
edhill86
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I don’t feel it needed a redesign, but to copy another company isn’t a good look, I would go as far as to say it’s worse than keeping the same


apple is all about image and the iPhone design is that image


but I’m glad they have moved away from trying to get rid of all buttons, having a dedicated camera button is a good improvement

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
jinroh47
jinroh47
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I think iPhones need new power hardware such as the 1-inch camera or 200 MP telescope sensor

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
12sag02
12sag02
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

There is only so much you can do with a phone's design.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
jsdechavez
jsdechavez
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Big change is not Apple's thing.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Do you think the iPhone needs a big redesign? Which is the best upcoming smartphone? Did the Galaxy S25 meet your expectations? Do you think the Galaxy S25 is destined to disappoint?
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless