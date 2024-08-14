Home Discussions You are here Do you think Google went too far with the Pixel 9 prices? General Google Ilia Temelkov • Published: Aug 14, 2024, 2:12 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Like Reactions All Quote MartyLK Arena Master • 4d agoedited ... Probably not. They're probably worth the increase. But the economy here in the US is so terrible that living necessities are way too high, making ends meet excludes such luxuries as a new phone.And I don't think it'll get better any time soon. Like 8 Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 4d ago ... If no one buys them, then yes. If they sell, then no. Personally, I would have liked to see them keep the prices down. Like 6 Reactions All Quote rakyRaky_b Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... For me, in the Norway, it is far enough to make me not even consider it.Than there is another thing that makes me skip it, and that's battery.I will rather buy OnePlus 12 for the same price as Pixel pro XL (or even for something less) Like 1 Reactions All Quote BornintheUSA Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵MartyLK said: Probably not. They're probably worth the increase. But the economy here in the US is so terrible that living necessities are way too high, making ends meet excludes such luxuries as a new phone.And I don't think it'll get better any time soon. ... I think that will be the case in many places very soon. Priorities change with circumstances. I can't see a $1000+ phone being a priority for many much longer. Like 3 Reactions All Quote gz5150 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... Now that the prices are comparable with Samsung and iPhone, why would you even look at a Google Phone, especially with its poor chipset/modem. At best these are $549 phones. And add to the fact, that of all the colors in the world to put on your phones, they go with the 4 Horseman of the Apocalypse color scheme. Is Google trying to tell us something ????Maybe the DOJ is going to break them into a hundred pieces.....which would be a good thing. Like 4 Reactions All Quote TBomb Arena Master • 4d ago ↵gz5150 said: Now that the prices are comparable with Samsung and iPhone, why would you even look at a Google Phone, especially with its poor chipset/modem. At best these are $549 phones. And add to the fact, that of all the colors in the world to put on your phones, they go with the 4 Horseman of the Apocalypse color scheme. Is Google trying to tell us something ????Maybe the DOJ is going to break them into a hundred pieces.....which would be a good thing. ... $549?? What about it makes it worth $549 at best compared to every other similarly priced phone?Please tell me you were exaggerating. Like Reactions All Quote gz5150 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵TBomb said: $549?? What about it makes it worth $549 at best compared to every other similarly priced phone?Please tell me you were exaggerating. ... No, not an exaggeration. I tried the 6,7,8 series, and all got returned. The Pixel 8 when I received it. This time I checked my S23 ( shut off wifi and looked at what the signal indicator . I had 4 of 5 bars 5g UC ( I'm with T-mo)After getting the Pixel 8 set up, I shut the S23 off swapped the sim to the pixel 8. It would not get any kind of 5g. The best that it could do was LTE and 1 bar and this is in the same spot at my desk that the S23 was getting 5g UC signal. If I walked outside of my house it would get LTE w/2bars.Perhaps you're happy paying for such poor performance, but I'm not. I gave Google a try, three times in fact, with the series 6,7 &8 and they all got very poor reception. I will give the Pixel phones credit for making me realize how good Samsung S series phones are. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bryan13 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... Samsun S24 wipes the floor with the vanila Pixel 9 AND 9 PRO. Better processor and add a telephoto lens for less $$. No brainer to get the Samsung. Google’s newly announced Pixel 9 phones have many cool features, but there’s also some unpleasant news. For the first time, the Pixel series matches the prices of iPhones. The base Pixel 9 is now $799, and the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL start at $999 and $1099, respectively. Practically, this is a $100 increase on both models, as the Pixel 8 Pro was the size of the current XL model.
For this price, Google brought many updates across its portfolio. That includes the design, features, and, most importantly, the amount of RAM. However, the chipset is still performing worse than the similarly priced competitors. Apparently, Google’s sales pitch is all about Gemini AI. In any case, this can’t stop the questions about the prices of the new Pixels.
So, do you think these prices are too high? Would you spend such an amount of money on Google’s latest? If yes, what makes it a good deal for you? If no, what are your alternatives, and why are you choosing them?
Probably not. They're probably worth the increase. But the economy here in the US is so terrible that living necessities are way too high, making ends meet excludes such luxuries as a new phone.
And I don't think it'll get better any time soon.
Now that the prices are comparable with Samsung and iPhone, why would you even look at a Google Phone, especially with its poor chipset/modem. At best these are $549 phones. And add to the fact, that of all the colors in the world to put on your phones, they go with the 4 Horseman of the Apocalypse color scheme. Is Google trying to tell us something ????
Maybe the DOJ is going to break them into a hundred pieces.....which would be a good thing.
$549?? What about it makes it worth $549 at best compared to every other similarly priced phone?
Please tell me you were exaggerating.