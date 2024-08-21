Home Discussions You are here Do you think Google crushed Apple’s AI even before its release? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Aug 21, 2024, 2:14 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. The initial reaction to the announcement of Apple Intelligence at the WWDC was pure excitement. Apple was finally joining the AI world, and everyone expected it would happen with its usual polish and attention to detail. Shortly after, it became clear that Apple Intelligence wouldn’t be fully released with the iPhone 16, and some features would not be available before next spring. The hype seemed dead.Then came the Made by Google event, introducing the Pixel 9 Series and all the Gemini AI features that will be available as soon as the new phones are released. Actually, some of the Gemini AI features will be available on older Pixel devices. That had a sobering effect on everyone who was still hyped about Apple Intelligence. It has also made the success of the iPhone 16 Series much more questionable than one would expect from an iPhone release.So, is this evaluation premature? Do you think Apple has a chance for a comeback in the AI battlefield? Is the Pixel 9 Series the big winner of the first stage of AI integration on smartphones? Are the AI features even that important? Like 1 Reactions All Quote FSNASX Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... Apple's been dying for the last two years.Google AI is missing the innovative hardware components, and Samsun is taking the lead.I think in 2025, a major flip ups going to happen to tech giants. Like 1 Reactions All Quote bigginge89 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... hmm, not sure about Apple dying, its one if not THE biggest tech giant in the history of the world, but im not here to debate, just to say that Apple wont even be fretting about the AI debacle , they have way too many fingers in different pies to even loose a wink with AI, yeah its there, people can access it whenever they want, but lets be realistic, loyalists and the massive fan base apple have for there iPhones will NOT care about other AI because to them Apple is the best of the best, and not having AI in the first 6 months will only fuse there curiosity of it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote cogito Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... No, because most of these AI “features” are useless gimmicks. Of the few that are useful, several are cloud-based anyway and would run on any device regardless of who made it (or how old they are). Like 2 Reactions All Quote FSNASX Arena Apprentice • 3d agoedited ... I'm not talking about Apple as a company, I'm talking about the iPhone.Don't forget that once Nokia was dominating the world and in a blink of an eye they vanished! Like Reactions All Quote TBomb Arena Master • 3d ago ↵FSNASX said: Apple's been dying for the last two years.Google AI is missing the innovative hardware components, and Samsun is taking the lead.I think in 2025, a major flip ups going to happen to tech giants. ... I agree with the first half - but disagree on the second half.Yes, Apple has been struggling lately. Yes, Google has been slacking in the hardware (and now pricing as if their productsaren'tlacking in the hardware is tough pill for people to swallow). Unsure about Samsung taking the lead.But I have to disagree with a major flip in 2025. Mostly because people don't care about AI. Apple AI may be the weakest attempt at AI in the market, but Apple customers don't care. Very few people will switch from Apple because their AI sucks. Very few people will leave Google because their hardware is subpar against others.IMO, AI is the industry failing to improve in the hardware department so they're trying to bring attention to the next big buzzword. Like 1 Reactions All Quote CreeDiddy Arena Master • 3d ago ↵FSNASX said: I'm not talking about Apple as a company, I'm talking about the iPhone.Don't forget that once Nokia was dominating the world and in a blink of an eye they vanished! ... Not jumping to debate, but Apple is going nowhere. Going strong since 2008 and still converting customers monthly/yearly. There are more iPhones in the world today than any other time in smartphone history. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TBomb Arena Master • 3d ago ... I do think Google's AI is/will beLEAGUESahead of Apple's AI but it won't matter. People don't care about AI like the companies/media wants us to care. Like 3 Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 3d ago ↵bigginge89 said: hmm, not sure about Apple dying, its one if not THE biggest tech giant in the history of the world, but im not here to debate, just to say that Apple wont even be fretting about the AI debacle , they have way too many fingers in different pies to even loose a wink with AI, yeah its there, people can access it whenever they want, but lets be realistic, loyalists and the massive fan base apple have for there iPhones will NOT care about other AI because to them Apple is the best of the best, and not having AI in the first 6 months will only fuse there curiosity of it. ... They are just big in money. Because Apple fanatics are all locked in. Worshippers or not.Apple is dying. Since the iPhone 11, nothing Apple has made has been innovative. Just a lot of copying with a couple 1-ups.Under Tim Cook? Apple is solely profit driven. There jasmt been any attention to detail. Every iPhone since the X has been trash. I mean that literally. Every single model since the X, Zack from JerryRig has been literally able to destroy them with his bare hands. But for some reason he can't do the same to Samsung phone.All they can brag about, well, was their SoC. But Qualcomm finally has quieted that noise down, now th the SnapDragon is kicking the A and M series chips in the butt.The iPhone has been virtually identical since the 11. No new ideas, no new products, no real improvements. Like 1 Reactions All Quote dnomadic Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ... It doesn't matter. While the companies are in competition, the AI is not a component of not going to drive an Apple user from Apple...Apple users are Apple users and there is no completion, they just live with the limitations...because they are happy with the rest of the well executed package.Google AI can't kill Apple Intelligence if they are not in direct competition. 