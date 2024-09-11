Did the iPhone 16 live up to your expectations?

Phonearena team
Ilia Temelkov
• 6d ago

Apple announced the new iPhone lineup, and many people’s reaction was a sigh of boredom. That’s not the first time the collective conclusion of tech enthusiasts is that smartphone innovation is dead, and nothing interesting happens anymore. Such opinions might be understandable, but maybe they’re based on unrealistic expectations.


That’s why my big iPhone question this year is, how much of your expectations were met? Did you expect more surprises that you didn’t get? Did you gasp in awe because of anything during the keynote? What were you imagining before the event that didn’t happen during it? What part of your expectations were based on reality, and what was just wishful thinking?

Brewski
• 6d ago

Yeah, it's exactly what I expected from Apple. More RAM, and a camera button...

OneRingyDingy
• 6d ago

Yes. But I didn't have any so.....

MartyLK
• 6d agoedited

Yes. I didn't expect Apple to reverse the removal of a pSIM slot and I wasn't pleased. I won't even consider an iPhone beyond the 13 pro.

jasonlee81
• 6d ago

No, it was drab, dragged out and boring, I mean what did the Pro Max get? a bigger screen, a new ultrawide and a new capture button, the company that was supposedly doing away with buttons and ports is slowly adding them back, they could have just reconfigured the action button and maybe a redesign to incorporate both functions into 1 device and the user can choose in settings, pointless.

I am glad to see the desert Titanium was nowhere near those horrible leaks from weeks ago, nice colour which I will pick up.

Did the main camera even get any tweaks/improvements or is the exact same sensor, or the telephoto?

jinroh47
• 5d ago

wish they use the new stacked sensor for the main camera

J2017
• 5d ago
Same sensor they've been using since the 14. Not sure why you guys are ok with getting fleeced like this. I can't believe the base models still have 60hz screens.

BullaBoss
• 5d ago

iPhones have been boring lately. I could barely focus on the event presentation without getting distracted. The pro models have a ton of improvements for content creation but for normal users there's nothing much. I ditched my 15PM for a Oneplus 12. Half the price, better in many ways and I'm happy. My next phone will be iOS for sure but maybe the SE4 or 17 series if they rumors are true (120hz non pro, under display face ID etc).

kracio
• 5d ago

Do you all remember the good old times when Huawei was one of the top smartphone brands in the world and they were pushing smartphone makers like Apple and Samsung to actually innovate and provide a REAL upgrade to their new models? Now that they are ''gone'' from the western market Apple and Samsung have no real competitors.....The market has become so boring and predictable and it is really sad. The innovation has stopped and they are not even trying! Lets change the chip, a bit more ram and a bit brighter display ...yeyyyyy for what ? 1000 -1200 bucs? This is one of the worst and insignificant ''upgrades'' from Apple and Samsung will follow with the exact same strategy. It is just sad!

zenfortech
• 5d ago

yes, i like new color iphone 16

