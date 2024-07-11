Ask us anything about Samsung’s new devices

General Samsung
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 6d agoedited

Samsung just announced its new foldables, as well as the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 and the heavily anticipated Galaxy Ring. As usual, we have most of these devices with us to put them to the test. However, we’d like to also answer your burning questions about them.


Tell us what you want us to try with these devices. Interested in the visibility of the crease on the Galaxy Flip6? Or do you want to know how the camera of the Galaxy Fold 6 compares to its predecessors? What about Samsung’s latest accessories makes you the most excited? Share your questions, and we’ll give you the answers.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
R1ftt
R1ftt
• 5d ago

Why would we Ask you anything about a Samsung device? You guys can't be trusted to give impartial views on any product outside the insane bias for Apple. So bit of a waste of time to bother asking.

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
trakk8
trakk8
• 5d ago

Raises hand* Is the crease less visible than on the fold 4? Or if you can tell...than on the fold 5 ?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
whoisitreally
whoisitreally
• 5d agoedited
↵R1ftt said:

Why would we Ask you anything about a Samsung device? You guys can't be trusted to give impartial views on any product outside the insane bias for Apple. So bit of a waste of time to bother asking.

Couldn't agree more. These PhoneArena are too critical to othe OEM but all praise hallelujah to Apple.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
DudemanBrochief
DudemanBrochief
• 5d ago

Ok ill bite, and ask a seriously serious question... can the fold6 take notes with the Spen, on the OUTER screen?! If "YES", i am buying through preorder... if "NO" then im going Xperia One mk6. Im kinda ready to switch back... i miss my old sony phones 🤷🏽

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
DudemanBrochief
DudemanBrochief
• 5d ago

Question #2... does a "classic" version of the watch7 exist? No physical rotating bezel, is a NO-GO for me. NOT just for the hardware function, but the protection the raised bezel gave, was priceless. My watch4 classic BEZEL, looks like crap all scratched up, but the screen is still perfect ;-)

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
scubastevie
scubastevie
• 5d ago

Does the Z Flip 6 finally support Samsung Dex?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
• 5d ago
↵trakk8 said:

Raises hand* Is the crease less visible than on the fold 4? Or if you can tell...than on the fold 5 ?

The crease is definitely less visible than on the Fold 4, and even the Fold 5. It's not a night and day difference, but it's definitely shallower and easier to tolerate on the Fold 6.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
• 5d ago
↵DudemanBrochief said:

Ok ill bite, and ask a seriously serious question... can the fold6 take notes with the Spen, on the OUTER screen?! If "YES", i am buying through preorder... if "NO" then im going Xperia One mk6. Im kinda ready to switch back... i miss my old sony phones 🤷🏽

Unfortunately, no, you still can't use the S Pen on the cover display. It only works on the internal one.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Rad Slavov
Rad Slavov
Phonearena team
• 5d ago
↵DudemanBrochief said:

Question #2... does a "classic" version of the watch7 exist? No physical rotating bezel, is a NO-GO for me. NOT just for the hardware function, but the protection the raised bezel gave, was priceless. My watch4 classic BEZEL, looks like crap all scratched up, but the screen is still perfect ;-)

Nope, there's just the Watch 7 and the Watch 7 Ultra. Neither has a rotating bezel. As far as I know, the Classic model with the rotating bezel isn't refreshed each and every year, so it looks like there may be a new Watch Classic model next year.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Ask us anything about Samsung’s new devices Is AI going to make you upgrade your phone? Do you think RCS support will be the end of the iPhone? It's your time to tell us what topic should get more attention
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless