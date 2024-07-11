Home Discussions You are here Ask us anything about Samsung’s new devices General Samsung Ilia Temelkov • Published: Jul 11, 2024, 4:24 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 6d agoedited ... Samsung just announced its new foldables, as well as the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch 7 and the heavily anticipated Galaxy Ring. As usual, we have most of these devices with us to put them to the test. However, we’d like to also answer your burning questions about them. Tell us what you want us to try with these devices. Interested in the visibility of the crease on the Galaxy Flip6? Or do you want to know how the camera of the Galaxy Fold 6 compares to its predecessors? What about Samsung's latest accessories makes you the most excited? Share your questions, and we'll give you the answers. Like 2 Reactions All Quote R1ftt • 5d ago ... Why would we Ask you anything about a Samsung device? You guys can't be trusted to give impartial views on any product outside the insane bias for Apple. So bit of a waste of time to bother asking. Like 3 Reactions All Quote trakk8 • 5d ago ... Raises hand* Is the crease less visible than on the fold 4? Or if you can tell...than on the fold 5 ? Like Reactions All Quote whoisitreally • 5d agoedited ↵R1ftt said: Why would we Ask you anything about a Samsung device? You guys can't be trusted to give impartial views on any product outside the insane bias for Apple. So bit of a waste of time to bother asking. ... Couldn't agree more. These PhoneArena are too critical to othe OEM but all praise hallelujah to Apple. Like 1 Reactions All Quote DudemanBrochief • 5d ago ... Ok ill bite, and ask a seriously serious question... can the fold6 take notes with the Spen, on the OUTER screen?! If "YES", i am buying through preorder... if "NO" then im going Xperia One mk6. Im kinda ready to switch back... i miss my old sony phones 🤷🏽 Like 1 Reactions All Quote DudemanBrochief • 5d ago ... Question #2... does a "classic" version of the watch7 exist? No physical rotating bezel, is a NO-GO for me. NOT just for the hardware function, but the protection the raised bezel gave, was priceless. My watch4 classic BEZEL, looks like crap all scratched up, but the screen is still perfect ;-) Like 2 Reactions All Quote scubastevie • 5d ago ... Does the Z Flip 6 finally support Samsung Dex? Like Reactions All Quote Like Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 5d ago ↵trakk8 said: Raises hand* Is the crease less visible than on the fold 4? Or if you can tell...than on the fold 5 ? ... The crease is definitely less visible than on the Fold 4, and even the Fold 5. It's not a night and day difference, but it's definitely shallower and easier to tolerate on the Fold 6. Like Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 5d ago ↵DudemanBrochief said: Ok ill bite, and ask a seriously serious question... can the fold6 take notes with the Spen, on the OUTER screen?! If "YES", i am buying through preorder... if "NO" then im going Xperia One mk6. Im kinda ready to switch back... i miss my old sony phones 🤷🏽 ... Unfortunately, no, you still can't use the S Pen on the cover display. It only works on the internal one. Like Reactions All Quote Rad Slavov Phonearena team • 5d ago ↵DudemanBrochief said: Question #2... does a "classic" version of the watch7 exist? No physical rotating bezel, is a NO-GO for me. NOT just for the hardware function, but the protection the raised bezel gave, was priceless. My watch4 classic BEZEL, looks like crap all scratched up, but the screen is still perfect ;-) ... Nope, there's just the Watch 7 and the Watch 7 Ultra. Neither has a rotating bezel. As far as I know, the Classic model with the rotating bezel isn't refreshed each and every year, so it looks like there may be a new Watch Classic model next year. Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Ask us anything about Samsung’s new devices Is AI going to make you upgrade your phone? Do you think RCS support will be the end of the iPhone? It's your time to tell us what topic should get more attention See all discussions
Why would we Ask you anything about a Samsung device? You guys can't be trusted to give impartial views on any product outside the insane bias for Apple. So bit of a waste of time to bother asking.
Raises hand* Is the crease less visible than on the fold 4? Or if you can tell...than on the fold 5 ?
Ok ill bite, and ask a seriously serious question... can the fold6 take notes with the Spen, on the OUTER screen?! If "YES", i am buying through preorder... if "NO" then im going Xperia One mk6. Im kinda ready to switch back... i miss my old sony phones 🤷🏽
Question #2... does a "classic" version of the watch7 exist? No physical rotating bezel, is a NO-GO for me. NOT just for the hardware function, but the protection the raised bezel gave, was priceless. My watch4 classic BEZEL, looks like crap all scratched up, but the screen is still perfect ;-)