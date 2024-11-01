Home Discussions You are here Are slim smartphones the innovation you wanted? General Apple Samsung Ilia Temelkov • Published: Nov 01, 2024, 3:43 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 1w ago ... Even before Apple released the iPhone 16, rumors were swirling about an alleged iPhone 17 Slim or Air. It should be an underpowered model with just a single camera and a much slimmer design than other modern iPhones. The shocking part of these reports is that the slim iPhone 17 will be more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.New rumors say that Samsung plans to follow suit with a slim Galaxy S25. The phone will be based on Samsung’s flagship models but should have a slimmer body. It is not yet clear how its specs would compare to the top dogs, but it is possible that they’ll be worse. After all, the focus is on a slim design, so some corners must be cut.That raises many questions. Do we need slimmer phones right now? Would people be ready to pay more for underpowered devices only because of better design? Are the tradeoffs of a slimmer and lighter smartphone worth it? Even if Apple can pull this off, is it smart for Samsung to do the same? Share your thoughts, and what device would you prefer to get instead of an iPhone or a Galaxy Slim? Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1w ago ... I don't care for the slim craze. That was cool back in the days when these devices weren't such handheld power houses. I'd much rather have a thicker device that has 3 day battery life instead of a slim one that comfortably fits in my skinny jeans. Like 5 Reactions All Quote Carlitos666 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... No, stop with the thinning trend of the phones. Make it thick so the camera bump disappear and the phone is usable while laying flat on the table. Who really cares about 1 or 3 mm extra thickness. Put bigger battery in. Like 8 Reactions All Quote SamAm Arena Apprentice • 1w agoedited ... Yesss, It Is!(Add flat sides and screen) Like Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... Given my first cell phone was a brick phone, I think most modern smart phones are pretty darn thin comparatively speaking. Therefore making a special "ultra thin" phone is not a selling point for me. Like 3 Reactions All Quote TheRealDuckofDeath Arena Master • 6d ago ↵ilia.t said: Even before Apple released the iPhone 16, rumors were swirling about an alleged iPhone 17 Slim or Air. It should be an underpowered model with just a single camera and a much slimmer design than other modern iPhones. The shocking part of these reports is that the slim iPhone 17 will be more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.New rumors say that Samsung plans to follow suit with a slim Galaxy S25. The phone will be based on Samsung’s flagship models but should have a slimmer body. It is not yet clear how its specs would compare to the top dogs, but it is possible that they’ll be worse. After all, the focus is on a slim design, so some corners must be cut.That raises many questions. Do we need slimmer phones right now? Would people be ready to pay more for underpowered devices only because of better design? Are the tradeoffs of a slimmer and lighter smartphone worth it? Even if Apple can pull this off, is it smart for Samsung to do the same? Share your thoughts, and what device would you prefer to get instead of an iPhone or a Galaxy Slim? ... The hype train is now questioning itself.No one had ever considered making phones you can get today around 6mm innovative if they'd be 5 mm. No one, except for the usual echo chamber crazies hyping each other on over something they think they can make a cent on, on ad clicks.Phones will become thinner. People like compact things they have to put in a pocket. That is why the Z Flips prioritise small camera humps over specwhoring. Which is the reason they're selling quite well, despite costing an arm and a leg.Solid state battery phones will sell. The problem here might be that the fake hype you guys are constantly generating always results in manufacturers inflating prices beyond what they might consider sustainable. It is not unlikely these phones will cost near two grand at launch, and that might be their downfall. The same way Apple's hyper greed on VR completely backfired. Like 1 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 6d ago ... Two things I don't like in smartphones. Slim and skinny/tall.I'd prefer a WIDER aspect ratio. I understand why they do it, to makeone handed operation easier, but I prefer the wider aspect ratio alongwith a thicker phone. I'm not one to carry my phone in my hand 24/7like I see a lot of people doing these days. It stays in my belt clip casewhen not in use Like Reactions All Quote AltronLivez51 Arena Master • 6d ago ↵ilia.t said: Even before Apple released the iPhone 16, rumors were swirling about an alleged iPhone 17 Slim or Air. It should be an underpowered model with just a single camera and a much slimmer design than other modern iPhones. The shocking part of these reports is that the slim iPhone 17 will be more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.New rumors say that Samsung plans to follow suit with a slim Galaxy S25. The phone will be based on Samsung’s flagship models but should have a slimmer body. It is not yet clear how its specs would compare to the top dogs, but it is possible that they’ll be worse. After all, the focus is on a slim design, so some corners must be cut.That raises many questions. Do we need slimmer phones right now? Would people be ready to pay more for underpowered devices only because of better design? Are the tradeoffs of a slimmer and lighter smartphone worth it? Even if Apple can pull this off, is it smart for Samsung to do the same? Share your thoughts, and what device would you prefer to get instead of an iPhone or a Galaxy Slim? ... There is nothing innovative about taking a few millimeters off the size.Let them make phones however they want. If no one buys them, then they wont make them.Phone are getting slimmer anyways. They sooner they reach the point they cant go thinner, the better. Let them get it over with.There is so much important tech stuff going on in the world other than talking about this stupid trash. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Jason2k13 Arena Master • 6d ago ... No, but I support a slimmer, lighter phone while still having the same size screen as my Samsung Ultra. Like Reactions All Quote R0bert Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... Slim phones are cool, but not something I want.I'd take a bigger battery with an etra mm of thickness any day.Keep the super thin phones as an extra fashin focused line and thats fine. The engineering that goes into making super thin handsets can be used to make regular devices better. Like 1 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Are slim smartphones the innovation you wanted? Is the Snapdragon 8 Elite worth the excitement? What are your favorite quality-of-life phone updates? Why would you switch to an iPhone or an Android? See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
Even before Apple released the iPhone 16, rumors were swirling about an alleged iPhone 17 Slim or Air. It should be an underpowered model with just a single camera and a much slimmer design than other modern iPhones. The shocking part of these reports is that the slim iPhone 17 will be more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
New rumors say that Samsung plans to follow suit with a slim Galaxy S25. The phone will be based on Samsung’s flagship models but should have a slimmer body. It is not yet clear how its specs would compare to the top dogs, but it is possible that they’ll be worse. After all, the focus is on a slim design, so some corners must be cut.
That raises many questions. Do we need slimmer phones right now? Would people be ready to pay more for underpowered devices only because of better design? Are the tradeoffs of a slimmer and lighter smartphone worth it? Even if Apple can pull this off, is it smart for Samsung to do the same? Share your thoughts, and what device would you prefer to get instead of an iPhone or a Galaxy Slim?
Even before Apple released the iPhone 16, rumors were swirling about an alleged iPhone 17 Slim or Air. It should be an underpowered model with just a single camera and a much slimmer design than other modern iPhones. The shocking part of these reports is that the slim iPhone 17 will be more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
New rumors say that Samsung plans to follow suit with a slim Galaxy S25. The phone will be based on Samsung’s flagship models but should have a slimmer body. It is not yet clear how its specs would compare to the top dogs, but it is possible that they’ll be worse. After all, the focus is on a slim design, so some corners must be cut.
That raises many questions. Do we need slimmer phones right now? Would people be ready to pay more for underpowered devices only because of better design? Are the tradeoffs of a slimmer and lighter smartphone worth it? Even if Apple can pull this off, is it smart for Samsung to do the same? Share your thoughts, and what device would you prefer to get instead of an iPhone or a Galaxy Slim?