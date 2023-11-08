Galaxy S24 is anticipated to debut with on-device generative AI called Samsung Gauss
In recent days, speculations have been buzzing regarding the upcoming Galaxy S24 series and its rumored incorporation of AI features. Some whispers even suggest that AI functionalities on the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra might come with a subscription fee, which is still up in the air.
Samsung unveiled Gauss during its AI forum, showcasing its capabilities in generating and editing images, composing emails, summarizing documents, and serving as a coding assistant.
Named after Carl Friedrich Gauss, the legendary mathematician who laid the foundation for the normal distribution theory—integral to machine learning and AI—Gauss comprises three sub-models. These include a language model (Samsung Gauss Language), a coding assistant model (Samsung Gauss Code), and an image generation model (Samsung Gauss Image).
According to Samsung's press release introducing Gauss, the generative language model enhances work efficiency by facilitating tasks like composing emails, summarizing documents, and translating content. It also holds the potential to make the consumer experience better by enabling smarter device control when integrated into products.
The integration of Gauss into products, particularly the Galaxy S24, could be a compelling selling point, especially if the model can run limited generative image and language functions directly on the handset.
Internally, Samsung is already leveraging Gauss for "employee productivity," with plans to expand its usage to various Samsung product applications, promising a new user experience in the near future.
However, one thing is sure – on the second day of Samsung's AI Forum 2023, the tech giant revealed its own generative AI model, Samsung Gauss. As reported by The Korean Times (via The Verge), Samsung Gauss is set to be integrated into the Galaxy S24 series in the first half of 2024. This move marks Samsung's bold entry into the highly competitive generative AI arena.
A noteworthy aspect of Samsung's Gauss model is its ability to run certain functions locally on the device. Samsung executives hinted last month that generative AI would be added to the "core functions" of mobile devices starting in 2024.
