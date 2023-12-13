Samsung Galaxy S24 One UI 6.1 images and new AI features appear





Galaxy S24

New Galaxy S24 AI features





Meeting notes and translation: 10-voice identification

Circle Search: circling something on the screen will launch automatic AI search

Title writing: the S24 Ultra will be able to do a whole essay on a topic, ChatGPT style





These are all new AI-powered features that, according to Ahmed Qwaider, will be coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the One UI 6.1 interface by Samsung. Needless to say, they are also made possible by Google's Android 14 update and AI-focused Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset that target AI calculations, while Qualcomm's tailored the processor specifically for Samsung, just as it did with the S23's Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3





Samsung One UI 6.1 Android 14 update feature screenshots





The One UI 6.1 interface update that will come with Android 14 on Samsung Galaxy phones also has other tricks up its sleeve in terms of the new AI-driven features like generative wallpapers, Google Pixel style. According to X users Bennett Buhner and WigettaGaming (subsequently deleted), this is how they may look like.









The One UI 6.1 could also bring weather effects on the lock screen, the Magic Editor-styled photo retouching, as well as the Circle Search and Meeting Notes functions explained above.





That's not to mention the live translation during calls or meetings, and the smart battery defense system, all thanks to Samsung's new generative AI model that it calls Gauss and which is making a cameo next month on January 17 when the Galaxy S24 series Unpacked event will be held.