Google passes the AI torch to Samsung: One UI 6.1 might bring Pixel 8’s AI wallpapers to Galaxy phones

Not long ago, Google launched its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, flaunting numerous AI features, including the nifty ability to create personalized AI wallpapers. Now, shifting gears to Samsung's camp, the upcoming One UI 6.1 update, riding on the coattails of Android 14, is set to introduce a slew of new features, and the spotlight seems to be on AI.

As reported by 9to5Google, leaked images, courtesy of @BennettBuhner on X, unveil Samsung's adoption of Google's generative AI wallpapers for its Galaxy phones in One UI 6.1.


Screenshots from One UI 6.1 spill the beans on generative AI wallpapers, akin to Google's approach. Users get to choose a theme, accompanied by a prompt—for instance, "pink sand." Coincidentally (or not), the steps to create an AI wallpaper on a Galaxy phone mirror the steps on the Pixel 8 series.

Distinguishing between the two essentially hinges on UI preferences. Google rolls with a fullscreen preview, in contrast to Samsung's more condensed display. Notably, the Pixel opts for an enthusiastic "Inspire Me," while Samsung leans towards a curious "Surprise Me" button.

This feels less like a random occurrence and more like Google passing the AI torch to Samsung. But that is not all; One UI 6.1 aims to jazz things up with weather effects on the lock screen, a spiffy editor akin to Google's Magic Editor (for relocating objects and expanding photos with AI), an "Auto Format" for notes, and more.

One UI 6.1 could be the opening act for Samsung's AI revolution. The upcoming Galaxy S24 series is poised to offer a variety of AI features, including the goodies mentioned above, as well as live translation during calls. Samsung's recently unveiled generative AI model, Gauss, is also gearing up to make its debut on the Galaxy S24 series.

Anticipate One UI 6.1 dropping soon, likely gracing the Galaxy S24 series right from the get-go. And in case you missed it, additional leaks hint at a battery-preserving feature tucked into One UI 6.1, ensuring your Galaxy handset stays juiced up and ready for action.
