Samsung Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy A36 preview: Almost the same phone

Intro





Samsung’s Galaxy A series has long offered a balanced mix of quality features and affordability, making it a popular choice for consumers worldwide. As we look ahead to the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36, there’s a familiar regional split: the Galaxy A36 will be available exclusively in the U.S., while the Galaxy A56 will not be offered there, though both models will be available internationally.



While the A56 and A36 are expected to have similar designs and display sizes, the A56 may appeal to those seeking a more premium build and slight performance enhancements, thanks to its aluminum frame and upgraded internals. The A36, on the other hand, should offer much of the same core experience but with a lighter plastic frame and a focus on affordability, making it a great fit for users looking to get the essentials without overspending. While the A56 and A36 are expected to have similar designs and display sizes, the A56 may appeal to those seeking a more premium build and slight performance enhancements, thanks to its aluminum frame and upgraded internals. The A36, on the other hand, should offer much of the same core experience but with a lighter plastic frame and a focus on affordability, making it a great fit for users looking to get the essentials without overspending.



In this article, we’ll compare the design, display, performance, camera, and battery capabilities of the Galaxy A56 and A36. For U.S. consumers, the A36 will be the sole option in this lineup, while those outside the U.S. can weigh the slight advantages the A56 brings to the table.





Design and Size

Colors might be the only difference





Since there haven't been any leaks to suggest otherwise, for now we expect the Galaxy A56 and A36 to look just like their predecessors, albeit with some new colors, of course. Samsung made some slight design adjustments with this year's generation, which also leads us to think that there won't be any new changes this time around.





So, with that in mind, the differences between Samsung's two mid-range phones will be similar. The more expensive A56 will come with an aluminum frame instead of the plastic one that the Galaxy A36 uses, but that's about it.





Dimensions are almost identical, coming in at about 6.34 x 3.05 x 0.32 inches. The weight will be different since the A36 and its plastic frame weigh less than the A56's aluminum one. Other than that, both are expected to have the same Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection for the display and glass back panel.





For now, we suspect that both phones will remain with the same IPX67 dusta and water resistance rating, although this is one of the areas that wouldn't cost Samsung too much to bump up and introduce as an upgrade.





As mentioned, the colors will probably be the sole differentiating factor between the new models, and they will most likely be other hues than the ones this year's generation had. Unfortunately, there have been no leaks regarding the new colors, so we don't have much to go on at the moment.





Display Differences





Just like with the design, the displays on the A56 and A36 are also expected to remain the same as the current generation. What we are hoping for, however, is Samsung increasing the brightness levels, as during our tests of this year's A series the phones managed no more than 930 nits, which is not exactly great for today's standards.





Both models received a bezel reduction this year. Unfortunately, the bezels are still not uniform, with the lower one being thicker than the rest. This is definitely an area where Samsung can improve the look of the A5x and A3x series, but the chances are pretty slim it will.





So, in other words, we expect the A56 and A36 displays to look the same, at 6.6 inches and with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. Hopefully, if Samsung increases the brightness it will be on both models and not just the pricier A56.





Performance and Software

Where the A56 will certainly be ahead





This is usually the main area where the more expensive Galaxy A5x model differs from the Galaxy A3x one. Thanks to early Geekbench results of the Exynos 1580, we have some idea what performance to expect from the Galaxy A56 . And if the A56 is getting the Exynos 1580, then the A36 will likely get the Exynos 1480 that powers the Galaxy A55





But in our personal experience in comparing Samsung's "A" series, they tend to perform similarly in day to day usage. In fact, their benchmark results during our performance tests are not that different either. So, while you will almost certainly get slightly better performance on the A56, it wouldn't be by a noticeable margin.



Recommended Stories

As for memory, the leaked Geekbench listing also hints at a jump from 6GB to 8GB, although that is only for the Galaxy A56. Samsung might stick to 6GB on the A36 to keep its price down.





8GB of memory, however, is the minimum requirement for Galaxy AI , and if Samsung intends to offer its AI features for both of its most popular phones (the "A" series), there is a good chance that the A36 will also get the upgrade.





all of the Galaxy AI features, since the And, speaking of AI, we see no reason why the A56 and A36 wouldn't getof thefeatures, since the Galaxy S24 FE also comes with 8GB of memory and supports them.





As for the software update situation, our expectations are that Samsung will stick to 4 years of major Android and One UI updates for the A56 and A36, just like with the current models.





Satellite Support , which lets users send messages even without regular cell service by connecting to satellite networks. This means creating an easy-to-use interface and allowing messaging apps to work over these satellite connections. Both phones should launch with Android 15 though, which is good news, as it comes with awesome features such as, which lets users send messages even without regular cell service by connecting to satellite networks. This means creating an easy-to-use interface and allowing messaging apps to work over these satellite connections.





Camera

Similar camera quality





For now, there are no rumors to suggest any changes to the A56 and A36 camera systems, so the specs are expected to be the same as this year's models. Here they are:



Galaxy A56 camera specs:

Main — 50 MP resolution, f/1.8 aperture, 1/1.56" sensor size, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF, optical image stabilization (OIS)

Ultra-wide — 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 1/3.06", 1.12µm



Macro — 5 MP, f/2.4

Front — 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm, 1/2.74", 0.8µm





Galaxy A36 camera specs:

Main — 50 MP, f/1.8, 1/1.96", PDAF, OIS

Ultra-wide — 8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 1/4.0", 1.12µm

Macro — 5 MP, f/2.4

Front — 13 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.06", 1.12µm





The hope is that Samsung will swap the Macro camera on the more expensive A56 for a telephoto one. This would be a first for the series and would help the A56 stand out even more from the A36.





There are also the new chipsets to consider, which can easily affect the image quality from each camera, and introduce new video recording capabilities such as new framerates and photo/video modes.





The increase in memory and the addition of AI has an even greater potential to impact the camera experience on both the A56 and A36.





Battery Life and Charging

Possible increase in battery life





Samsung already includes pretty hefty 5,000 mAh batteries in its latest mid-rangers, and chances are the next generation will feature the same battery capacity. That said, the Galaxy A35 did slightly worse than the A55 in our battery life tests this year, so we are looking forward to further optimization for the Galaxy A36.





As for charging, the A56 and A36 will probably come with the same 25W of wired charging speed. There is a slight chance that we finally see wireless charging added to the Galaxy A5x series, which would give it one more benefit over the A3x in 2025.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick overview of the expected Galaxy A56 vs Galaxy A36 specs . Keep in mind that all of these are based on rumors and our own educated guess, so take them with a grain of salt.





*Expected specs





Summary





We still don't know a lot of details about Samsung's upcoming mid-rangers. But the little we know from leaks and from the current A series tells us how the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 might differ.



