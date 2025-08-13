Apple may bring iPad repairs back to select stores by year’s end

Apple may be preparing to make iPad repairs more convenient for customers in the United States. According to a new report , up to 30 Apple Stores are part of a trial that allows certain iPad repairs to be handled directly in-store instead of being shipped to a repair center. The report also claims that this change could roll out more widely by the end of 2025 if the test proves successful.





Currently, most Apple Stores follow a policy where damaged iPads are sent to an off-site repair facility, often with a replacement unit offered on the spot. For many customers, this process means a longer wait to get their original device back and uncertainty about the final cost.





The new approach would let stores with enough space perform a limited range of "modular" repairs on-site. These are typically simpler fixes that do not require extensive disassembly. More complex work would still be sent to Apple’s repair centers.





As noted by AppleInsider , one of the biggest benefits of in-store repairs could be a reduction in cost. Under the current system, customers are often quoted the highest possible out-of-warranty price when leaving their device. Only after the repair is completed are they told the actual, usually lower, amount. Handling the work in-store could allow technicians to provide a more accurate estimate upfront, improving transparency and potentially saving customers money.





At the moment, 18 flagship or large Apple Stores are confirmed to be part of the trial. The selection appears to focus on locations with enough "backstage" space for repair work. Smaller stores will likely continue sending devices away for service.





Apple has made other recent moves to expand repair options, including adding iPads to its self-service repair program. If in-store iPad repairs expand, it would align with a broader industry trend toward quicker, more accessible service. By comparison, Samsung has also been increasing its in-person repair options through partnerships with retail chains and dedicated service centers.





I believe this move makes sense from both a customer service and cost perspective. Quicker turnaround times, clearer pricing, and fewer logistical steps are all positives for consumers. The challenge will be ensuring that there is enough personnel to keep up with the demand so that this pilot program becomes a success and sticks around for the long-run.