$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple may bring iPad repairs back to select stores by year’s end

Trial program could speed up service times and cut repair costs for customers

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPad
Apple Genius bar employees
Apple may be preparing to make iPad repairs more convenient for customers in the United States. According to a new report, up to 30 Apple Stores are part of a trial that allows certain iPad repairs to be handled directly in-store instead of being shipped to a repair center. The report also claims that this change could roll out more widely by the end of 2025 if the test proves successful.

Currently, most Apple Stores follow a policy where damaged iPads are sent to an off-site repair facility, often with a replacement unit offered on the spot. For many customers, this process means a longer wait to get their original device back and uncertainty about the final cost.

Do you think customers will enjoy savings if iPad repairs go back to be done in-stores?

Vote View Result

The new approach would let stores with enough space perform a limited range of "modular" repairs on-site. These are typically simpler fixes that do not require extensive disassembly. More complex work would still be sent to Apple’s repair centers.

As noted by AppleInsider, one of the biggest benefits of in-store repairs could be a reduction in cost. Under the current system, customers are often quoted the highest possible out-of-warranty price when leaving their device. Only after the repair is completed are they told the actual, usually lower, amount. Handling the work in-store could allow technicians to provide a more accurate estimate upfront, improving transparency and potentially saving customers money.


At the moment, 18 flagship or large Apple Stores are confirmed to be part of the trial. The selection appears to focus on locations with enough "backstage" space for repair work. Smaller stores will likely continue sending devices away for service.

Apple has made other recent moves to expand repair options, including adding iPads to its self-service repair program. If in-store iPad repairs expand, it would align with a broader industry trend toward quicker, more accessible service. By comparison, Samsung has also been increasing its in-person repair options through partnerships with retail chains and dedicated service centers.

I believe this move makes sense from both a customer service and cost perspective. Quicker turnaround times, clearer pricing, and fewer logistical steps are all positives for consumers. The challenge will be ensuring that there is enough personnel to keep up with the demand so that this pilot program becomes a success and sticks around for the long-run.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 4

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Massive $400 discount hits the Galaxy S25 Edge in a lightning Amazon deal
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless