OnePlus 12 vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: will this ever be settled?

Just when we thought we were done with high-profile phones for the year — the OnePlus 12 was just revealed, rounding off 2023 nicely! Well, technically, it's currently only announced in China, but we do expect it to be international in a month or two.





And it looks like OnePlus is set to impress, with heavy emphasis on camera performance. Will it be able to steal away some attention from Apple's titanium beast — the iPhone 15 Pro Max





Both phones are improving on already existing formulas, upgrading the cameras but keeping the design and overall feel as before. And it seems the OnePlus 12 is the first phone to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — it'll show us exactly how the new SoC stacks up against Apple's A17 Pro.





Design and Size

Block, meet razor





The OnePlus 12 looks very similar to the OnePlus 11 — a soft rectangle with nicely rounded corners, a display that curves towards the edges and a back panel that mirrors that. The metal frame will thus be on the thin side — some like that futuristic look and feel, others prefer to have some more girth to grip on to.





The 3-way mute switch that OnePlus is known for in Android land is back. This one toggles between ring, vibrate, and silent, adding an extra step over Apple's ring and vibrate options.









The iPhone 15 Pro Max is, as we know, that stark-looking rectangle with a titanium build. Flat front, flat back and — for the most part — a flat frame, though we did get a slight bevel to it so it doesn't feel as sharp as before.





Also, the iPhone 15 Pro series did away with the simple hardware mute switch on the side and now has an Action button — fully customizable to launch apps, Shortcuts, or the camera. Or, you know, it can still mute the phone.





Apple still relies on Face ID for biometric locking, whereas the OnePlus 12 will use an under-screen fingerprint scanner, an ultrasonic one. Both options are quite advanced and quick nowadays. And the ultrasonic scanner is pretty good at scanning your finger even if it's wet or smudgy.





The OnePlus 12 will arrive in The OnePlus 12 will arrive in three very interesting finish options — a black one with faux leather back, a green marble-like one, and a matte silver option. The iPhone 15 Pro Max colors , we already know them, are Black, Blue, White, and Natural Titanium, with the latter dominating the marketing materials and seeming to be the audience fave as well.









On the bottom, we get USB C ports — now standardized across the industry. And both support USB 3 transfer speeds, welcome to 2023!





As for what's in the box — OnePlus uses special Super VOOC chargers to get its incredibly fast charging speeds. So, it includes the wallplug in the box — hopefully, it will do the same with the OnePlus 12.





Display Differences





The OnePlus 12 has a large 6.82-inch display with sharp QHD+ resolution (3216 x 1440 pixels) and a dynamic refresh rate between 1 Hz and 120 Hz. Something that is standard on phones nowadays — if you are scrolling about, it goes up to 120 Hz for a smooth experience, if you are stuck watching a YouTube video, it's simply 60 Hz, and the Always-On display feature only uses 1 Hz to conserve battery.





This is also very much what we see on the iPhone 15 Pro Max . Well, not the size and resolution — the iPhone is slightly smaller at 6.7 inches, with a resolution of 2796 x 1290 pixels. This means the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a PPI density of 460. The OnePlus 12 hits 517 PPI, for what it's worth. Nothing to worry over, both of these phones will be super sharp-looking, no individual pixels to be seen.





iPhone 15 Pro Max (and any other smartphone in the market) with peak brightness — listed at 4,500 nits! That is insane, as the iPhone 15 Pro Max is listed at 2,000 nits and we already consider that to be very, very bright. You don't need that much brightness unless trying to watch HDR video under direct sunlight. At that point, we just have to ask "But why?".



Of course, we are also very curious to test it — peak brightness is not exactly the max brightness you see in day-to-day use. It measures the screen's ability of creating a single bright spot in a small area of the display. So, while a very high peak brightness signifies good HDR capabilities, it doesn't tell the full story. But, shockingly, the OnePlus 12 beats the iPhone 15 Pro Max (and any other smartphone in the market) with peak brightness — listed at 4,500 nits! That is insane, as the iPhone 15 Pro Max is listed at 2,000 nits and we already consider that to be very, very bright. You don't need that much brightness unless trying to watch HDR video under direct sunlight. At that point, we just have to ask "But why?".





Performance and Software

Snap, the magic dragon





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — still built on a 4 nm process, but nonetheless expected to be a heavy hitter . We'd love to see how it performs under heavy loads, if there are throttling issues, or if it smokes the The OnePlus 12 will be coming with the. We'd love to see how it performs under heavy loads, if there are throttling issues, or if it smokes the Apple A17 Pro out of the water.





Yes, the A17 Pro is a very powerful processor, built on a 3 nm process, but it didn't have a smooth landing. It was plagued with overheating and throttling issues, which Apple had to address with iOS updates. After that, we find that it's pretty quick to lower its clock speeds when we put it under heavy loads. So, the A17 Pro has bragging rights for a single loop of a stress test. All the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 needs to do is give us slightly lower scores, but at least be stable over a longer period.





The OnePlus 12 will come with 12 GB, 16 GB, and even 24 GB of RAM, in storage tiers of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB, all with 8 GB of RAM.





Camera

OnePlus nabs Sony's new sensors





The OnePlus 12 will be coming with the same Hasselblad branding on its lenses as before, but also a new sensor inside — the 50 MP Sony LYT-808, which employs a new dual-layer tech to collect more light. We saw that setup on the OnePlus Open and we quite liked it then.





The other two cameras on the OnePlus are a bit "safer" — an ultra-wide and a 3x telephoto, nothing crazy. Though, OnePlus says that the zoom camera will be able to do 6x lossles, in-sensor zoom. That basically means a sensor crop, since it uses a high-res 64 MP sensor, but may only be good for sunlit scenarios.





The iPhone 15 Pro Max had an evolution of its own. It has the 48 MP camera from last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max still offers as natural steps in the Camera app, it's all digital. But the zoom beyond 5x... is slightly improved? Thehad an evolution of its own. It has the 48 MP camera from last year's iPhone 14 Pro Max , but also a new tetraprism lens for the zoom camera, providing a 5x magnification jump. This means that, at 2x and 3x, which thestill offers as natural steps in the Camera app, it's all digital. But the zoom beyond 5x... is slightly improved?





In any case, OnePlus already released some photos made with the OnePlus 12 and we are... quite excited to do our own tests, let's just say!













Audio Quality and Haptics





The vibration feedback on OnePlus phones has been awesome for a while now. It clicks, clacks, and lets you know every time you tap on an interface element. As for audio — it hasn't been bad so far, but a bit thin. We do hope to see some improvements.





The iPhone 15 Pro Max sounds great — it's loud and it somehow manages to project bass frequencies from those tiny speakers, with probably some black magic involves. You can definitely enjoy music on the iPhone 15 Pro Max if you set it up while washing the dishes, for example. But we do think it sounds a bit scooped in the mids, which is not great for some genres.





As for haptics, iPhone had precise vibrations before it was cool, and they still do!





Battery Life and Charging

Is it time for the next step?





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

iPhone 15 Pro Max



Specs Comparison

We are still waiting for final details, but here's what we know about the OnePlus 12 vs the iPhone 15 Pro Max specs:



Summary

The OnePlus 12 is shaping up to be a beast of a smartphone. With heavy emphasis on camera improvements and battery capacity, all it needs to do is stick the landing! Will it have enough pizzazz to pull people away from the iPhone 15 Pro Max ? Probably... not. There's iMessage, the Apple Watch, AirTags, and other things that keep people bound up. But if you are not — maybe take a long, hard look at the OnePlus 12. It looks futuristic, it will probably be lightning-fast, and its faux leather variant is going to be quite stylish!



Of course... those are just guesses. Waiting on that official release! The OnePlus 12 will have an official unveiling in China on the 4th of December, 2023. Whispers through the grapevine have suggested that it will launch globally on January 24, 2024.









The OnePlus 12 will be breaking that 5,000 mAh threshold that flagship batteries have been comfortably sitting on for the past few years, now coming with a 5,400 mAh battery — an almost 10% increase. Now, we have to wait and see if those 10% will boost battery endurance or of they will be eaten up by the newprocessor.The, as we already know, has a 4,422 mAh battery and is an endurance champ. Mostly thanks to iOS being able to conserve battery in standby really, really well, but also a modest battery drain when browsing the Web or YouTube.Charging-wise, the OnePlus 12 will probably, again, shock us with super-fast top-ups. The Warp Charger / Super VOOC charging has been absolutely awesome over the past few year, hard to beat really.