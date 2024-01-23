OnePlus 12 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro: all the differences explained

Of course, we are not saying thelagging behind, but we are saying that OnePlus has created one of its better phones as far as theis concerned, and it seems to be on even grounds even when pitted next to a competitor that costs considerably more.

On paper, both phones sound quite similar. Glass back panels, aluminum frames, generally oval shapes (although the OnePlus 12 has a slightly sharper curve to its sides), and a massive camera island at the back as a centerpiece.





OnePlus 12 is rocking the well-known circular design, which this year has an even more prominent metal ring to protect the four cameras inside, whereas Google has stuck to its visor-like look.





Size-wize, the OnePlus 12 is the heftier phone here, with a thicker body measuring at 9.15 mm vs the Pixel's 8.8 mm. It is also a bit heavier, although less noticeable with a 7g difference. Take a look for yourself:





If you want to compare the size and eight of OnePlus' new flagship phone feel free to check out our dedicated OnePlus 12 size comparison article.





While we are still on the visual aspects of the design, it would be a shame not to mention OnePlus' alert slider, which many fans love, and there isn't an equivalent of on Google's Pixel 8 Pro .





On the inside, the OnePlus 12 has a significant advantage. When it launched, its predecessor the OnePlus 11 came with a brand new vibration motor, which was twice as big compared to the competition. The OnePlus 12 takes it a step above that with even better haptics thanks to a new motor called the 'Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo.' It is so powerful that it beats any other on the market.





One area where OnePlus has been lacking with its flagships, however, have been the water and dust-resistance certifications. The OnePlus 11 was slightly downgraded compared to its predecessor, sporting an IP64 rating. Sadly, that has only been increased to IP65, which is still better and means the phone can withstand low-pressure water jets from any direction, but it is definitely unsafe to use around deep bodies of water. The IP68 rating on the Pixel 8 Pro brings about more confidence and comfort in the phone's protection against the elements.









The OnePlus 12 comes with a 6.8-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, and it is super sharp compared to its predecessor! It also has a high display refresh rate, with the ability to go from 1-120Hz, for maximum energy efficiency and smoothness depending on the content being displayed.





As impressive as all of these display specs on the OnePlus 12 sound, the Pixel 8 Pro mostly matches each one of them, albeit with a slightly smaller 6.7-inch size and 1344x2992 resolution.





One area where you might notice a difference, however, is in the brightness. While the Pixel 8 Pro gets really bright at 2,400 nits, the OnePlus 12 goes even higher at 2,600 nits. Both phones are be perfectly visible in broad daylight though, and plenty capable of offering super HDR content.





But the devil is in the details, and OnePlus knows that. The company has worked on some of the less flashy parts of the display, making it much easier to use whenever your hands or the screen itself are wet. Additionally, the fingerprint scanner is faster than before — a touchy topic for Pixel phones, as their fingerprint scanners are rather slow to this day.





Maybe the most immediately visible differences, however, is the OnePlus 12 's curved display, which flows out from the sides and into the aluminum frame. The Pixel 8 Pro , on the other hand, keeps it more traditional with a flat display, which many buyers seem to prefer since it is less prone to reflections and accidental touches.





Despite the higher brightness that OnePlus claims for the OnePlus 12 , the Pixel 8 Pro managed to reach higher levels of brightness during our display tests in comparison. Now, typically when a manufacturer states "peak brightness", the term refers only to the maximum brightness of a small portion of the display that's displaying a fully white image, so it is hard to measure.





Both phones are perfectly visible in broad daylight though, so you won't have any issues using either of them in bright conditions.





A powerful Lamborghini or a trusty Toyota









Google is yet to manufacture a chipset that can rival the likes of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon silicon. The Google Tensor G3 is without a doubt a decent chip, and what makes it shine is its utilization for all the Pixel-unique features such as Photo Unblur. That being said, it simply cannot match the horsepower of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , which is clearly visible in our benchmark tests.





Geekbench 6 Single Higher is better OnePlus 12 2243 Google Pixel 8 Pro 1720 Geekbench 6 Multi Higher is better OnePlus 12 6767 Google Pixel 8 Pro 4268 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better OnePlus 12 5047 Google Pixel 8 Pro 2382 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better OnePlus 12 2744 Google Pixel 8 Pro 1622 View all





As you can see, the Pixel 8 Pro is dwarfed in terms of chip performance compared to the OnePlus 12 , which can definitely be noticed when enjoying some more system-intensive games such as Genshin Impact or even something like Call of Duty: Mobile.





Of course, for most of the things users typically do on their phone, this big difference is hardly noticeable. You should mainly pay attention to it if you tend to play games that are graphically intensive or use apps that require a lot of processing power, such as video or photo editing ones, for example.





As for RAM, both phones are stacked with plenty, even though the OnePlus 12 goes to 16GB compared to the Pixel 8 Pro 's 12GB. Both are also using the fastest RAM available for phones at the moment, so things should run fast and you shouldn't experience any instances of the phone lagging.





Storage is a different story though, as the Pixel 8 Pro comes with UFS3.1, which is considerably slower than the UFS4.0 storage on the OnePlus 12, around two times slower to be exact. What does that mean? It means the Pixel 8 Pro might be a bit slower at loading large files, like starting a game, opening up a document filled with information, or saving a long video after editing it in some app. Then again, you cannot get a US version of the OnePlus 12 with 1TB of storage, but you can get a 1TB Pixel 8 Pro, so that's a win for Google there.





As for the software support, Google obviously takes the cake here, with 7 years of promised software updates and security patches, compared to OnePlus' 4 years of software updates and 5 years of security patches.





Hardware innovation vs AI









Both phones come with triple camera systems at the back, including a wide (main) camera, an ultra-wide, and a telephoto. There are also equipped with nice front-facing cameras embedded in the displays. Here are the different specs for each phone's cameras:





Wide (main) — 50MP, 1/1.31-inch sensor

Ultra-wide — 48MP

Telephoto — 64MP with 3X optical zoom

Front — 16MP



Wide (main) — 50MP, 1/1.43-inch sensor

Ultra-wide — 48MP

Telephoto — 48MP with 5X optical zoom

Front — 12MP





Now, the spec sheet you see above hints to quite the spectacular showdown. The 50MP main camera OnePlus has included with the OnePlus 12 is not the same as in the OnePlus Open, but it is still uses dual-layer transistor-pixel technology. It is a new type of sensor in the world of phone cameras, which has the ability to capture more light relative to the sensor size. And since light is kind of the end all be all of photography, this innovation improves on almost all aspects making up a great shot!





Google, on the other hand, also comes with some impressive camera hardware, but relies more heavily on its expertise in software and machine learning. That is where all of the AI-enhanced features such as Video Boost, Photo Unblur, Night Sight, Magic Editor and others of the sort come at play.





A major difference between the two phones are their telephoto cameras. They both come with a periscope lens attached to them, but on the OnePlus 12 it is a 3X zoom, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro has 5X zoom. Now, there is also a notable difference in megapixels here. OnePlus 12 's 64MP telephoto actually facilitates a really good sensor crop mode, allowing it to shoot high-quality 6X zoom photos. But enough talk, let's look at some samples!





Main Camera - Day





Main Camera - Low-light





Zoom Quality









Portrait Mode





Ultra-wide Camera









Selfies





Video Quality

We will have comparison video samples for you very soon, so stay tuned!



As we already mentioned, OnePlus really stepped up its game and raised the bar when it comes to haptic feedback. The OnePlus 11 was the first to get the new, much larger vibration motor, but the OnePlus 12 has taken this aspect one step further, which is apparently exactly the amount of steps it needed to come out on top.

The Pixel 8 Pro is no slouch either, as we noticed improvements in its vibration strength and accuracy during our review, but from what we can tell after comparing them back to back the OnePlus definitely has the upper hand here.

Audio quality was finally improved with the Pixel 8 Pro , which has speakers capable of producing sound that's generally good enough for listening to some music straight from the device. OnePlus improved on this segment with the OnePlus 11 too, with significantly better sound coming out of its dual speakers, but we didn't notice any changes with the new model. Both phones offer great audio experience though, so you can't go wrong with either as far as this is concerned.





Battery life might be a stalemate, but the fast charging prize goes to OnePlus 12





The Pixel 8 Pro turned out to be pretty good as far as battery life goes, especially when it came to our video streaming test, so it's a reliable piece of phone and won't leave you hanging with its 5,050 mAh battery. But the OnePlus 12 comes with an even larger (massive, in fact) 5,400mAh battery!





Of course, battery life depends on much more than simply the size of the battery, so let's take a look at the test results we got.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:





Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better OnePlus 12 13h 37 min Google Pixel 8 Pro 10h 32 min Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better OnePlus 12 18h 14 min Google Pixel 8 Pro 15h 51 min 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better OnePlus 12 7h 46 min Google Pixel 8 Pro 6h 42 min View all





Charging is one area where there is simply no doubt though, with OnePlus being known for its super speedy charging. The OnePlus 12 comes with 100W fast charging and a 100W Supervooc charger in the box that, according to OnePlus, can juice it up from 1-100% in about 26 minutes! Unlike its predecessors, it also comes with 50W wireless charging, which can fill up its massive battery from 1-100% in just 55 minutes, as advertised.





The Pixel 8 Pro , on the other hand, which still has a big battery, can only go as high as 30W with a cable and 23W with a wireless charger. Suffice it to say, the OnePlus wins this one by a landslide. But let's take a look at the numbers we got after we put both phones through our charging tests.





Charge%reached in 15 mins Higher is better Charge%reached in 30 mins Higher is better Charging time (hours) Lower is better OnePlus 12 47

89

0h 37 min

Google Pixel 8 Pro 26

47

1h 31 min

View all





OnePlus is set to make its 10-year anniversary a memorable one with the OnePlus 12 . Clearly, the phone is stacked with impressive hardware, mainly centering around the camera system, performance, and charging. The Pixel 8 Pro , on the other hand, has a lot of charm to it thanks to all of the Pixel-specific software features, many of which, again, circle around the camera experience.





There is also a difference in price which must be mentioned. Even though the OnePlus 12 comes out in the U.S. market with a higher price tag than its predecessor, it is still $200 cheaper compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. In fact, that price places it closer to the Pixel 8, which is saying something given how well it can square up even to the pricier Pro model from Google.




