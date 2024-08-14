Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Apple Watch Series 10: Expected differences

Intro

In terms of size, the Pixel Watch 3 comes in at 45 x 45 x 12.3 mm and weighs 37 g. We don't know what those measurements will be for the S10, but we have last year's model as a reference, which is 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm and weighs 51.5 g. In other words, while the Pixel Watch is much lighter in comparison, it is thicker.

In fact, some rumors have stated that the Apple is planning to make the Watch S10 even thinner, although popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo contradicts this claim saying the Series 10 won't particularly come with major design changes.

Bands

Apple might offer a better band mechanism





The Pixel Watch 3 comes with the same fluoroelastomer bands as its predecessor. The hues are also the same: Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. The mechanism is also the same, but its larger body is incompatible with old Pixel Watch bands.





On Apple's side, there have been rumors that the Apple Watch S10 will introduce a new mechanism for attaching bands, relying on magnets instead of the clips we have seen so far. Exactly how that would work is not clear though.





Software & Features

Pixel Watch 3 uses the same Wear OS 5 operating system as the



The watch can also track how hard your body is working and when you're ready for exercise. Plus, it has a smart battery mode that turns on automatically when you go to sleep.



If you have other Google devices, the Pixel Watch 3 is even more useful. You can see who's at your door with Google Nest, control your Google TV, and use your heart rate data with other fitness equipment thanks to 5G ultra-wideband connectivity. Theuses the same Wear OS 5 operating system as the Galaxy Watch 7 , but Google has added special features just for Pixel users. This includes a new way to organize apps, more detailed watch face options like weather and goal progress, and better data for the runners out there like how your foot lands, stride length, and how much you bounce up and down.The watch can also track how hard your body is working and when you're ready for exercise. Plus, it has a smart battery mode that turns on automatically when you go to sleep.If you have other Google devices, theis even more useful. You can see who's at your door with Google Nest, control your Google TV, and use your heart rate data with other fitness equipment thanks to 5G ultra-wideband connectivity.









Another exciting feature could be sleep apnea detection. This is when you stop breathing for short periods while you sleep. The S10 might be able to spot signs of this and suggest seeing a doctor if needed. Apple has been increasingly focusing on health, so these new features seem likely.



While there’s been talk about checking blood sugar levels with the Apple Watch, that probably won’t happen this year. It’s a tricky thing to get right, and sufficient accuracy is detrimental for those who would use the feature.



Of course, we can expect the Apple Watch Series 10 to keep the features we already love, like detecting accidents, checking heart rate, tracking sleep, and following our activity. As for the Apple Watch Series 10 , it is shaping up to be a big deal, especially when it comes to health features. According to reliable sources, it might be able to monitor your blood pressure through a newly added sensor, alerting you if it gets too high. At first, it won’t give you exact numbers, but later versions might. You'll also be able to keep a record of when your blood pressure spikes.Another exciting feature could be sleep apnea detection. This is when you stop breathing for short periods while you sleep. The S10 might be able to spot signs of this and suggest seeing a doctor if needed. Apple has been increasingly focusing on health, so these new features seem likely.While there’s been talk about checking blood sugar levels with the Apple Watch, that probably won’t happen this year. It’s a tricky thing to get right, and sufficient accuracy is detrimental for those who would use the feature.Of course, we can expect theto keep the features we already love, like detecting accidents, checking heart rate, tracking sleep, and following our activity.





Heart Rate Accuracy





Apple Watches are famously among the best smartwatches for measuring your heart rate accurately, and we expect nothing less from the Apple Watch S10.





Now, last year the Pixel Watch 2 was not that far behind the Apple watch when it came to heart rate measurement accuracy, which only means that this is one area where you don't have to think too hard when you are choosing either smartwatch.





Sleep Tracking Accuracy





For sleep tracking, the Pixel Watch 2 was among the best smartwatches last year, so we have high expectations of the Pixel Watch 3 . More on that once we get to test it out.





The Apple Watch has also historically been pretty high up in the ranking for sleep tracking accuracy, but we hope Apple improves it with the Apple Watch S10.





GPS Accuracy

Both the predecessor of the Pixel Watch 3 and the Apple Watch S10 were not exactly impressive when it came to GPS accuracy, showcasing deviations especially when there are tall buildings or in forested areas. However, the Pixel Watch seems to have a bit more trouble compared to its competitor from Apple.

You can get the Pixel Watch 3 either with a 306 mAh and 420 mAh batteries depending on which size you go for. We don't know what battery sizes the Apple Watch Series 10 will have yet, but Apple usually claims up to 18 hours of normal use with similar battery capacity.

The Pixel Watch 3 chargers pretty quickly, and so should the Apple Watch S10. The Pixel Watch 3 can go from empty to half-full in about half an hour, and fully charged in less than an hour and twenty minutes. We expect it will be the same for the Apple Watch S10.





Models and Prices

The Apple Watch S10 will probably cost the same as the Watch S9 from last year, which would make it slightly more expensive than the Pixel Watch 3 .

Pixel Watch 3 prices:

Pixel Watch 3 41mm Wi-Fi starts at $349

41mm Wi-Fi starts at $349 Pixel Watch 3 41mm LTE starts at $449

41mm LTE starts at $449 Pixel Watch 3 45mm Wi-Fi starts at $399

45mm Wi-Fi starts at $399 Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE starts at $499



Apple Watch S10 expected prices:

Apple Watch S10 41mm Wi-Fi starts at $399

Apple Watch S10 41mm LTE starts at $499

Apple Watch S10 45mm Wi-Fi starts at $429

Apple Watch S10 45mm LTE starts at $529





Voice Calls and Haptics

We can't yet tell you how the voice calls and haptics would compare, as we haven't tested the devices yet, but it if the previous models serve as any indication then the Pixel Watch 3 and Apple Watch S10 should be pretty good on this front, although the Apple Watch tends to fare better.



