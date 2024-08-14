Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Apple Watch Series 10: Expected differences
Up Next:
Intro
The Pixel Watch 3 and the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 represent distinct approaches to wearable technology. While the former is now officially available, the latter remains shrouded in speculation. Nevertheless, based on recent leaks and rumors surrounding the Apple Watch S10, we can begin to draw preliminary comparisons to the Pixel Watch 3.
It is important to note that this comparison is based on available information and speculation. As such, make sure to temper any conclusions with appropriate skepticism.
The Pixel Watch 3 offers a refined, stylish aesthetic in two size options, building upon the design language of its predecessor. Conversely, the Apple Watch S10 is anticipated to offer some impressive new features for health monitoring, catering to those who want to keep track of their bodies in every way.
It is important to note that this comparison is based on available information and speculation. As such, make sure to temper any conclusions with appropriate skepticism.
Pixel Watch 3 vs Apple Watch S10: Expected differences
- A circular display on the Pixel Watch and a rectangular one on the Apple Watch S10
- 1.4-inch and 1.2-inch diameter on the Pixel Watch vs 1.7 inches on the Apple Watch S10
- Pixel Watch 3 is slightly cheaper at $349 vs $399 for the Apple Watch S10
- The Apple Watch S10 is said to support blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection, the Pixel Watch 3 doesn't
- WearOS 5 on the Pixel Watch 3 compatible with phones running Android, vs WatchOS 11 on the Apple Watch S10, which is compatible only with iPhone devices
Table of Contents:
Design & Sizes
The Apple watch has a larger display and smaller bezels
While Google increased the display size with the Pixel Watch 3 a little, it is still much smaller at 1.4 inches compared to the 1.7-inch display we expect the Apple Watch S10 to have. On top of that, Apple uses a more durable sapphire crystal glass for the screen compared to the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the Pixel Watch 3.
In terms of size, the Pixel Watch 3 comes in at 45 x 45 x 12.3 mm and weighs 37 g. We don't know what those measurements will be for the S10, but we have last year's model as a reference, which is 45 x 38 x 10.7 mm and weighs 51.5 g. In other words, while the Pixel Watch is much lighter in comparison, it is thicker.
In fact, some rumors have stated that the Apple is planning to make the Watch S10 even thinner, although popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo contradicts this claim saying the Series 10 won't particularly come with major design changes.
Bands
Apple might offer a better band mechanism
The Pixel Watch 3 comes with the same fluoroelastomer bands as its predecessor. The hues are also the same: Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. The mechanism is also the same, but its larger body is incompatible with old Pixel Watch bands.
On Apple's side, there have been rumors that the Apple Watch S10 will introduce a new mechanism for attaching bands, relying on magnets instead of the clips we have seen so far. Exactly how that would work is not clear though.
Software & Features
QUICKSUMMARY
The Pixel Watch 3 uses the same Wear OS 5 operating system as the Galaxy Watch 7, but Google has added special features just for Pixel users. This includes a new way to organize apps, more detailed watch face options like weather and goal progress, and better data for the runners out there like how your foot lands, stride length, and how much you bounce up and down.
The watch can also track how hard your body is working and when you're ready for exercise. Plus, it has a smart battery mode that turns on automatically when you go to sleep.
The watch can also track how hard your body is working and when you're ready for exercise. Plus, it has a smart battery mode that turns on automatically when you go to sleep.
If you have other Google devices, the Pixel Watch 3 is even more useful. You can see who's at your door with Google Nest, control your Google TV, and use your heart rate data with other fitness equipment thanks to 5G ultra-wideband connectivity.
As for the Apple Watch Series 10, it is shaping up to be a big deal, especially when it comes to health features. According to reliable sources, it might be able to monitor your blood pressure through a newly added sensor, alerting you if it gets too high. At first, it won’t give you exact numbers, but later versions might. You'll also be able to keep a record of when your blood pressure spikes.
Another exciting feature could be sleep apnea detection. This is when you stop breathing for short periods while you sleep. The S10 might be able to spot signs of this and suggest seeing a doctor if needed. Apple has been increasingly focusing on health, so these new features seem likely.
While there’s been talk about checking blood sugar levels with the Apple Watch, that probably won’t happen this year. It’s a tricky thing to get right, and sufficient accuracy is detrimental for those who would use the feature.
Of course, we can expect the Apple Watch Series 10 to keep the features we already love, like detecting accidents, checking heart rate, tracking sleep, and following our activity.
Another exciting feature could be sleep apnea detection. This is when you stop breathing for short periods while you sleep. The S10 might be able to spot signs of this and suggest seeing a doctor if needed. Apple has been increasingly focusing on health, so these new features seem likely.
While there’s been talk about checking blood sugar levels with the Apple Watch, that probably won’t happen this year. It’s a tricky thing to get right, and sufficient accuracy is detrimental for those who would use the feature.
Of course, we can expect the Apple Watch Series 10 to keep the features we already love, like detecting accidents, checking heart rate, tracking sleep, and following our activity.
Heart Rate Accuracy
Apple Watches are famously among the best smartwatches for measuring your heart rate accurately, and we expect nothing less from the Apple Watch S10.
Now, last year the Pixel Watch 2 was not that far behind the Apple watch when it came to heart rate measurement accuracy, which only means that this is one area where you don't have to think too hard when you are choosing either smartwatch.
Sleep Tracking Accuracy
For sleep tracking, the Pixel Watch 2 was among the best smartwatches last year, so we have high expectations of the Pixel Watch 3. More on that once we get to test it out.
The Apple Watch has also historically been pretty high up in the ranking for sleep tracking accuracy, but we hope Apple improves it with the Apple Watch S10.
GPS Accuracy
Both the predecessor of the Pixel Watch 3 and the Apple Watch S10 were not exactly impressive when it came to GPS accuracy, showcasing deviations especially when there are tall buildings or in forested areas. However, the Pixel Watch seems to have a bit more trouble compared to its competitor from Apple.
Battery and Charging
QUICKSUMMARY
You can get the Pixel Watch 3 either with a 306 mAh and 420 mAh batteries depending on which size you go for. We don't know what battery sizes the Apple Watch Series 10 will have yet, but Apple usually claims up to 18 hours of normal use with similar battery capacity.
The Pixel Watch 3 chargers pretty quickly, and so should the Apple Watch S10. The Pixel Watch 3 can go from empty to half-full in about half an hour, and fully charged in less than an hour and twenty minutes. We expect it will be the same for the Apple Watch S10.
Models and Prices
The Apple Watch S10 will probably cost the same as the Watch S9 from last year, which would make it slightly more expensive than the Pixel Watch 3.
Pixel Watch 3 prices:
- Pixel Watch 3 41mm Wi-Fi starts at $349
- Pixel Watch 3 41mm LTE starts at $449
- Pixel Watch 3 45mm Wi-Fi starts at $399
- Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE starts at $499
Apple Watch S10 expected prices:
- Apple Watch S10 41mm Wi-Fi starts at $399
- Apple Watch S10 41mm LTE starts at $499
- Apple Watch S10 45mm Wi-Fi starts at $429
- Apple Watch S10 45mm LTE starts at $529
Voice Calls and Haptics
We can't yet tell you how the voice calls and haptics would compare, as we haven't tested the devices yet, but it if the previous models serve as any indication then the Pixel Watch 3 and Apple Watch S10 should be pretty good on this front, although the Apple Watch tends to fare better.
Specs
Here's a quick specs comparison for the number nerds out there:
|Specs
|Pixel Watch 3
|Apple Watch S10
|Models (Size, Weight, Prices)
|41mm and 45mm, both in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
|41mm and 45mm, both in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
|Processor, RAM, Storage
|Snapdragon W5
|Apple S10 chipset
|Software
|Wear OS 5
|WatchOS 11
|Battery and Charging
|24-hour battery life
Magnetic charger, 50% in 30 mins
|24-hour battery life
Magnetic charger, 50% in 30 mins
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, altimeter, compass, SpO2, thermometer (skin temperature), skin conductance
|Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, always-on altimeter, compass, SpO2, VO2max, temperature (body)
|New features
|Grid-based app launcher,
Weather conditions,
Goal progress
Ground contact time,
Stride length,
Vertical oscillation
|Training Load exertion ranking
Vitals following app
New SmartStack predictions
Check-in feature for friends
Dynamic Watch faces
Summary
All in all the Apple Watch S10 is shaping up to still be the pricier option that comes with more niche features in comparison. When it comes to the basic and most used features like measuring heart rate and sleep, the two will probably be on par with each other.
Something that's very much worth mentioning, however, is that Apple has a much better grip on how to offer users an intuitive and useful software on its smartwatches. The Pixel Watch is notorious for having weird glitches and counterintuitive behavior, like not showing notifications for some apps and showing them for others.
Recommended Stories
Until we get to test both devices, for not it still seems like the Apple Watch S10 would be the better choice. Of course, that is only if you have an iPhone or intend to have one in the future...
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: