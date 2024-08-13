Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2: What's changed?

Intro

The Pixel Watch 3 is here! You can now pre-order the smaller-sized model with a 41mm case at Amazon. With its stylish design and multiple features, it's by far the most advanced Google wearable.

Not much has changed in a year, design-wise. Google calls this design "iconic," and even though we wouldn't use such bold statements, we do like the sleek, futuristic look of the Pixel Watch. The 41 mm version of theis nearly identical to theOf course, the new 45 mm size is bigger, but the overall design remains unchanged. The build materials, the glass on top of the display, the buttons, and the rotating crown—they're all the same.Google has decided to start offering a larger model, and it makes sense as 41 mm might be too small for some people and look a bit weird. That being said, it's largely the same watch, with the only difference being the display and the battery.Speaking of displays, the screen of theis one of the few upgrades the watch has received over its predecessor. The peak brightness is now 2,000 nits, twice as bright as the 1,000-nit display on theThe newcan also switch to 1Hz mode when you don't need a smooth and fast refresh rate in order to save battery. In all other situations, it tops at 60Hz.The resolution remains the same on the 41 mm model, 450 × 450 pixels, resulting in around 320 PPI pixel density, and Google made sure to aim for the same pixel density for the bigger 45 mm version, so there is no difference in how crisp and detailed the screen looks between theandGoogle claims that the new(41 mm) has 16% smaller bezels compared to its predecessors, and it shows. Thehas a pretty large 5.5 mm bezel around the screen, and Google has managed to shring that to 4.5 mm on the. Good job!Lastly, let's touch on the available colors really quickly. Theis available in Polished Silver, Matte Black, and Champagne Gold. There's a slight deviation in the colorways between the two newmodels. The smaller, 41 mm model, comes in Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold, while the 45 mm model swaps the Champagne Gold for Matte Hazel.So, in other words, if you want to stand out in and differentiate your newfrom the old model, your only option is the 45 mm Matte Hazel variant, as it's slightly different than the Champagne Gold





Bands

Some backward compatibility right there





The bands situation is literally the same as last year. The Pixel Watch 3 uses the same proprietary mechanism for attaching the bands, and the new model comes equipped with the same fluoroelastomer Active bands in different colors.



The bands from the 41 mm Pixel Watch 2 should be compatible and interchangeable with the bands made for the 41 mm Pixel Watch 3 . We're not sure about the larger 45 mm variant, we'll get back to you with more details soon.



There are two sizes included in the retail package - a Small band that fits wrists with a 150-185 mm circumference and a Large one that fits wrists with a 165-215 mm circumference.

Don't fret, though, there are more than enough third-party Pixel Watch bands to let you customize your watch and express yourself.



Software & Features

New software tricks, old hardware clothes





Pixel Watch 3 runs on Wear OS 5 out of the box, and it comes with some new software tricks. The watch can automatically detect if you're asleep or not with the new Auto Bedtime Mode, and put the device into low-energy mode, thus conserving battery.



The integration with other Pixel devices has been expanded. You can use the Pixel Watch 3 as a remote for Google TV. You can also use the watch to record short memos and messages via the Recorder app. The Pixel Watch 3 can also serve as a proxy monitor for your Nest doorbell, so you can see who's at the door directly on your wrist.



These are neat little features, but there are even more changes when it comes to health and fitness. Google spent a lot of time focusing on running, and there are new metrics and tech onboard the Pixel Watch 3 .



Google has improved the algorithms that track your heart rate during running sessions to remove artifacts from swinging your arm, sweat dripping between the sensor and your skin, etc. There's now machine learning involved in tracking and analyzing various running parameters, such as the cadence of your steps, the length and height of your stride, and your ground contact time.



The new Recovery metrics should also help with tracking your overall fitness, recovery, and progress. There are several sub-metrics in this category, such as Readiness score, Cardio Load, and Target Load. These use AI to assess your recovery after a workout, based on various metrics such as heart rate variability, VO2Max, resting heart rate, sleep, etc.



These new fitness tools will pop up every morning via another new feature called Morning Brief, and they will proactively motivate you to stay healthy and keep exercising.



What does all that mean for the Pixel Watch 2. Well, as both watches use almost identical hardware, and based on the rumors that Google is already testing Wear OS 5.1 on the Pixel Watch 2, it seems that most of the new features will drip down to the previous generation anyway.





Battery and Charging Get the bigger one!

The larger, 45-mm version of the Pixel Watch 3 comes with a 420 mAh battery. This is a substantial upgrade over the 306 mAh cell in the previous generation, and over the smaller 41 mm Pixel Watch 3 , which also uses the same 306 mAh battery as its predecessor.



The Pixel Watch 2 struggled to last for the advertised 24 hours in our tests, and we still have to run some tests on the Pixel Watch 3 , but with the bigger battery, the optimized power efficient Actua displays, and an offloaded dual chip computer architecture, the Pixel Watch 3 should be able to stretch its legs for 24 hours. Actually, Google thinks the larger model could do 36 hours on a single charge, but we need to test this to confirm or deny these claims.



As far as charging is concerned, the Pixel Watch 2 offered a 50% charge in 30 minutes and an 80% charge in just 45 minutes. The new Pixel Watch 3 mimics these numbers, so no big changes here.





Models and Prices

Pixel Watch 3 in both Wi-Fi and LTE options, and the same goes for the larger 45 mm model. The Pixel Watch 2 comes in just one size, and this model is also available in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions. Below, you'll find the pricing for each model and version.



Pixel Watch 3 prices:

Pixel Watch 3 41mm Wi-Fi starts at $349

41mm Wi-Fi starts at $349 Pixel Watch 3 41mm LTE starts at $449

41mm LTE starts at $449 Pixel Watch 3 45mm Wi-Fi starts at $399

45mm Wi-Fi starts at $399 Pixel Watch 3 45mm LTE starts at $499

Pixel Watch 2 prices:

Pixel Watch 2 41mm Wi-Fi starts at $349

There are two options for each of the models. You can get the small 41 mm Pixel Watch 3 in both Wi-Fi and LTE options, and the same goes for the larger 45 mm model. The Pixel Watch 2 comes in just one size, and this model is also available in both Wi-Fi and LTE versions. Below, you'll find the pricing for each model and version.





Voice Calls and Haptics

There are speakers and microphones on all of these models and variants, and they are the same between the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 generations. Google doesn't mention any change in the hardware, so there's no change in the performance of the audio or haptics between these two generations.




