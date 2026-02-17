YouTube’s war against ad blockers takes another feature as a victim

Google’s crackdown on ad blockers continues. | Image by PhoneArena

What would make you stop using an ad blocker with YouTube? Fewer and shorter ads Losing even more features More affordable Premium prices Nothing, I’ll never stop my ad blocker Vote 9 Votes

It’s a lost battle

While blocking the comments section is far from the worst thing Google has done, it’s still damaging for the platform itself. Comments are still the most important way to engage with creators on YouTube and a key feature for the community. On the other hand, creators may be even happier if their fans didn’t block the ads that allow them to monetize their work.Leaving the moral aspect of the problem aside, I don’t think Google stands a chance against ad blockers, at least in the long term. We’ve seen numerous times how even the most strict limitations for users with ad blockers only lead to quick fixes by developers. Of course Google’s income depends on people seeing its ads, but that cat-and-mouse game is not going to end anytime soon. That’s why we’ll keep seeing such issues popping up every now and then, just to be fixed in a few days before the cycle repeats.