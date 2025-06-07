Google tries to stay one step ahead of ad-blocking YouTube users
Google, YouTube viewers are playing a game of cat and mouse with ads running on the YouTube app.
Last year Google decided to get tough against YouTube users who were deploying ad blockers while streaming videos on the app. Those blocking ads are blocked from watching the video they selected until the ad blocker is disabled. Google says that preventing ads from playing on YouTube violates its Terms of Service. Even though Google does a good job of catching those violating its ToS, there are several ways that YouTube viewers can escape having to play ads.
Some of these options that were used to escape YouTube ads, such as uBlock Origin and AdBlock, are no longer working according to Reddit users. Some uBlock Origin users said that they can still view videos even if Google is blocking them by tapping on Share > Embed. This is actually the process we use when embedding YouTube videos in our articles but apparently, it can be used as a workaround to defeat Google's ad blocker video ban.
There is a back and forth between those who block ads on YouTube and Google as one Redditor wrote, "I know it's pretty annoying, every few months we have to figure out workarounds [around] this shit." Another typed, "Yep: cat, mouse, repeat."
Some YouTube users with an ad blocker enabled are seeing this box or a black page. | Image credit-Android Authority
Some losing the ability to view YouTube videos because of their ad blockers are seeing a huge black box put up on the screen by Google in place of a video. With white text used against a black background, the heading says, "Ad Blockers are not allowed on YouTube." It follows through by adding:
- It looks like you may be using an ad blocker.
- Ads allow YouTube to be used by billions nationwide.
- You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium, and creators can still get paid from your subscription.
Others see a blank screen instead of a black box. Either way, the results are the same. These YouTube users are being penalized for stopping Google from collecting revenue on the ads shown before and during the videos they are viewing.
So we have a battle here between Google and YouTube users who prefer not to feel forced to watch ads before viewing the video they want to stream. Google is able to make things difficult for them by constantly upgrading its capabilities to detect who is using an ad blocker and punishing them for doing so. Google might have the upper hand now but most on Reddit believe the ad blocker apps will eventually find a way to block Google's YouTube ads.
