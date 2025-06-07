Google tries to stay one step ahead of ad-blocking YouTube users

Last year Google decided to get tough against YouTube users who were deploying ad blockers while streaming videos on the app. Those blocking ads are blocked from watching the video they selected until the ad blocker is disabled. Google says that preventing ads from playing on YouTube violates its Terms of Service. Even though Google does a good job of catching those violating its ToS, there are several ways that YouTube viewers can escape having to play ads.









There is a back and forth between those who block ads on YouTube and Google as one Redditor wrote, "I know it's pretty annoying, every few months we have to figure out workarounds [around] this shit." Another typed, "Yep: cat, mouse, repeat."









Some losing the ability to view YouTube videos because of their ad blockers are seeing a huge black box put up on the screen by Google in place of a video. With white text used against a black background, the heading says, "Ad Blockers are not allowed on YouTube." It follows through by adding:

It looks like you may be using an ad blocker.

Ads allow YouTube to be used by billions nationwide.

You can go ad-free with YouTube Premium, and creators can still get paid from your subscription.





Others see a blank screen instead of a black box. Either way, the results are the same. These YouTube users are being penalized for stopping Google from collecting revenue on the ads shown before and during the videos they are viewing.





