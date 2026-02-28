Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

Hands-on with the first EMG smartwatch: Xiaomi Watch 5 is back in the Wear OS fold

The Xiaomi Watch 5 is back to working on Wear OS, comes with more tricks

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Hands-on Xiaomi WearOS
Xiaomi Watch 5 in silver with a green strap, held towards the camera
Comes in a silver or black casing | Image by PhoneArena
Xiaomi just held a rather large and lengthy new product announcement event. While the peak of the show was the unveiling of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra and its modified Leica Leitzphone version, Xiaomi actually dropped a lot of products for its ever-evolving ecosystem.

Among them was a new Xiaomi Watch. It comes with a pretty sleek design and a couple of new cool features, like an electromyography sensor, long battery life, and a return to Wear OS — Google’s “Android for smartwatches”, Gemini included.

OK, so what does it do?


It’s the first smartwatch that has an EMG sensor — electromyography is used to read the interactions between your nerves and your muscles by measuring the electrical activity of the body.



This feature is used for control gestures with the hand — the Xiaomi Watch 5 can read “pinch” gestures for a more hands-free approach (double-pinch to cancel a call, for example). Yes, the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch 8 do this, too, but Xiaomi’s implementation should, in theory, be more sensitive to the gesture.

Recommended For You

In fact, it allows a lot more — the settings screen showed us that it can read pinch, rubbing two fingers together, wrist flicks and writs shakes. Getting the latter two to work reliably is a bit of a challenge still, so I’m going to give myself some time with that.

For fitness, it may also help the watch understand when your muscles are getting tired, and how long of a recovery you might need afterwards. Though, we witnessed no such implementation for the time being.



At its core, it’s a smartwatch that will enhance the user experience from your smartphone. Delivering notifications and calls, of course. Then, there are the health features which are still tied to the Xiaomi Health app, instead of the Fitbit app that Google’s Pixel Watches use.

Said health features include heart rate measurements, ECG, blood oxygen measurements, stress levels, even VO2 Max. The app supports a huge amount of fitness tracking modes, from the cycling and running exercises to yoga, dance, darts, and frisbee.

There’s a combined “Checkup” app, which will follow all of your readings, including sleep quality and HR during sleep and give you some more in-depth data.

On Google’s side, you get the return of the Google Wallet, Google Maps, and Gemini right on the watch. Plus, a richer app system thanks to the Play Store. It even worked as a remote shutter button for my camera, even though I did not pair it to a Xiaomi smartphone. However, it didn’t show me a remote viewfinder, just the shutter button.

Does it look good?



It is a pretty good-looking smartwatch. It’s kind of on the big side, with its 1.54-inch screen, but it’s not too bulky or “tall”. The case is made of stainless steel polished to a shine, and both its front and back are sandwiched with sapphire glass for — hopefully — better scratch resistance.

Since it’s a Wear OS watch, it uses two buttons on the side — one is the app menu button, but also acts like a digital crown when you rotate it. The one below is your shortcut button to send you straight into a workout menu.



There are a lot of watchfaces to pick from, and I have to say — I liked more than a few of them, a lot looked inoffensive, and just a few select ones made me go “ew”.

The battery life


Xiaomi’s Watch 3S used to run on the proprietary HyperOS, which was leaner and provided longer battery endurance. The new switch to Wear OS is sure to take a toll on that, as it has the Google services to sync to, the Gemini Assistant, and so forth.

Yet, Xiaomi says the Watch 5 with Wear OS can last up to 6 days. With endurance mode on, it’d even last 18, Xiaomi says. We have yet to test any of those claims.

Price and availability



The Xiaomi Watch 5 launches immediately in Europe for the price of €299. No word on a launch in the States and we figure it’s not going there.


Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
Free storage upgrades and gift cards make Amazon's Galaxy S26 series deals total must-buys
Free storage upgrades and gift cards make Amazon's Galaxy S26 series deals total must-buys
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless