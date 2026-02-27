Massive deals on Galaxy S26 pre-orders: save up to $900, or get instant credit without trade-in

Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Promotional image of Galaxy S26 series
The Galaxy S26 is here! | Image by Samsung
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Samsung’s next premium phones are here. The Galaxy S26 phones were announced this Wednesday and pre-orders are opening today.

With more agentic AI features to simplify and streamline our hectic day-to-day, new camera optics, and the innovative Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the bar for 2026 has been set.

As always, Samsung is celebrating the new launch with enhanced trade-in offers for its fans. And those that don’t have a device to trade will enjoy $150 in instant Samsung Store credit to put towards additional purchases.

Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra, save up to $900

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
With enhanced trade-in. Purchase without trade-in still gives you $150 in instant Samsung Store credit. The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with the new Privacy Display, APV video codec and 8K 30 FPS recording, Now Nudge, upgraded zoom camera optics.
Buy at Samsung

Pre-order Galaxy S26 Plus, save up to $700

$399 99
$1099 99
$700 off (64%)
With enhanced trade-in. Purchase without trade-in still gives you $150 in instant Samsung Store credit. The Galaxy S26 Plus comes with a new slimmer body, 6.7-inch screen, pro image scaler, and advanced photo editing.
Buy at Samsung

Pre-order Galaxy S26, save up to $500

$399 99
$899 99
$500 off (56%)
With enhanced trade-in. The Galaxy S26 comes with a slimmer bezels around a slightly larger display, faster minimum storage with 256 GB capacity, bigger battery than before.
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro - claim $30 reserve bonus

$219 99
$249 99
$30 off (12%)
The new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro have been designed for superior fit, feel, and seal. Advanced ANC algorithms help you tune out the noise and tune in on your favorite music. Advanced microphone setups and dual-band Bluetooth ensure clear voice calls.
Buy at Samsung


The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a brand-new display technology with Privacy Display. It makes it so prying eyes can not see content on your screen when looking off-axis. You can even automate it, so Privacy Display only affects notification windows or your keypad when entering a pin. It can automatically turn on for your banking apps, and otherwise stay off.

It is the thinnest Ultra yet, at 7.6 mm, but comes with improved camera optics for better capturing of low-light scenarios. Notably, its 50 MP 5x zoom camera lens has been updated to significantly improve its performance. Video lovers will be able to capture high-res 8K video in the Advanced Professional Video codec made for professional workflows.

The lineup overall has slimmer bezels, which allows the smallest Galaxy S26 to have a slightly larger 6.3-inch display, too.

All models start at 256 GB of fast storage, and all US units are equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, with a 19% faster CPU, a 24% stronger GPU, and a 39% improved NPU. All units also come with an updated vapor cooling chamber to increase heavy load performance.

The Galaxy S26 series forges ahead into the Agentic AI era with new features like the Now Nudge, which will utilize on-device AI to make sure you don’t forget appointments and tasks you’ve agreed on, as well as help you quickly organize the group chat dinner meet-up, and project plans.

Which Galaxy S26 to buy? Here’s a quick rundown of specs:

Galaxy S26 UltraGalaxy S26+Galaxy S6
Size and weight6.44 x 3.07 x 0.31 in
7.55 oz		6.24 x 2.98 x 0.29 in
6.70 oz		5.89 x 2.82 x 0.28 in
5.89 oz
Display tech6.9”
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
2,600 nits peak
Gorilla Armor 2 with Anti-glare
Privacy Display		6.7”
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
2,600 nits peak
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
-		6.3”
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
2,600 nits peak
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
-
Camera techMain: 200 MP, F1.4
Ultra-wide: 50 MP, F1.9
Zoom: 10 MP, 3x, F2.4
Zoom: 50 MP, 5x, F2.9		Main: 50 MP, F1.8
Ultra-wide: 12 MP, F2.2
Zoom: 10 MP, 3x, F2.4
-		Main: 50 MP, F1.8
Ultra-wide: 12 MP, F2.2
Zoom: 10 MP, 3x, F2.4
-
HardwareSnapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
3 nm
4.6 GHz

256GB / 512GB / 1TB
12GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM		Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
3 nm
4.6 GHz

256GB / 512GB
12GB / 12GB RAM		Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
3 nm
4.6 GHz

256GB / 512GB
12GB / 12GB RAM
Battery5,000 mAh
Wired charging: 60 W
Wireless charging: 25 W		4,900 mAh
Wired charging: 45 W
Wireless charging: 20 W		4,300 mAh
Wired charging: 25 W
Wireless charging: 15 W


The Galaxy S26 series will be available for purchase on March 11th, but the deals outlined herein are only valid for the pre-order period.


