Massive deals on Galaxy S26 pre-orders: save up to $900, or get instant credit without trade-in
Samsung's Galaxy S26 pre-orders are live with massive trade-in deals
The Galaxy S26 is here! | Image by Samsung
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Samsung’s next premium phones are here. The Galaxy S26 phones were announced this Wednesday and pre-orders are opening today.
As always, Samsung is celebrating the new launch with enhanced trade-in offers for its fans. And those that don’t have a device to trade will enjoy $150 in instant Samsung Store credit to put towards additional purchases.
With more agentic AI features to simplify and streamline our hectic day-to-day, new camera optics, and the innovative Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the bar for 2026 has been set.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces a brand-new display technology with Privacy Display. It makes it so prying eyes can not see content on your screen when looking off-axis. You can even automate it, so Privacy Display only affects notification windows or your keypad when entering a pin. It can automatically turn on for your banking apps, and otherwise stay off.
The lineup overall has slimmer bezels, which allows the smallest Galaxy S26 to have a slightly larger 6.3-inch display, too.
All models start at 256 GB of fast storage, and all US units are equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, with a 19% faster CPU, a 24% stronger GPU, and a 39% improved NPU. All units also come with an updated vapor cooling chamber to increase heavy load performance.
The Galaxy S26 series forges ahead into the Agentic AI era with new features like the Now Nudge, which will utilize on-device AI to make sure you don’t forget appointments and tasks you’ve agreed on, as well as help you quickly organize the group chat dinner meet-up, and project plans.
Which Galaxy S26 to buy? Here’s a quick rundown of specs:
|Galaxy S26 Ultra
|Galaxy S26+
|Galaxy S6
|Size and weight
|6.44 x 3.07 x 0.31 in
7.55 oz
|6.24 x 2.98 x 0.29 in
6.70 oz
|5.89 x 2.82 x 0.28 in
5.89 oz
|Display tech
|6.9”
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
2,600 nits peak
Gorilla Armor 2 with Anti-glare
Privacy Display
|6.7”
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
2,600 nits peak
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
-
|6.3”
Dynamic AMOLED 2x
2,600 nits peak
Gorilla Glass Victus 2
-
|Camera tech
|Main: 200 MP, F1.4
Ultra-wide: 50 MP, F1.9
Zoom: 10 MP, 3x, F2.4
Zoom: 50 MP, 5x, F2.9
|Main: 50 MP, F1.8
Ultra-wide: 12 MP, F2.2
Zoom: 10 MP, 3x, F2.4
-
|Main: 50 MP, F1.8
Ultra-wide: 12 MP, F2.2
Zoom: 10 MP, 3x, F2.4
-
|Hardware
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
3 nm
4.6 GHz
256GB / 512GB / 1TB
12GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
3 nm
4.6 GHz
256GB / 512GB
12GB / 12GB RAM
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
3 nm
4.6 GHz
256GB / 512GB
12GB / 12GB RAM
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
Wired charging: 60 W
Wireless charging: 25 W
|4,900 mAh
Wired charging: 45 W
Wireless charging: 20 W
|4,300 mAh
Wired charging: 25 W
Wireless charging: 15 W
The Galaxy S26 series will be available for purchase on March 11th, but the deals outlined herein are only valid for the pre-order period.
