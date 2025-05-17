This Google AI-powered photo feature could rival what you're doing in ChatGPT

The UI of the hopefully upcoming feature in Google Photos. | Images credit — Android Authority









There are also signs that Google is thinking ahead with responsible implementation. The code includes policy guardrails to block inappropriate content, and shows users will be able to regenerate remixes or save the ones they like. That level of user control could help avoid some of the common pitfalls of AI-generated media.



Of course, it's still early days. This feature hasn't been officially announced, and there's no guarantee it will be publicly released. But if it is, we wouldn't be surprised to see it tied to Google's Gemini Advanced subscription, especially for non-Pixel users.





Remix seems like a natural fit for Google Photos, and while many have already used Gemini or ChatGPT to get similar results, having it baked directly into your photo library could make the experience more seamless.



Now, we just have to wait and see how good the remixes really are, and whether they can match the quality of what's already possible with other AI tools.