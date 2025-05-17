This Google AI-powered photo feature could rival what you're doing in ChatGPT
A teardown hints at a new tool that adds creative art styles to your backed-up photos
Google might be preparing to join the generative AI art craze with a new feature in Google Photos called Remix. Based on an APK teardown of version 7.29, this unreleased tool could let users apply fun and creative styles like anime or claymation to their backed-up photos, echoing the recent popularity of turning selfies into Ghibli-style characters or Muppet versions of yourself.
Internally known as "bluejay," the Remix feature appears to be a work-in-progress, but strings found in the code hint at some interesting capabilities. Users may be able to access it by tapping the + button in the app's header and choosing Remix.
However, the feature only works with photos that have already been backed up to Google Photos. In addition to individual images, it looks like Google's Moments, formerly called Memories, might be remixable too.
There are also signs that Google is thinking ahead with responsible implementation. The code includes policy guardrails to block inappropriate content, and shows users will be able to regenerate remixes or save the ones they like. That level of user control could help avoid some of the common pitfalls of AI-generated media.
The UI of the hopefully upcoming feature in Google Photos. | Images credit — Android Authority
What makes this particularly exciting is the timing. We've seen how viral image transformations can get, especially after ChatGPT introduced its own image-generation tools. Whether it's being miniaturized, turned into a Funko Pop, or reimagined in Studio Ghibli's hand-drawn style, this form of visual self-expression has quickly become a fan favorite across social media. As we recently explored in our coverage of this growing trend, AI-powered style swaps are the latest wave in personal media editing, and Google seems poised to ride it.
Several AI (ChatGPT) image generation styles based on my profile image (Funko pop, Anime, Muppet, and Claymation). | Image credit — PhoneArena
Of course, it's still early days. This feature hasn't been officially announced, and there's no guarantee it will be publicly released. But if it is, we wouldn't be surprised to see it tied to Google's Gemini Advanced subscription, especially for non-Pixel users.
Remix seems like a natural fit for Google Photos, and while many have already used Gemini or ChatGPT to get similar results, having it baked directly into your photo library could make the experience more seamless.
Now, we just have to wait and see how good the remixes really are, and whether they can match the quality of what's already possible with other AI tools.
