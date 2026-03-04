Finally, a Galaxy phone with a 9,600 mAh battery! But you can't buy it…
Behold, the Galaxy Z TriFold unit that tops Chinese rivals!
0comments
This is the regular, non-modified Galaxy Z TriFold for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Your dreams have come true – finally, a Galaxy phone with a massive 9,600 mAh battery under the hood! I'm sorry to burst your bubble, but that's not a regular Samsung phone – you can't buy one, as it's not an official model… but you could probably do it yourself (if you have the skills, the money and the confidence).
Well-known youtuber Scotty Allen (his channel is Strange Parts) is the one responsible for the modified Galaxy Z TriFold with a 9,600 mAh battery inside. This crazy challenge is actually proposed and supported by Honor and Scotty is up for the task.
For the purpose of this video, he actually travels to Hong Kong, buys the Galaxy Z TriFold – then buys some tools! – and only then the experiment begins.
The Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a 5,600 mAh battery inside. What Scotty does after disassembling it is retrofitting Honor Magic V6 cells in the Samsung phone.
It's an incredibly complex process, though: don't be fooled by my summarization above. The Honor Magic V6's battery cells are a bit larger than what the Z TriFold can house. Which means some part of the chassis had to be grinded down or even completely removed (like the bottom speaker).
There's 70% more battery on the Galaxy Z TriFold, going from 5,600 mAh to 9,600 mAh – which goes to show that silicon-carbon batteries (like the one in the Magic V6) are the future.
You'll just need the Galaxy Z TriFold – a handset that costs ~$2,900 (on top of that, it's not sold in the US right now) – and some Honor-made batteries.
The Frankenstein phone
Well-known youtuber Scotty Allen (his channel is Strange Parts) is the one responsible for the modified Galaxy Z TriFold with a 9,600 mAh battery inside. This crazy challenge is actually proposed and supported by Honor and Scotty is up for the task.
Here, take a look:
Video by Strange Parts YouTube channel
For the purpose of this video, he actually travels to Hong Kong, buys the Galaxy Z TriFold – then buys some tools! – and only then the experiment begins.
The Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a 5,600 mAh battery inside. What Scotty does after disassembling it is retrofitting Honor Magic V6 cells in the Samsung phone.
Recommended For You
What's the perfect battery capacity for a foldable?
It's an incredibly complex process, though: don't be fooled by my summarization above. The Honor Magic V6's battery cells are a bit larger than what the Z TriFold can house. Which means some part of the chassis had to be grinded down or even completely removed (like the bottom speaker).
This crazy battery transplant didn't go without some sacrifices being made – you just can't make an omelette without breaking some eggs. While the phone boots and functions OK, there's a large horizontal stripe across the display, possibly the aftermath of the Z TriFold being torn apart and put back together. However, I personally find the whole operation fascinating.
There's 70% more battery on the Galaxy Z TriFold, going from 5,600 mAh to 9,600 mAh – which goes to show that silicon-carbon batteries (like the one in the Magic V6) are the future.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: