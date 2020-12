Why you should reconsider buying an iPhone 12

In conclusion













Or, if I had to make a choice, I feel like the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are slightly more future-proof than their more expensive siblings. The 13 Pro line looks like it's going to wipe the floor with this year's 12 Pro. Yet the regular iPhone 13 models might not be that much of an improvement. So yeah, if you are lusting after a 12 mini — you have a good chance of staying with it over the next couple of years without missing out on too much.

In general, there are three types of users — ones that upgrade every single year, ones that upgrade every time that they are renewing their carrier contract, and ones that buy a new phone whenever their old one gives up on them.This article is aimed more at the latter two types. If you are signing a new contract right now, maybe consider getting an iPhone 11 Pro instead. Save that cash and put it towards an iPhone 13 next year. Or, if you really don’t want to miss out on the 5G connectivity of the iPhone 12 series — keep my points in mind and consider that the iPhone 12 might be the one device that you will want to trade-in for the next model.Lastly, if you are one of the users who only upgrades when their old phone is giving up on life — keep in mind that next year’s iPhone 13 line will be the one with super-meaningful upgrades and make your buying decisions accordingly.