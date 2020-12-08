Why you should reconsider buying an iPhone 12

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

You should wait for the iPhone 13 instead

holding off at least a few more months

Barely an upgrade





We got a meaningful camera update, but only for the iPhone 12 Pro Max model

We got 5G connectivity, but 5G isn’t really a big deal just yet (device marketers definitely want us to think it is, for sure)

We got a redesign, but it will look good on some iPhone 12 models and awkward on others.

And, most important of all, we didn’t get 120 Hz refresh rate screens.

Display





120 Hz screens are not niche. In fact, they are mainstream in 2020





The good news

The camera module

But Dolby Vision HDR!

That 5G antenna is essentially first-gen tech



