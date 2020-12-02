Users of Apple iPhone 12 series phones are losing connectivity to both 5G and 4G signals
According to posts published on Apple's support communities forum from iPhone 12 series owners, the new iPhone models might be having a major problem connecting to 4G and 5G networks. The problem has yet to be fixed by Apple as posts dated December 1st are included. According to those experiencing this problem, their iPhone 12 model will lose all signal bars and on the display it will say "Your iPhone is not Activated." As we said, this occurs on both 4G LTE and 5G networks and toggling Airplane mode on and then off returns the connection. Other say that they have to restart their phone or remove and replace their SIM card to get their handset to sync with their carrier's network.
Some iPhone 12 series units are losing connectivity
Verizon and AT&T users seem to be hit by this bug with some seeing their iPhone lose signal as the tower in use switches. Still, others can be in one place and still suffer the loss of connectivity. Overseas users are also impacted. One Australian iPhone 12 Pro owner wrote "I have the same problem on Vodafone in Australia. After coming from an iPhone 11pro to iPhone 12 pro. My new phone just loses service completely sometimes and in some instances just shows 3G. I haven’t seen 3G for many years but now I find myself dropping to 3G more often than not - or no service completely. Only regular solution that works to restore service is to reboot phone."
Users of the four iPhone 12 models have suffered through some issues. Last month, it was discovered that the display on some units was glowing green and gray. Interestingly, Apple told technicians not to service those devices with this problem and insisted that they tell iPhone owners to merely continue updating their handsets in a timely fashion. This certainly suggests that a software update is on the way; the hope is that whatever ails those units losing connectivity, it also might be fixed with a software update.