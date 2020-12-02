iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
AT&T Verizon iOS Apple Wireless service 5G

Users of Apple iPhone 12 series phones are losing connectivity to both 5G and 4G signals

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 02, 2020, 1:09 AM
Users of Apple iPhone 12 series phones are losing connectivity to both 5G and 4G signals
According to posts published on Apple's support communities forum from iPhone 12 series owners, the new iPhone models might be having a major problem connecting to 4G and 5G networks. The problem has yet to be fixed by Apple as posts dated December 1st are included. According to those experiencing this problem, their iPhone 12 model will lose all signal bars and on the display it will say "Your iPhone is not Activated." As we said, this occurs on both 4G LTE and 5G networks and toggling Airplane mode on and then off returns the connection. Other say that they have to restart their phone or remove and replace their SIM card to get their handset to sync with their carrier's network.

Check out this post from joxesCA spotted on the Apple community forum: "Received my iPhone 12 Pro on Friday. Activated it on Saturday. Sunday I drove for 10 minutes and when I arrive to my destination I saw no reception bars and No Service. And in the middle of the screen in a grey box: Your iPhone is not Activated. The only way to get the connection back was to toggle Airplane mode to ON then OFF. The iPhone had the cellular mode to 5G Auto. I switched it to LTE to test. And it was the same. So I resetted (sic) the network settings: same issue and I resetted (sic) the iPhone as a new iPhone and reinstalled everything from scratch (not from a saved backup): same issue. I drove my car and found the exact location where the phone lost the network. If the phone lost the network it means I reach the end of the coverage area from a certain antenna. It looks like something happened with the phone when I reach a zone covered by a new antenna. I called my operator and they told me that everything is good on their end and I have the right SIM card for a 5G device...I never had such issue with the 11pro."

Some iPhone 12 series units are losing connectivity


Apple iPhone 12 series users also took to Reddit to explain what was happening to them. One member with the handle superDuperConductor wrote, "For me it’s almost like clockwork. If you’re actively using your phone for more than 20 minutes at a time, you’re bound to experience the dropped signal. I’ve tried endless workarounds to no avail. The only actual workaround is that when it happens, there’s really no choice but to put down the phone and wait for at least a couple of minutes for it to reacquire signal & connectivity."


Verizon and AT&T users seem to be hit by this bug with some seeing their iPhone lose signal as the tower in use switches. Still, others can be in one place and still suffer the loss of connectivity. Overseas users are also impacted. One Australian iPhone 12 Pro owner wrote "I have the same problem on Vodafone in Australia. After coming from an iPhone 11pro to iPhone 12 pro. My new phone just loses service completely sometimes and in some instances just shows 3G. I haven’t seen 3G for many years but now I find myself dropping to 3G more often than not - or no service completely. Only regular solution that works to restore service is to reboot phone."

Users of the four iPhone 12 models have suffered through some issues. Last month, it was discovered that the display on some units was glowing green and gray. Interestingly, Apple told technicians not to service those devices with this problem and insisted that they tell iPhone owners to merely continue updating their handsets in a timely fashion. This certainly suggests that a software update is on the way; the hope is that whatever ails those units losing connectivity, it also might be fixed with a software update.

Related phones

iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Popular stories
Several new sources say the Galaxy Note may be discontinued in 2021
Popular stories
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta released for Galaxy S10 and S10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless