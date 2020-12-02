Users of Apple iPhone 12 series phones are losing connectivity to both 5G and 4G signals





joxesCA spotted on the Apple community forum: "Received my iPhone 12 Pro on Friday. Activated it on Saturday. Sunday I drove for 10 minutes and when I arrive to my destination I saw no reception bars and No Service. And in the middle of the screen in a grey box: Your iPhone is not Activated. The only way to get the connection back was to toggle Airplane mode to ON then OFF. The iPhone had the cellular mode to 5G Auto. I switched it to LTE to test. And it was the same. So I resetted (sic) the network settings: same issue and I resetted (sic) the iPhone as a new iPhone and reinstalled everything from scratch (not from a saved backup): same issue. I drove my car and found the exact location where the phone lost the network. If the phone lost the network it means I reach the end of the coverage area from a certain antenna. It looks like something happened with the phone when I reach a zone covered by a new antenna. I called my operator and they told me that everything is good on their end and I have the right SIM card for a 5G device...I never had such issue with the 11pro."

Some iPhone 12 series units are losing connectivity







superDuperConductor wrote, "For me it’s almost like clockwork. If you’re actively using your phone for more than 20 minutes at a time, you’re bound to experience the dropped signal. I’ve tried endless workarounds to no avail. The only actual workaround is that when it happens, there’s really no choice but to put down the phone and wait for at least a couple of minutes for it to reacquire signal & connectivity." Apple iPhone 12 series users also took to Reddit to explain what was happening to them. One member with the handlewrote, "For me it’s almost like clockwork. If you’re actively using your phone for more than 20 minutes at a time, you’re bound to experience the dropped signal. I’ve tried endless workarounds to no avail. The only actual workaround is that when it happens, there’s really no choice but to put down the phone and wait for at least a couple of minutes for it to reacquire signal & connectivity."









Verizon and AT&T users seem to be hit by this bug with some seeing their iPhone lose signal as the tower in use switches. Still, others can be in one place and still suffer the loss of connectivity. Overseas users are also impacted. One Australian iPhone 12 Pro owner wrote "I have the same problem on Vodafone in Australia. After coming from an iPhone 11pro to iPhone 12 pro. My new phone just loses service completely sometimes and in some instances just shows 3G. I haven’t seen 3G for many years but now I find myself dropping to 3G more often than not - or no service completely. Only regular solution that works to restore service is to reboot phone."



