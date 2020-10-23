The iPhone 12 is the best 5G phone to buy for the Verizon and AT&T network plans now













On the day of the iPhone 12 release , let's preview what plans would be the wisest to get at US carriers to take advantage of the record number of iPhone 12 5G bands for the foreseeable future.





Best iPhone 12 5G unlimited plan on T-Mobile









Essentials plan for one unbeatable package: That one is easy, as T-Mobile is pairing up the new iPhone 12 or 12 Pro with its discountedplan for one unbeatable package:



Get 2 iPhone 12 Pros AND 2 new lines of unlimited 5G data for just $100/month on Essentials and trading in two eligible devices.

Get up to $850 off any new iPhone 12 series with bill credits when adding a line and trading or turning in an eligible device.

Customers who have been with T-Mobile, including Sprint, for 5+ years can get $200 off any new iPhone when they trade or turn in any active iPhone on an eligible plan. This can be combined with the $500 off deal.



Best iPhone 12 unlimited 5G plan on Verizon





Verizon 's option is a bit more convoluted, as, in order to take advantage of the iPhone 12 there you may need to switch to a real unlimited 5G plan, or you might encounter the following message:







You see, even though Verizon's 2020 plans carry the same names as before, if you subscribed before 5G was included in your plan at no extra cost, you'd have to upgrade to the real unlimited slim shady.





Here, Verizon's Get More plan is leading the pack when it comes to perks and coverage, as you get Apple Music to go with your new iPhone 12 for the duration, as well as Disney+, Hulu, and plenty of cloud storage to augment your lowly 64-gigger, all for $55 a person in a family of four.



Best AT&T iPhone 12 unlimited 5G plan





off $799 Apple iPhone 12 for free with at least a $95 trade-in Buy at AT&T



Not only that, but, as you can see in the table above, AT&T's Elite unlimited 5G plan now comes with the most generous data cap of them all at 100GB, a free HBO Max subscription, as well as 1080p streaming for that new and beautiful iPhone 12 OLED display. Not only that, but, as you can see in the table above,now comes with the most generous data cap of them all at 100GB, a free HBO Max subscription, as well as 1080p streaming for that new and beautiful iPhone 12 OLED display.