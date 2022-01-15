Why I can’t ditch my iPhone 13 mini

Compact phones are on the verge of extinction





Unfortunately, the future of compact smartphones looks dimmer than ever. Except for Apple and Asus, almost all other phone manufacturers have ditched compact phones entirely and moved on with the industry to big 6.8-inch Android beasts. There are of course some semi-compact phones like the Galaxy S21 FE and the iPhone 13, but these are nowhere near as pocketable and one hand-friendly as phones from a decade ago.

I'll summarize the situation with the wise words from Elton John’s song, ‘Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word’: It’s sad, so sad, It’s a sad, sad situation.It is indeed sad for every fan of the OG compact smartphone from back in the day. The first iPhone SE, the Sony Xperia Z5 Compact… these were great pocketable devices that packed the power of their much bigger premium siblings.Rumors about the iPhone 14 series state that Apple is planning on ditching the mini, and going for a bigger version of the non-Pro iPhone instead. I must admit that business-wise this is a smart move, but since when is it all about money and profits?I guess I should feel silly and naive asking this question, but as a tech enthusiast, my heart wants what it wants. Passion for compact phones prevails over logic and trends, but I guess it still isn’t enough for big companies to make devices for this smaller group of consumers.All of these points I made led me to the intriguing thought that the iPhone 13 mini will probably be the last great phone of its kind. This made my decision to buy it very easy.I’m sure by now plenty of you are wondering what am I on about when there are foldable phones that are even more compact while eliminating the small phone form factor’s drawbacks. I think foldable phones will never be truly compact, hear me out.