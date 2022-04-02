Why I buy my iPhones and Android phones from eBay instead of Apple and Samsung



So, today we'll talk about eBay - the alternative smartphone market place which has existed for years, where you can save up to 60% on flagship phones from For those who've been living under a rock, eBay is an online platform that allows you to buy and sell new and used goods, including smartphones. For sellers, the only drawback is that you owe eBay 10% of the purchase value of the item you've sold -But if you're on the other side of it (buying), you could be winning.... Android flagships for 50% less in virtually new condition? You got it! The latest iPhone for $250 less in new-like condition, including warranty? Sure!So, today we'll talk about eBay - the alternative smartphone market place which has existed for years, where you can save up to 60% on flagship phones from Samsung and Apple . No terms and conditions.



Let's do it!

Smartphone market resale value: Galaxy flagships are unstable - great news for buyers!



Apart from the factors mentioned above, what doesn't help either is the fact that you aren't going to be the only person selling this phone on this platform. Yes, when it comes to Android and Samsung devices in particular, even the resale market is super competitive. Due to its humongous smartphone portfolio and Android's incredibly competitive market, Samsung's flagship (and mid-range) phones see incredible price drops on websites like eBay, months or even weeks after their initial release.will be key in this case, as well as for the entirety of this story. Keep that in mind.Naturally, the bad news around Samsung is for those reselling Galaxy phones for one reason or another. You're out of luck if you buy a Samsung flagship for its full price now and hope to resell on a minimal loss. My personal and unscientific findings, which include tons of browsing on eBay, show that you're likely to lose up to $/£/€300, even if the phone is just 1-2 months old.Apart from the factors mentioned above, what doesn't help either is the fact that you aren't going to be the only person selling this phone on this platform. Yes, when it comes to Android and Samsung devices in particular, even the resale market is super competitive.







Apple, Google, and others aren't an exception, but…

Speaking of the Of course, other Android brands and even Apple aren't immune to lower resale value or good deals - depending on how you look at it. But that's wherecomes to play.While with Samsung, you're likely to find a fantastic deal pretty much any day of the week, any month of the year, you sometimes need to be more patient if you want a phone made by Google OnePlus , or Apple , to name a few.Speaking of the Oscar-winning company (let that sink in...), iPhones tend to hold their value for much longer than Android and Galaxy flagships in particular. Here's a quick comparison, which I discovered accidentally, but perfectly illustrates my point...













What's more interesting is that when this screenshot was taken, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was just a month and a half old. Also, a brand new S22 Ultra costs €150/$100 more than a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max for the same storage variant.









Shopping for phone deals on eBay: How it works

You do you.



The warranty also isn't an issue since Apple and Samsung warranty is universal. Unfortunately, it seems like Google's isn't. At least in Europe, if you buy a Pixel from a carrier, you don't get a separate Google warranty or the ability to send your phone to Google for a repair. But that's not a problem - you still have the retailer's two-year promise.

But that being said, eBay deals often give you the chance to snatch an iPhone 13 mini for up to 250 bucks less without waiting around for a retailer discounts, deals, trade-ins, etc. Keep that in mind when buying your next iPhone, especially if the model you want is already a few months old. Apple warranty is universal, so you get it with the device.Flagship phones from eBay can be in used, like-new, or in new condition. Oftentimes, even the "used" ones show no signs of use, or sometimes you might need to be willing to live with a few scratches here and there.The warranty also isn't an issue since Apple and Samsung warranty is universal. Unfortunately, it seems like Google's isn't. At least in Europe, if you buy a Pixel from a carrier, you don't get a separate Google warranty or the ability to send your phone to Google for a repair. But that's not a problem - you still have the retailer's two-year promise.





A real-life example of a guy paying $700 for an empty box on eBay (resolved)





eBay also happens to be quite safe and reliable. The company offers something called "eBay Money Back Guarantee" (look for the label), which promises to resolve any issues that might arise in case the item you bought wasn't in the described condition or if it doesn't arrive at all.





Here's my first-hand experience of getting scammed on eBay...





I don't remember exactly whether it was an iPad or an iPhone, but a few months ago, I bought and paid about €700/$770 for what I thought was an Apple product. On eBay. With a family member's debit card!





Turns out what I bought was an empty box. I didn't have to wait for the package to arrive to find out what happened. I realized it when I read the description for the fifth time. It was a smooth scam. The description said I was buying just a box, but, of course, in a hurry to get the amazing deal, I didn't notice...





A few minutes after buying the most expensive box ever, I called eBay. I felt like an idiot, as one should. The eBay rep advised me to message the seller, and ask him to resolve the "issue", before they got involved.





Now, I don't know if they ordered a mafia visit at his house or not, but it worked! Realizing I realized what I should've realized before paying for an empty box , he sent the money back immediately.





How eBay deals make the best flagship and mid-range phones look overpriced







Now, let's get to the main course... Starting off with mid-range phones.





Despite bringing incredible value, devices like the new Galaxy A53 and iPhone SE (2022) quickly start to look less appealing if we take into account the resale phone market. Let me give you some real examples that you can actually take advantage of.





Right now, in Europe, €450 gets you the just-released



Compared to the Galaxy A53 5G, the Galaxy S21 FE gives you:



A sleeker, lighter, and more modern design with thinner bezels

A flagship-grade camera system with 3x optical zoom

A much faster flagship processor (stays faster for longer)

Wireless and reverse wireless charging

Better dust & water protection (IP68)

And if that isn't shocking enough, let me get to Apple's iPhone SE (2022), which costs €580 in most of Europe, for the (usable) 128GB version. I hear you like small and powerful iPhones which don't cost an arm and a leg?



What if I told you a virtually new iPhone 13 mini with an Apple warranty would set you back just... €20 more on eBay Germany? That's right... €600 for an iPhone 13 mini, with the same 128GB storage. I can, but I won't even start comparing the iPhone SE and iPhone 13 mini because it's seriously unfair. Right now, in Europe, €450 gets you the just-released Galaxy A53 5G , which is an excellent device for the price. But, as you'll see in the table below, €450 can also get you a brand new Galaxy S21 FE from eBay. The story in the US and UK isn't too different either.Compared to the Galaxy A53 5G, the Galaxy S21 FE gives you:And if that isn't shocking enough, let me get to Apple's iPhone SE (2022), which costs €580 in most of Europe, for the (usable) 128GB version. I hear you like small and powerful iPhones which don't cost an arm and a leg?What if I told you a virtually new iPhone 13 mini with an Apple warranty would set you back just... €20 more on eBay Germany? That's right... €600 for an iPhone 13 mini, with the same 128GB storage. I can, but I won't even start comparing the iPhone SE and iPhone 13 mini because it'sunfair.





Samsung Galaxy flagship phone prices on eBay: Every day is Black Friday



